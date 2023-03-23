IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: World's oceans hit highest temperatures ever recorded; Entire West Coast salmon fishery closed to due to relentless drought; Global fresh water demand to outstrip supply by 40% as of 2030; PLUS: Biden protects public lands and waters with new national monument declarations... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Billions of people lack access to clean drinking water: UN; Older Americans blockade banks to protest fossil fuel financing; Biden introduces new Ocean Action Plan; Armadillos are showing up farther north as the climate warms; Trump appointees interfered to weaken EPA assessment of toxic chemical; As enforcement lags, toxic coal ash keeps polluting US water; California sea otters killed by rare parasite strain; Kentucky flood waters receded months ago, but for many the crisis continues; Wildfires in northern forests broke carbon emissions records in 2021... PLUS: The dark history of using water as a weapon... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- U.N. study warns of a looming global water crisis:
- UN warns against 'vampiric' global water use (BBC):
A United Nations report has warned of a looming global water crisis and an "imminent risk" of shortages due to overconsumption and climate change. The world is "blindly travelling a dangerous path" of "vampiric overconsumption and overdevelopment", the report says.
- Flagship UN report extolls win-win water partnerships to avert global crisis (UNESCO)
- Global fresh water demand will outstrip supply by 40% by 2030, say experts (Guardian):
Governments must urgently stop subsidising the extraction and overuse of water through misdirected agricultural subsidies, and industries from mining to manufacturing must be made to overhaul their wasteful practices, according to a landmark report on the economics of water...Many governments still do not realise how interdependent they are when it comes to water.
- Global water crisis could 'spiral out of control' due to overconsumption and climate change, UN report warns (CNN/MSN)
- 'The climate time-bomb is ticking': The world is running out of time to avoid catastrophe, new UN report warns (CNN)
- World's oceans hit highest temperatures ever recorded:
- Earth’s oceans are showing early and surprising record warming (Washington Post):
Earth’s ocean temperatures have risen so fast in recent weeks that one indicator shows surface waters have already reached their highest temperatures on record – a worrisome sign ahead of a predicted El Niño climate pattern that could further accelerate planetary warming....warmer than what scientists observed at this time of year in 2016, when a strong El Niño drove the planet to record warmth.
- Vital Signs: Ocean Warming (NASA)
- VIDEO: Today the Global Ocean Sea Surface Temps reached an all-time high (Jeff Berardelli, @WeatherProf, Twitter)
- Massive fish kill creates disposal nightmare in Australian Outback:
- Millions of rotting fish to be removed from Outback river (ABC News):
Contractors are being hired to remove millions of rotting fish from a river in the Australian Outback after a unprecedented die-off following floods and hot weather, police said on Monday...Officials say the die-off likely occurred because fish need more oxygen in hot weather, but oxygen levels in the water dropped after recent floods receded.
- VIDEO: Millions of dead fish wash up amid heat wave in Australia (NBC News):
The deaths were most likely caused by low oxygen levels as floods recede, a situation made worse because fish need more oxygen because of the warmer weather.
- Australian heat smashes March records (Taipei Times)
- West Coast ocean salmon fishery closed for entire 2023 season
- Regulators shut down salmon season (Humboldt Review):
When rivers are diverted for agriculture or population centers, the warm water remaining can result in low flows and high temperatures that can hurt young salmon and kill eggs. Though salmon populations vary depending on drought conditions and river flows, experts predict that this winter’s storms could be expected to help salmon numbers grow several years from now.
- Imperiled Chinook salmon runs close ocean fishing off California, much of Oregon (KGW-TV Portland)
- No California Salmon This Year: Water Diversion, Drought Caused Fish Stocks to Crash (Times of San Diego)
- Biden vetoes Republicans' anti-ESG investing guidelines:
- Biden issues first veto, taking on new Republican House (AP):
Biden sought to kill a Republican-authored measure that would ban the government from considering environmental impacts or potential lawsuits when making investment decisions for people’s retirement plans...Biden said he vetoed the measure because it "put at risk the retirement savings of individuals across the country."
- Biden used first veto to save a 401(k) investment rule. Here's what it does (CNBC/MSN):
"The simplest way to describe [the Biden rule]: It took a Trump-era rule that said 'You shall not have ESG' and said 'You may have ESG,'" said Will Hansen, chief government affairs officer at the American Retirement Association and executive director of the Plan Sponsor Council of America, a trade group for employers.
