IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Crunch time for an agreement at the U.N. COP27 climate summit in Egypt; NASA projects sea levels will rise a foot by 2050; Trump repeats well-worn litany of climate lies in 2024 announcement; PLUS: Climate disinfo is surging again, deceiving the public about solutions... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Disgraced Florida man announces 3rd run for President:
- Fact check: 20 false and misleading claims Trump made in his announcement speech (CNN):
Strategic Petroleum Reserve...Facts First: Both parts of Trump’s claim are false. He didn’t fill up the reserve, and the reserve is not "virtually drained."...And though Trump didn’t use the words "climate change" in this claim, he strongly suggested that people say climate change may only affect us in 300 years. That is grossly inaccurate; it is affecting the US today.
- VIDEO: Former President Trump's 2024 Campaign Announcement (C-SPAN)
- VIDEO: 'I counted more than 20 false claims': Dale fact-checks Trump's 2024 bid (CNN)
- October 2022 was 4th hottest October on record:
- Global climate summary for October 2022 (NOAA/Climate.gov)
- October 2022: Earth’s 4th-warmest October on record (Yale Climate Communications):
The year-to-date global surface temperature is the sixth-highest on record, and 2022 is 99 percent likely to end up as the sixth-warmest year on record, according to NOAA.
- NASA study confirms sea levels to rise 12-18 inches along Gulf, East coasts:
- NASA Study: Rising Sea Level Could Exceed Estimates for U.S. Coasts (NASA/JPL):
By 2050, sea level along contiguous U.S. coastlines could rise as much as 12 inches (30 centimeters) above today’s waterline, according to researchers who analyzed nearly three decades of satellite observations. The results from the NASA Sea Level Change Team could help refine near-term projections for coastal communities that are bracing for increases in both catastrophic and nuisance flooding in coming years.
- COP27: Crunch time to reach agreement at U.N. climate summit:
- VIDEO: African countries want compensation at COP27 (BBC)
- COP27 Live Updates (Guardian UK)
- VIDEO: COP27 Climate Hub live broadcasts from COP27 and other venues (We Don't Have Time)
- VIDEO: Vanessa Nakate Condemns Fossil Fuel Lobbying at U.N. Climate Talks as Global Warming Devastates Africa (Democracy Now)
- Vulnerable nations warn COP27 success rests on climate damage fund (Reuters/MSN)
- COP27 Considers 'Loss And Damage' Fund, But Has Yet To Commit - Draft Text (Reuters)
- Activists hoped Egypt's COP27 would bring a focus on Africa. They were disappointed (CNN)
- Analysis: US falling $32bn short on ‘fair share’ of $100bn climate-finance goal (Carbon Brief)
- Rich nations offer insurance program to poorer nations for climate damages
- 'Global Shield': A climate fix or a distraction? (E&E News)
- G7 launches climate 'Global Shield' insurance fund, some countries wary (Reuters)
- Facing a call for climate reparations, wealthy nations propose an insurance scheme (Grist)
- Other developments from COP27:
- US Backs Tough Fossil Fuel Phase Down Pledge at Climate Summit (Bloomberg):
Countries mulling vow to 'phase down' all fossil fuels. Previous climate agreements have focused only on coal.
- COP27: Africa's dash for gas sparks debate at climate summit in Egypt (BBC)
- VIDEO: At COP27 Indigenous Land Defenders from Mexico, Guatemala Warn “Green Capitalism” Creates Violence (Democracy Now)
- After Decades of Resistance, Rich Countries Offer Direct Climate Aid (NY Times)
- Is COP27 becoming a 'fossil fuel trade show'? Oil and gas industry presence looms over U.N. climate talks. (Grid News)
- COP27: More join methane pact as focus turns to farms (Reuters/MSN)
- COP27: France, Spain latest to pledge halt to gasoline-driven vehicle sales (Reuters/MSN)
- Lula Lays Out A Vision For Brazil And The Planet At COP 27 (E&E News)
- Climate disinformation is resurging during COP27:
- Impacts of Climate Disinformation on Public Perception [PDF] (Climate Action Against Disinformation)
- Climate Change Denial Makes an Untimely Comeback (CNET):
Jennie King, a representative from the Institute of Strategic Dialogue, told reporters on Tuesday at the UN COP27 climate summit after releasing a report about the impacts of climate disinformation on public perception. "We are now seeing out-and-out denial is making an absolute comeback," she said.
- Climate Disinformation Campaigns Threaten COP27 Progress, a New Report Concludes (Inside Climate News):
The report said that Fox News remains a significant source of false and misleading information about the climate crisis, fueling unfounded public skepticism in a way that could even inspire violence against policymakers who advocate for strong climate action.
- VIDEO: Jennie King,Institute of Strategic Dialogue, on the resurgence of climate disinformation (U.N. Climate Change/Youtube)
- Campaigners rally COP27 to fight climate disinformation (AFP)
- Survey reveals impacts of climate misinformation (Environment Journal)
- Oil firms pour millions into 'greenwashing' Google adverts, study claims (National Observer)
- Why fighting climate disinformation is critical at COP27 — and beyond (National Observer)
- Misinformation is derailing renewable energy projects across the United States (NPR, 3/28/2022)
- Good Climate News odds and ends:
- Nigeria announces rules to reduce methane emissions from the oil and gas sector (Clean Air Task Force)
- Canada, Nigeria target oil and gas methane emissions with new laws (Yahoo Finance)
- France to require all large parking lots to be covered by solar panels (Grist)
- Heat pumps are now mandatory in new homes in Washington State (Electrek)
