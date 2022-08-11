IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: It's a big week for the planet, as U.N. climate conference kicks off in Egypt; Major glaciers to disappear by 2050; PLUS: Rare late-season storm Nicole takes aim at Florida's east coast... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): World faces 'terminal' loss of Arctic sea ice during summers; Why scientists are using the word scary over the climate crisis; Experts Fear Musk’s Twitter Scandals Signal More Climate Disinformation; Arizona Water Sucked Dry by Saudis; Bitcoin mining is drowning out the sound of Niagara Falls; Colorado River conditions are worsening quicker than expected; White House Releases Net-Zero Road Map... PLUS: Michael Bloomberg Announces New Initiative To Phase Out Coal In 25 Countries.... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Rare November storm Nicole threatens Florida:
- Subtropical Storm Nicole puts parts of South Florida under tropical storm warning and hurricane watch (South Florida Sun Sentinel)
- VIDEO: Subtropical Storm Nicole Prompts Hurricane Watch For Florida's East Coast (Weather Channel)
- Critical 2022 midterm elections underway in U.S.:
- Energy issues prominent in midterm closing arguments (E&E News)
- 2022 midterms have "significant stakes for the climate." These are the state and local measures to watch. (CBS News)
- For EVs, solar tax breaks and climate change, here are the midterm elections that matter (MarketWatch)
- 2022 Could Have Been the Climate Change Election-Except Democrats Don't Want to Talk About It (The New Republic)
- GOP fumes over climate law. Is there a will for repeal? (E&E News)
- Conservatives urge McCarthy to disband climate committee (E&E News)
- WMO: Last 8 years were hottest ever recorded:
- Eight warmest years on record witness upsurge in climate change impacts (World Meterological Organization)
- VIDEO: Past 8 years were the warmest on record, U.N. agency says (CBS News)
- Rate of sea level rise 'has doubled since 1993' thanks to climate change, report finds (Yahoo News)
- UNESCO: Major glaciers to disappear by 2050:
- Iconic World Heritage glaciers to disappear by 2050, warns UNESCO (UN News)
- Major glaciers in Kilimanjaro and Yosemite will disappear by 2050, UN says (CNBC):
Even if global temperature rise is limited to 1.5 degrees Celsius, an increasingly unlikely scenario, at least one-third of the glaciers across the World Heritage sites will disappear by 2050.
- Major glaciers, including in Yosemite and Kilimanjaro, will be gone within 23 years due to climate change, U.N. report warns (CBS News)
- VIDEO: ABC Report on Switzerland's Vanishing Glaciers (Climate Crocks)
- COP27: Climate finance takes center stage:
- COP27: UN climate talks kick off in Egypt amid major world crises (EuroNews)
- Live updates: BBC Coverage of COP27 (BBC)
- COP27 Climate Summit: Here's What Happened on Monday at the COP27 Climate Summit (NY Times)
- Developing Nations Have a Message at Global Climate Talks: Polluters, Pay Up (NY Times)
- In a First, U.N. Climate Summit Will Discuss Climate Reparations (E&E News)
- UN chief: It is either a 'climate change solidarity pact' or a 'suicide pact' (Axios)
- loss and damage
- VIDEO: UN Secretary General António Guterres at the Opening Ceremony of the World Leaders Summit (United Nations)
- VIDEO: Al Gore at the Opening of the #COP27 World Leaders Summit (United Nations)
- Why these climate talks are different than other COPs (E&E News)
- Countries Want to Plant Trees to Offset Their Carbon Emissions, but There Isn't Enough Land on Earth to Grow Them (Inside Climate News)
