IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Climate change is profoundly disrupting the Arctic, new report from NOAA finds; Rapid oil and gas expansion poses an existential threat to the world's forests; PLUS: European Union agrees to enact world's first carbon import tariff... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Arctic blast takes aim at U.S. for Christmas, New Years; Internal documents reveal Big Oil's plan for profiting amid climate pressures; Musk pumps climate cenial on Twitter; What to expect from California's new rooftop-solar plan? More batteries; Clouds: One of climate change's great mysteries is finally being solved; U.S. carbon farming takes root; Drought emergency declared for all of Southern California; Florida lawmakers force homeowners to buy insurance... PLUS: Children of India's burning coalfields dream of a fire-free future... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- NOAA: Human-caused climate change is profoundly disrupting the Arctic
- Hotter, rainier, wetter - climate change is dramatically transforming the Arctic, report finds (CNN)
- VIDEO: NOAA 2022 Arctic Report Card (NOAA/Climate Crocks)
- 2022 Headlines: Arctic Report Card (NOAA):
The warming Arctic reveals shifting seasons, widespread disturbances, and the value of diverse observations. Shifting seasons and climate-driven disturbances, such as wildfires, extreme weather, and unusual wildlife mortality events, are becoming increasingly difficult to assess within the context of what has been previously considered normal.
- Warmer and stormier conditions are destabilizing the Arctic, report says (Washington Post):
Arctic annual surface-air temperatures from October 2021 to September 2022 were the sixth warmest on record. The ranking continues a disturbing trend: The past seven years in the Arctic have been the hottest seven years since 1900.
- Arctic rapidly turning warmer, wetter and riskier: report (Axios)
- Democratic Republic of Congo hit with deadly, catastrophic flooding:
- VIDEO: 'Biblical' flooding in Kinshasa kills at least 140 (The Times of London)
- DR Congo: Floods devastate Kinshasa, causing landslides (Deutsche Welle News)
- DR Congo leader blames climate change for devastating floods (France 24)
- VIDEO: Secretary Blinken and Democratic Republic of the Congo President Felix Tshisekedi Before Their Meeting (U.S. State Department):
"[T]his is the very example of what we have been regretting for some time, this support from countries who pollute and which unfortunately leads to negative consequences in our countries that cannot protect themselves from this."
- FAQ 2: Oil and gas, poverty and economic development (ODI)
- Oil and gas expansion poses existential threat to world's forests:
- CRISIS POINT: Oil and Gas Expansion Threats to Amazon and Congo Basin Tropical Forests and Communities (Earth Insight)
- Congo in the Crosshairs: Oil and gas expansion in Congo Basin Countries is an existential threat to the global climate (Earth Insight)
- Drilling threatens forests (Axios)
- Developing nations halt COP15 talks after biodiversity fund demand (Thompson Reuters Foundation)
- VIDEO: Elizabeth Wathuti at COP15: (Twitter)
- European Union strikes deal to establish first-ever carbon border tariff:
- EU strikes deal on world-first carbon border tariff (Reuters/MSN):
After all-night negotiations, the European Union struck a political deal on Tuesday to impose a carbon dioxide emissions tariff on imports of polluting goods such as steel and cement, a world-first scheme aiming to support European industries as they decarbonise..."It is one of the only mechanisms we have to incentivise our trading partners to decarbonise their manufacturing industry," Chahim said.
- VIDEO: EU Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen on carbon border tariff (Twitter)
- EU agrees a 'carbon tariff' at borders for polluting industrial imports Access to the comments (Euronews)
- Los Angeles City Council votes to ban Styrofoam and most single-use plastics:
- VIDEO: L.A. City Council votes to ban Styrofoam, single-use plastics (KTLA)
- California's two largest cities ban plastic foam (Grist):
San Diego and Los Angeles join hundreds of municipalities nationwide that are phasing out polystyrene.
