With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 3/23/2023, 8:57am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: World's oceans hit highest temperatures ever recorded; Entire West Coast salmon fishery closed to due to relentless drought; Global fresh water demand to outstrip supply by 40% as of 2030; PLUS: Biden protects public lands and waters with new national monument declarations... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Billions of people lack access to clean drinking water: UN; Older Americans blockade banks to protest fossil fuel financing; Biden introduces new Ocean Action Plan; Armadillos are showing up farther north as the climate warms; Trump appointees interfered to weaken EPA assessment of toxic chemical; As enforcement lags, toxic coal ash keeps polluting US water; California sea otters killed by rare parasite strain; Kentucky flood waters receded months ago, but for many the crisis continues; Wildfires in northern forests broke carbon emissions records in 2021... PLUS: The dark history of using water as a weapon... and much, MUCH more! ...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

