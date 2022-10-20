IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: President Biden orders release of more oil from nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve; NJ latest state to sue Big Oil over climate science lies; FL sees surge in flesh-eating bacteria after Hurricane Ian: PLUS: Midterm elections will determine course of climate action for decades to come... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!
|Link:
|Embed:
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Ocean heat is accelerating and fueling extreme weather events; Clean energy transition gains speed, despite global tumult; What Biden’s $2.8B EV battery boost means for jobs; Missouri school to close after radioactive waste report; EPA to further slash emissions from climate super-pollutants; 'Ecocide': The US-Mexico border wall is blocking the movement of wild animals; Australia to replace coal plant with record-busting 850MW battery; How Koch Industries, fake scientists, and Rush Limbaugh invented climate denial... PLUS: Greta Thunberg: "Our politicians will not come to the rescue of planet Earth".... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Nigeria pummelled by record rains, deadly floods
- Nigeria flooding worsened by climate change kills more than 600 and displaces 1.3 million (Yahoo News)
- Nigeria races to assist flood victims; death toll tops 600 (AP)
- Food crisis looms in Nigeria as floods destroy crops (AFP)
- Florida still flooded, now grappling with water-borne disease:
- Weeks after Ian, floodwaters are still leaving some Florida communities stranded (NPR)
- Florida issues warning over flesh-eating bacteria in wake of Hurricane Ian (Guardian UK)
- Hurricane Ian Is Blamed for Deadly Bacterial Infections in Florida (NY Times)
- A Florida climate scientist says hurricanes are intensifying and becoming more frequent (WUSF-FM)
- PFAS chemical pollution widespread in U.S. waterways:
- More Than 57,000 U.S. Sites Likely Contaminated With 'Forever Chemicals' (Yale e360)
- PFAS pollute 83 percent of U.S. waterways (E&E News):
The analysis, which relied on testing from 34 states and Washington, showed per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances in most of the waterways. Those without PFAS detections were largely in undeveloped areas. Most frequently, testing revealed multiple chemicals present at once, compounding possible health implications. Those findings are adding to a long-running drumbeat regarding the threat PFAS pose to the public and the environment.
- EPA Loophole Lets 600 Toxic PFAS Chemicals Evade Review, Petition Says (Reuters)
- Biden releases more oil from Strategic Petroleum Reserve:
- 'Election Interference': Oil Price Hike Is Saudi Arabia’s October Surprise Against Biden (The Intercept):
"The Saudis are working to get Trump reelected and for the MAGA Republicans to win the midterms."
- Biden denounces Big Oil's profits, urges permitting reform (E&E news)
- Biden announces oil release, hoping to calm prices as midterms near (Washington Post/MSN)
- VIDEO: President Biden Remarks on Energy Security and Costs (C-SPAN)
- Biden: 'My Administration Has Not Stopped or Slowed Oil Production - Quite the Opposite' (CNBS News)
- Remarks by President Biden at a Political Event at the Howard Theatre (White House):
Today we face an inflection point, one of those moments that only come around every several generations where there’s so much change happening — technologically, politically, and socially — that the decisions we make now are going to determine the future of our nation and the future of your generation for the next 30 or more years, and it only happens once every five, six generations.
- 2022 midterms will determine course of climate action for decades:
- The overlooked elections this year with big climate stakes (Vox)
- 5 State-Level Races That Could Alter The Energy Transition (E&E News)
- Wis. governor’s race may dictate fate of clean energy (E&E news)
- Doug Mastriano’s comments on Islam and climate change resurface, the latest hit for his campaign (Philadelphia Inquirer)
- Biden Administration announces first Pacific Coast offshore wind lease sale:
- The Biden administration just announced the first-ever California offshore wind lease sale (Electrek)
- Biden moves one step closer to making giant Pacific Ocean wind turbines a reality (CNN)
- Morro Bay power plant stacks are coming down (CalCoast News, 11/3/2021)
- New Jersey sues Big Oil over climate lies:
- NJ sues oil, gas firms, trade group over climate change (AP)
- New Jersey joins the growing wave of climate lawsuits against Big Oil (Center for Climate Integrity)
- VIDEO: New Jersey sues oil, gas firms, trade group over climate change (CBS New York)
- VIDEO: Climate Change Announcement (New Jersey Office of the Attorney General)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- Amount of ocean heat found to be accelerating and fuelling extreme weather events (Guardian UK)
- Clean energy transition gains speed, despite global tumult (E&E news)
- What Biden’s $2.8B EV battery boost means for jobs (E&E News)
- EPA to further slash emissions from climate super-pollutants (Washington Post)
- Missouri school to close after radioactive waste report (AP)
- 20 Nations at High Risk From Global Warming Might Halt Debt Payments (NY Times)
- Composting in wine country: Napa Valley’s multi-decade circular economy story (Waste Dive)
- ‘Ecocide’: The US-Mexico border wall is blocking the movement of wild animals (EuroNews)
- Australia to replace coal plant with record-busting 850MW battery (Canary Media)
- Greta Thunberg: "Our politicians will not come to the rescue of planet Earth" (The News Statesman)
- How Koch Industries, Fake Scientists, and Rush Limbaugh Invented Climate Denial (Vice)
- Feeling Overwhelmed About Going All-Electric at Home? Here's How to Get Started (Inside Climate News)
- Focusing on the climate actions that can make a real difference (David Roberts, Volts)
- VIDEO: See what three degrees of global warming looks like (The Economist/YouTube)
- The 7 climate tipping points that could change the world forever (Grist)
- The 1977 White House climate memo that should have changed the world (Guardian UK)
- Four solutions to mitigate climate change, from the IPCC (Dr. Michael Mann, Penn Today)
- UN warns Earth 'firmly on track toward an unlivable world' (AP)
- Environmental Sacrifice Zones: 8 Places We've Given Up-Probably Forever (Environmental Health Network)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- VIDEO: 2050: what happens if we ignore the climate crisis (Guardian UK)
- 99.9 percent Of Scientists Agree Climate Emergency Caused By Humans (Guardian UK)
- Climate Fund Choices for Investors Are Multiplying (Bloomberg/Yahoo)
- How climate change could undo 50 years of public health gains (Grist)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- What genuine, no-bullshit ambition on climate change would look like: How to hit the most stringent targets, with no loopholes. (David Roberts, Vox)
- A Global Shift To Sustainability Would Save Us $26 Trillion (Vox)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
- The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention. (Politico)
- The world's bleak climate situation, in 3 charts: We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there. (Vox)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.