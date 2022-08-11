With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 11/8/2022, 10:07am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: It's a big week for the planet, as U.N. climate conference kicks off in Egypt; Major glaciers to disappear by 2050; PLUS: Rare late-season storm Nicole takes aim at Florida's east coast... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): World faces 'terminal' loss of Arctic sea ice during summers; Why scientists are using the word scary over the climate crisis; Experts Fear Musk’s Twitter Scandals Signal More Climate Disinformation; Arizona Water Sucked Dry by Saudis; Bitcoin mining is drowning out the sound of Niagara Falls; Colorado River conditions are worsening quicker than expected; White House Releases Net-Zero Road Map... PLUS: Michael Bloomberg Announces New Initiative To Phase Out Coal In 25 Countries.... and much, MUCH more! ...

