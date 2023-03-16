IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Oil companies plan to keep prices --- and profits --- high and supplies low; Plastic pollution in the ocean is doubling every six years; Yes, EVs are still far cleaner than gasoline-powered cars; PLUS: CO2 emissions reached record levels in 2022... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Industry Knew About Gas Stoves’ Air Pollution Problems in Early 1970s; New Room-Temperature Superconductor Offers Tantalizing Possibilities; Smoke From Australian Bushfires Depleted Ozone Layer By Up To 5 percent In 2020; Germany cautious over Nord Stream pipeline attack reports; Increasingly Large and Intense Wildfires Hinder Western Forests’ Ability to Regenerate; Atmospheric river comes for California as experts warn it 'could get really ugly' ... PLUS: Q&A: What does the ‘High Seas Treaty’ mean for climate change and biodiversity? ... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- CO2 emissions reached record levels in 2022:
- Carbon dioxide emissions reached a record high in 2022 (AP):
Last year’s level of emissions, though a record high, was nevertheless lower than experts had expected. Increased deployment of renewable energy, electric vehicles and heat pumps together helped prevent an additional 550 megatons of carbon dioxide emissions, the IEA said.
- CO2 emissions reached record high in 2022, says IEA (DW News):
Despite the rise, emissions were still below pre-pandemic levels. The IEA said global energy-related emissions were offset by the use of wind and solar energy, as well as electric vehicles.
- State of the climate: How the world warmed in 2022 (Carbon Brief)
- Methane emissions from agriculture could push world past Paris Agreement limits:
- The Paris Agreement Will Fail Without Slashing Methane Emissions From Dairy and Meat, Researchers Say (Inside Climate News)
- Meat, Dairy And Rice Production Will Bust 1.5C Climate Target: Study (Guardian):
The study showed that 75 percent of this food-related heating was driven by foods that are high sources of methane, ie those coming from ruminant livestock such as cattle, and rice paddy fields. However, the scientists said the temperature rise could be cut by 55 percent by cutting meat consumption in rich countries to medically recommended levels, reducing emissions from livestock and their manure, and using renewable energy in the food system.
- Oil industry plans to keep prices --- and profits --- high, and supplies low:
- Oil executives warn of higher prices now that Opec is back ‘in charge’ (Financial Times)
- VIDEO: Oil CEOs are doubling down on buybacks as Biden budget seeks to quadruple tax (CNBC):
The White House has pressured oil companies to produce more but Hollub says its capital spending plan will remain as focused on buybacks and dividends as oil production.
- Oil CEO who will head 2023 climate talks calls for change [not really] (AP)
- Plastic pollution in the oceans is doubling every six years:
- There are more than 170 trillion pieces of plastic in the ocean (Fast Company):
"The exponential increase in microplastics across the world’s oceans is a stark warning that we must act now at a global scale, stop focusing on cleanup and recycling, and usher in an age of corporate responsibility for the entire life of the things they make," Eriksen said in a statement. "Cleanup is futile if we continue to produce plastic at the current rate. . . . It’s time to address the plastic problem at the source."
- There are 21,000 pieces of plastic in the ocean for each person on Earth (Washington Post):
The study, which was published in the PLOS One journal, draws on nearly 12,000 samples collected across 40 years of research in all the world’s major ocean basins. Starting in 2004, researchers observed a major rise in the material, which they say coincided with an explosion in plastics production.
- Australia rejects proposed coal mine near the Great Barrier Reef:
- Australia rejects new coal mine on environmental grounds (Independent UK):
Australia has for the first time rejected a coal mining application based on environmental law.
- Billionaire drops Australia coal mine appeal in blow for sector (Mining Magazine)
- Biden EPA proposes tighter limits on coal ash wastewater:
- EPA proposes 'strongest ever' limits on coal plant discharges (E&E News)
- EPA rolls out ‘strongest limits ever’ on toxic wastewater from coal-fired power plants (CNN):
The wastewater proposal follows an announcement in January that the EPA plans to stop six coal-fired power plants from continuing to dump coal ash – a toxic byproduct of coal-fired electricity – into unlined ponds, which can leach into groundwater and nearby waterways.
- More coal plants could shut down under EPA’s new water pollution rule (Washington Post):
The Biden administration proposes a strengthened rule on toxic metals released by coal plants, making it more expensive for them to operate.
- 'A legal victory decades in the making': EPA Proposes Improved Wastewater Treatment Standards for Coal-fired Power Plants (EarthJustice)
- Yep, EVs are still far cleaner than gasoline cars, even with more mining:
- EVs are far cleaner than gas-powered cars - even if batteries require more mining (Quartz):
A typical passenger vehicle like the Toyota Camry emits about 68 tons of CO2 in its lifetime, compared to 15 tons of CO2 emitted for an electric Tesla Model 3 — which includes CO2 emitted during the extraction of materials, the manufacturing of the battery, and power supply, which are the emissions made through charging the battery and operating the vehicle.
