With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 3/9/2023, 10:32am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Oil companies plan to keep prices --- and profits --- high and supplies low; Plastic pollution in the ocean is doubling every six years; Yes, EVs are still far cleaner than gasoline-powered cars; PLUS: CO2 emissions reached record levels in 2022... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

Now celebrating 14 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Industry Knew About Gas Stoves’ Air Pollution Problems in Early 1970s; New Room-Temperature Superconductor Offers Tantalizing Possibilities; Smoke From Australian Bushfires Depleted Ozone Layer By Up To 5 percent In 2020; Germany cautious over Nord Stream pipeline attack reports; Increasingly Large and Intense Wildfires Hinder Western Forests’ Ability to Regenerate; Atmospheric river comes for California as experts warn it 'could get really ugly' ... PLUS: Q&A: What does the ‘High Seas Treaty’ mean for climate change and biodiversity? ... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page



