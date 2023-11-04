With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 4/11/2023, 10:30am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Scientists find dramatic, abnormal rise in sea levels in U.S. Gulf, Southeast; Biden EPA limits air pollution from chemical and plastics plants; March 2023 was the second hottest March ever recorded; PLUS: Global warming is boosting home runs in Major League Baseball... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Earth could warm 3 degrees if nations keep building coal plants; EPA car rule to push huge increase in EV sales; Part of law to ban gas from federal buildings was never implemented; Years of drought force shutdown of salmon fishing season off California; Like East Palestine, communities around US grapple with toxic exposure; Bangladesh's energy plan faces gas dilemma as fuel crisis bites; Mass transit systems in American cities face post-pandemic fiscal cliff; Climate deniers ejected from teachers conference for deceptive comic book... PLUS: A jail for wayward polar bears? You must be in Churchill, Canada…

