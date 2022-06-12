IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: FBI investigating coordinated attacks on electric grid that caused massive blackout in North Carolina; Russian missile attacks on civilian targets deepen Ukraine's energy crisis; PLUS: Electric vehicle sales are surging in the U.S. and around the world... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!
|Link:
|Embed:
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Progressives Ready To Block Defense Bill Over Permitting; Chinese Solar Manufacturers Cheated to Avoid Duties, Government Investigation Finds; Texas GOP Group Waging a National Crusade Against Climate Action; What Is The '30 By 30' Goal - And Can It Save Global Biodiversity?; Sale jumpstarts floating, offshore wind power in US waters; Why it’s time for Utah to buy out alfalfa farmers and let the water flow; EU aims to use Russian assets to generate cash for Ukraine... PLUS: 1,200 possibilities for the planet’s future. These are our best hope.... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Scientists did not release a zombie plague by reviving a dormant virus, but their warning of a potential public health crisis is legitimate (Newswise)
- Coordinated attacks on electric grid cause massive blackout in North Carolina blackout:
- Live updates: Moore County substation attacks: 35K still without power as temperatures drop (Fayetteville Observer)
- Gov. Roy Cooper calls North Carolina substation attack domestic terrorism (UPI)
- VIDEO: Right Wing Terrorists Strike North Carolina Grid (Climate Crocks):
January 2022 CBS report on Homeland Security Advisory about domestic terror threats to the power grid...This 60 Minutes report on grid vulnerabilities is informative and relevant.
- Governor Calls Attack on Power Stations a 'New Level of Threat' (NY Times):
Many residents are active-duty and former service members whose military careers were based at nearby Fort Bragg, home of the U.S. Army’s 82nd Airborne Division.
- North Carolina county still in dark after attack on power substations (Reuters)
- VIDEO: FBI joins investigation into North Carolina power outage caused by 'intentional' attacks on substations (CNN)
- Russian missile attacks on civilian targets deepen Ukraine energy crisis:
- Ukraine war: Eighth wave of Russian missile attacks (BBC)
- Ukraine war: Russian missile strikes force emergency power shutdowns (BBC)
- Ukraine updates: Hundreds of towns, villages without power (Deutsche-Welle News)
- Is attacking Ukraine's power grid a war crime? (BBC)
- Russia fired a barrage of missiles across Ukraine on Monday. (NY Times)
- Global oil prices volatile on EU's Russia price cap, OPEC+ moves:
- Russian oil price cap, EU ban aim to limit Kremlin war chest (AP)
- Europe agrees to cap the price of Russian oil at $60 a barrel (CNN Business )
- Russian oil sanctions fuel boom for old tankers (Reuters)
- Oil prices rise after OPEC+ keeps output steady, Russian price cap imposed (Reuters)
- The Kremlin’s defiance adds to questions over whether the price cap will work. (NY Times)
- Extreme weather disasters caused $260 billion so far in 2022:
- Disasters Cost $268 Billion In 2022: Swiss Re (International Business Times)
- Hurricane Ian drives natural catastrophe year-to-date insured losses to USD 115 billion, Swiss Re Institute estimates (Swiss Re)
- Hurricane Ian was the costliest disaster of 2022 for insured losses (Axios)
- Biden Administration declares bat species endangered:
- Northern long-eared bat, devastated by a fungus, is now listed as endangered (AP):
Named for white, fuzzy spots that appear on infected bats, white-nose syndrome attacks bats' wings, muzzles and ears when they hibernate in caves and abandoned mines. It causes them to wake early from hibernation and to sometimes fly outside. They can burn up their winter fat stores and eventually starve.
- Electric vehicle sales are surging:
- Electric Vehicles Start to Enter the Car-Buying Mainstream (NY Times):
Battery-powered cars now make up the fastest-growing segment of the auto market, with sales jumping 70%in the first nine months of the year ...That growth could have been stronger if automakers had been able to make more electric cars. Many manufacturers have long waiting lists because production has been limited by shortages of computer chips, batteries and other parts.
- China: Plug-In Car Sales Increased By 75% In October 2022 (Inside EVs)
- China Carmakers Are Ordering Their Own Ships to Get Export Ready (Bloomberg)
- Car Companies Are Now Bundling EVs With Home Solar Panels. Are Customers Going to Buy? (Inside Climate News)
- Ford’s new EV dealer network will result in one of the largest DC fast-charging networks in the US (Electrek)
- Competitors chip away at Tesla's US electric vehicle share (AP)
- Electric Ford F-150 Pickup Gets Closer Look From Forest Service (Bloomberg)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- Progressives Ready To Block Defense Bill Over Permitting (E&E News)
- IEA: Renewables will be the largest source of electricity by early 2025 (Electrek)
- Chinese Solar Manufacturers Cheated to Avoid Duties, Government Investigation Finds (David Dayen, The American Prospect)
- The Texas Group Waging a National Crusade Against Climate Action (NY Times)
- We looked at 1,200 possibilities for the planet’s future. These are our best hope. (Washington Post)
- From Sputnik, a Gusher of Disinfo About Russian Crude (Polygraph)
- What Is The '30 By 30' Goal - And Can It Save Global Biodiversity? (Thompson Reuters Foundation)
- Sale jumpstarts floating, offshore wind power in US waters (AP)
- Ukraine’s 15,000-Mile Lifeline: How the country’s vast rail system has helped it withstand an invasion. (NY Times)
- Southern California air regulators say it’s impossible to meet smog standards without federal help (LA Times)
- Why it’s time for Utah to buy out alfalfa farmers and let the water flow, Editorial Board writes (Salt Lake Tribune)
- EPA proposes restrictions to block proposed Alaska Pebble Mine (AP)
- EU aims to use Russian assets to generate cash for Ukraine (Deutsche Welle News)
- EPA Proposes To Close ‘Loophole’ For Reporting PFAS Releases (The Hill)
- Countries Split On Plastics Treaty Focus As U.N. Talks Close (Reuters)
- How to Live in a Catastrophe: In search of a way to think clearly about the planetary crisis. (NY Magazine)
- Beyond Catastrophe: A New Climate Reality Is Coming Into View (gift link, no paywall - NY Times)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Focusing on the climate actions that can make a real difference (David Roberts, Volts)
- VIDEO: See what three degrees of global warming looks like (The Economist/YouTube)
- The 7 climate tipping points that could change the world forever (Grist)
- The 1977 White House climate memo that should have changed the world (Guardian UK)
- Four solutions to mitigate climate change, from the IPCC (Dr. Michael Mann, Penn Today)
- UN warns Earth 'firmly on track toward an unlivable world' (AP)
- Environmental Sacrifice Zones: 8 Places We've Given Up-Probably Forever (Environmental Health Network)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- VIDEO: 2050: what happens if we ignore the climate crisis (Guardian UK)
- 99.9 percent Of Scientists Agree Climate Emergency Caused By Humans (Guardian UK)
- Climate Fund Choices for Investors Are Multiplying (Bloomberg/Yahoo)
- How climate change could undo 50 years of public health gains (Grist)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- What genuine, no-bullshit ambition on climate change would look like: How to hit the most stringent targets, with no loopholes. (David Roberts, Vox)
- A Global Shift To Sustainability Would Save Us $26 Trillion (Vox)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
- The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention. (Politico)
- The world's bleak climate situation, in 3 charts: We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there. (Vox)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.