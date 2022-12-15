With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 12/15/2022, 10:29am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Climate change is profoundly disrupting the Arctic, new report from NOAA finds; Rapid oil and gas expansion poses an existential threat to the world's forests; PLUS: European Union agrees to enact world's first carbon import tariff... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Arctic blast takes aim at U.S. for Christmas, New Years; Internal documents reveal Big Oil's plan for profiting amid climate pressures; Musk pumps climate cenial on Twitter; What to expect from California's new rooftop-solar plan? More batteries; Clouds: One of climate change's great mysteries is finally being solved; U.S. carbon farming takes root; Drought emergency declared for all of Southern California; Florida lawmakers force homeowners to buy insurance... PLUS: Children of India's burning coalfields dream of a fire-free future... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page



