With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 12/6/2022, 10:43am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: FBI investigating coordinated attacks on electric grid that caused massive blackout in North Carolina; Russian missile attacks on civilian targets deepen Ukraine's energy crisis; PLUS: Electric vehicle sales are surging in the U.S. and around the world... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 13 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Progressives Ready To Block Defense Bill Over Permitting; Chinese Solar Manufacturers Cheated to Avoid Duties, Government Investigation Finds; Texas GOP Group Waging a National Crusade Against Climate Action; What Is The '30 By 30' Goal - And Can It Save Global Biodiversity?; Sale jumpstarts floating, offshore wind power in US waters; Why it’s time for Utah to buy out alfalfa farmers and let the water flow; EU aims to use Russian assets to generate cash for Ukraine... PLUS: 1,200 possibilities for the planet’s future. These are our best hope.... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page