- Biden Issues First Veto to Protect Socially Conscious Investing (NY Times):
E.S.G...had been a widely accepted norm in financial circles for almost 20 years until Republicans recently started assailing it as "woke capitalism" that injected Democratic and liberal values into financial decisions.
- GOP directs culture war fury toward green investing trend (AP, 5/19/2022)
- Biden designates new national monuments in Nevada, Texas, and Hawaii:
- Biden creates national monuments in Nevada, Texas mountains (AP):
Biden designated Avi Kwa Ame, a desert mountain in southern Nevada that Native Americans consider sacred, as a national monument, along with the Castner Range in El Paso, Texas. He also moved to create a national marine sanctuary in U.S. waters around the Pacific Remote Islands...Conservation and tribal groups praised Biden’s actions, but Nevada’s new Republican governor slammed the monument designation as "federal confiscation" of Nevada land and "a historic mistake that will cost Nevadans for generations to come."
- Spirit Mountain gets monument designation from president (Las Vegas Sun)
- Biden to establish new national monuments in Nevada and Texas (Axios)
- VIDEO: President Biden Delivers Remarks at the White House Conservation in Action Summit (White House/Youtube)
- Transcript: Remarks by President Biden at the White House Conservation in Action Summit (White House)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
- Billions Of People Lack Access To Clean Drinking Water: U.N. Report (NPR)
- The Dark History Of Using Water As A Weapon (Fast Company)
- Older Americans Blockade Banks to Protest Fossil Fuel Financing (Inside Climate News)
- Climate advocates say the oceans are overlooked in climate change. Biden's new action plan would change that. (USA Today/Yahoo News)
- Armadillos are showing up farther north as the climate warms (Yale Climate Connections)
- Trump Appointees Interfered To Weaken EPA Assessment Of Toxic Chemical (Guardian)
- As Enforcement Lags, Toxic Coal Ash Keeps Polluting U.S. Water (Yale e360)
- Norfolk Southern CEO Dodges Question On Support For Railway Reform Bill (The Hill)
- California Sea Otters Killed By Rare Parasite Strain: Study (The Hill)
- Kentucky Floodwaters Receded 6 Months Ago. For Many, The Crisis Goes On (Washington Post)
- Wildfires in Northern Forests Broke Carbon Emissions Records in 2021 (Inside Climate News)
- Musk's Company Plans To Dump Wastewater In The Colorado. Locals Concerned (Huffington Post)
- Big Sky Bison Battles Spell Trouble For Haaland (E&E News)
- Residents Sue St. James Parish To Halt Chemical Plants (NOLA)
- Biden Will Let Calif. Lead On Electric Trucks, Despite Industry Protest (Washington Post)
- Global Renewables Capacity Grew By 10% Last Year - IRENA (Reuters)
- Falling Lithium Prices Are Making Electric Cars More Affordable (NY Times)
- Brazil Evicts Miners From Yanomami Territory, Prepares For More Removals (Reuters)
- 'The climate time-bomb is ticking': The world is running out of time to avoid catastrophe, new UN report warns (CNN)
- Why It's Time to Officially Get Over Your EV Range Anxiety (Inside Climate News)
- Building Steam in Lithium Valley (The American Prospect)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- VIDEO: See what three degrees of global warming looks like (The Economist/YouTube)
- The 7 climate tipping points that could change the world forever (Grist)
- The 1977 White House climate memo that should have changed the world (Guardian UK)
- Four solutions to mitigate climate change, from the IPCC (Dr. Michael Mann, Penn Today)
- UN warns Earth 'firmly on track toward an unlivable world' (AP)
- Environmental Sacrifice Zones: 8 Places We've Given Up-Probably Forever (Environmental Health Network)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- VIDEO: 2050: what happens if we ignore the climate crisis (Guardian UK)
- 99.9 percent Of Scientists Agree Climate Emergency Caused By Humans (Guardian UK)
- Climate Fund Choices for Investors Are Multiplying (Bloomberg/Yahoo)
- How climate change could undo 50 years of public health gains (Grist)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- What genuine, no-bullshit ambition on climate change would look like: How to hit the most stringent targets, with no loopholes. (David Roberts, Vox)
- A Global Shift To Sustainability Would Save Us $26 Trillion (Vox)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
- The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention. (Politico)
- The world's bleak climate situation, in 3 charts: We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there. (Vox)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.