IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Biden EPA to launch new landmark effort to limit carbon pollution from power plants; Earth hits grim new records for global ice loss and rising seas, new report finds; 1 in 3 Americans breathe polluted air; PLUS: President Biden boosts environmental justice... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Half the global population saw all-time record temperatures over past decade; Water permits for Saudi Arabia-owned farm in Arizona revoked; Renewable Energy Is Charging Ahead; In Florida, Harris announces $562M for climate resilience; As epic snow melts, a California community braces for floods; Chile's lithium nationalization shines light on emerging tech; Massive Caribbean sea urchin die-off caused by parasite...PLUS: David Attenborough, the voice of Our Planet: "Things are going to get worse"... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- EPA to launch new landmark effort to limit power plant carbon pollution:
- Biden EPA to issue power plant rules that lean on carbon capture (Reuters)
- E.P.A. to Propose First Controls on Greenhouse Gases From Power Plants (NY Times):
If the regulation is implemented, it will be the first time the federal government has limited carbon emissions from existing power plants, which generate 25 percent of U.S. greenhouse gases.
- EPA is preparing aggressive new rules for power plant pollution that could prompt legal challenges (CNN)
- VIDEO: EPA to propose new limits on power plant emissions (CBS News)
- WMO State of the Planet: Earth broke grim new records in 2022:
- State of the Global Climate 2022: WMO annual report highlights continuous advance of climate change (World Meteorological Organization)
- UN reports 'off the charts' melting of glaciers (AFP)
- The Planet Keeps Breaking Records For Warming Waters (Bloomberg, no paywall)
- UN climate report: Past 8 years 'warmest on record' (Deutsche Welle):
The UN's World Meteorological Organization said saving glaciers was now effectively a lost cause. The annual report also recorded sea levels rising at an annual average of 4.62 millimeters in the past decade.The world's glaciers melted at dramatic speed last year, with global sea levels rising at double the pace they did two decades ago, a UN climate report said on Friday, ahead of Earth Day.
- Accelerating melt of ice sheets now 'unmistakable' (BBC)
- Beyond The Poles: The Far-Reaching Dangers Of Melting Ice (NPR)
- Accelerating pace of ice sheet melt a significant contributor to sea level rise (UPI)
- 1 in 3 Americans breathe polluted air. Speaker McCarthy's district has nation's worst air quality:
- State of the Air 2023: What's the state or your air? (American Lung Association)
- More than 137 million Americans live in areas with poor air quality, report finds (NPR)
- 1 in 3 Americans breathe unhealthy air, new report says (Grist):
People of color were found to be 64 percent more likely than white people to breathe unhealthy air, compared to 61 percent in last year’s report. They are also 3.7 times more likely than white people to live in a county that received the American Lung Association’s lowest rating for all three pollution metrics that the group examined: ozone pollution, annual particle pollution, and short-term particle pollution.
- A quarter of Americans live with polluted air, with people of color and those in Western states disproportionately affected, report says (CNN)
- Bakersfield’s air quality is one of the worst for large metro areas in US: report (KGET-Bakersfield)
- House GOP's debt-limit plan seeks to repeal major parts of Democrats' climate law (Politico)
- Vast majority of Americans support federal climate action:
- What the data says about Americans’ views of climate change (Pew Research Center)
- US poll shows broad support for renewables, climate measures (Ars Technica)
- Current Climate: Americans Want The U.S. At Net Zero By 2050 (Forbes)
- Biden boosts Environmental Justice:
- Biden order tackles environmental justice (E&E News)
- VIDEO: President Biden Announces Creation of Environmental Justice Office (C-SPAN)
- Supreme Court rejects Big Oil bid to delay climate liability lawsuits:
- Supreme Court unlocks climate cases by rejecting oil industry bid (E&E News),/li>
- Supreme Court deals blow to oil companies by turning away climate cases (NBC News):
The decision means lawsuits filed by municipalities seeking to hold companies liable for harms caused by carbon emissions can move forward in state courts.
- Exxon’s Unethical Supreme Court Play (The American Prospect):
Oil company lawyers are pushing Justice Alito to indirectly decide cases he should recuse himself from.
