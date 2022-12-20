IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Worst drought on record threatens famine in the Horn of Africa; Europe brokers new green electricity deal with Azerbaijan; Kansas and California grapple with persistent drought; PLUS: Nations sign historic deal to halt loss of nature worldwide... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): World's coal use creeps to new highs in 2022; 3M knew its chemicals were harmful decades ago, but didn’t tell the public, government; EPA enacts tougher pollution rule for trucks, vans and buses; Alaska's Arctic waterways are turning orange, threatening drinking water; New study reveals billions of dollars in political spending by US fossil fuel trade associations; California just slashed rooftop solar incentives. What happens next?; Midwest soil is eroding faster than ever. Modern farming could be to blame... PLUS: Famed L.A. mountain lion P-22 euthanized; cougar had been struck by car.... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Record-shattering drought threatens famine in the Horn of Africa:
- Worst Drought on Record Parches Horn of Africa (NASA Earth Observatory)
- VIDEO: Why Africa is facing its worst hunger crisis yet (Reuters)
- Worst Drought On Record Continues To Ravage The Horn Of Africa
(Som Tribune)
- Drought crisis in Ethiopia shows price of climate change on world's most vulnerable (NPR)
- AUDIO: The world's response to hunger crisis in East Africa is inadequate, say aid workers (NPR)
- Kansas state water board orders halt to draining Ogallala Aquifer:
- 'It’s time to deal with this': Kansas Water Authority wants to save Ogallala Aquifer (Kansas Reflector)
- This is the first time the Kansas Water Authority has voted to save what's left of the Ogallala (KCUR Radio):
For the first time, the state board voted Wednesday to say that Kansas shouldn’t pump the Ogallala aquifer dry to support crop irrigation. The underground water source has seen dramatic declines in recent decades.
- Drought emergency declared for all of Southern California:
- Drought Emergency Declared for All Southern California (LA Times)
- VIDEO: Drought emergency declared for all of Southern California by nation's largest water supplier (AP):
It's been so dry the past three years that those water deliveries have hit record lows. Earlier this year, the district declared a drought emergency for the agencies that mostly depend on the State Water Project, which covers about 7 million people.
- State/fed water managers negotiating decline of Colorado River:
- Deadpool is Not Just a Movie in Colorado (Climate Crocks)
- 'It is going to take real cuts to everyone': Leaders meet to decide the future of the Colorado River (Boise State Public Radio):
"I think there is some heavy optimism that hopefully everyone will come to something that we can all agree on," said Becky Mitchell, director of the Colorado Water Conservation Board, the state’s top water policy agency. "But it is going to take real cuts to everyone."
- EU signs new green electricity export deal with Ajerbaijan:
- EU leaders have agreed on a new plan to source power that isn't from Russia (AP):
The leaders of Hungary, Romania, Georgia and Azerbaijan finalized an agreement Saturday on an undersea electricity connector that could become a new power source for the European Union amid a crunch on energy supplies caused by the war in Ukraine.
- Four leaders sign agreement to bring green Azeri energy to Europe (Reuters)
- VIDEO: EU Commission Pres. Ursula von der Leyen (Twitter)
- Tokyo mandates solar panels in all new home construction:
- Tokyo will require new homes built from 2025 to have solar panels (CNN)
- Tokyo makes solar panels mandatory for new homes built after 2025 (Reuters/MSN)
- Europe boosts funding to help developing countries quit fossil fuels:
- G7 Nations to Provide Vietnam With $15.5 Billion to Cut Coal Use (US News)
- Column: Why G7 aims to crack Vietnam's coal fix with $15.5 billion deal (Reuters):
There are several reasons why the G7 targeted Vietnam for special treatment, including that it was the ninth largest coal consumer and relied on coal to produce roughly half of its electricity in 2021...[and] because of its growth potential in the years ahead if the country's energy system retains its current coal-heavy composition.
- Germany to help Kenya hit 100% renewables, export hydrogen (ABC News)
- Nations strike historic deal to halt loss of nature worldwide:
- Cop15: historic deal struck to halt biodiversity loss by 2030 (Guardian UK)
- Cop15: key points of the nature deal at a glance (Guardian UK)
- Nations promise to protect 30 percent of planet to stem extinction (Washington Post):
Delegates at the COP15 biodiversity summit in Canada made a major conservation commitment to try to halt the loss of hundreds of thousands of plants and animals. But it remains to be seen if nations will follow through.
- COP15 Adopts Biodiversity Plan to Protect 30% of Land and Water by 2030 (Bloomberg/Yahoo News):
Wealthier nations committed to pay an estimated $30 billion a year by 2030 to poorer nations, in part through a new biodiversity fund that will be created under the Global Environment Facility.
- DRC Drops Objections To Seal Deal On Historic Action On Biodiversity (Guardian UK)
