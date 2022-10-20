With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: President Biden orders release of more oil from nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve; NJ latest state to sue Big Oil over climate science lies; FL sees surge in flesh-eating bacteria after Hurricane Ian: PLUS: Midterm elections will determine course of climate action for decades to come... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Ocean heat is accelerating and fueling extreme weather events; Clean energy transition gains speed, despite global tumult; What Biden’s $2.8B EV battery boost means for jobs; Missouri school to close after radioactive waste report; EPA to further slash emissions from climate super-pollutants; 'Ecocide': The US-Mexico border wall is blocking the movement of wild animals; Australia to replace coal plant with record-busting 850MW battery; How Koch Industries, fake scientists, and Rush Limbaugh invented climate denial... PLUS: Greta Thunberg: "Our politicians will not come to the rescue of planet Earth".... and much, MUCH more! ...

