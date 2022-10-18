IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: In both Florida and the U.K., rollbacks of climate policies exacerbated climate disaster impacts; Toxic smoke blankets Pacific Northwest as record heat and wildfires drag on in October; GOP Senator suggests government should do less to help disaster victims; PLUS: Tomato soup, a priceless painting, and the tactics of climate protest... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Just Stop Oil protest ignites debate over climate protest, communications, tactics:
- Just Stop Oil activists throw soup at Van Gogh’s Sunflowers (Guardian UK)
- ‘Buckle up’: US backers of Just Stop Oil vow more Van Gogh-style protests (Guardian UK)
- Climate protesters throw soup on Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' painting in London (NPR)
- What’s the Best Way to Demonstrate for Climate Action? (Climate Crocks)
- Those angry at Just Stop Oil’s Van Gogh soup stunt have misunderstood the brilliance of the protest (iEnvironment):
There is no art on a dead planet.
- Van Gogh soup stunt sparks criticism (Salon):
"The piece is fine. But the damage to the spirit of it isn't," said one writer. "Ignorance wins."
- Why Soup Sunflowers? (The Cut)
- UK record heat wave caused excess deaths among elderly:
- England’s summer heat waves linked to record excess deaths among elderly (Wahsington Post/MSN)
- England recorded 2,800 excess deaths in over-65s during 2022 heatwaves (Guardian UK)
- Consequences: UK conservatives slashed climate policy:
- Analysis: UK’s gas imports would be 13 percent lower if it had not 'cut the green crap' (Carbon Brief):
From 2013 onwards, successive Conservative-led governments cut support for home energy efficiency improvements, scrapped a requirement for new homes to be 'zero carbon', ended subsidies for onshore wind and solar, and effectively banned onshore wind in England.
- UK offers new North Sea oil, gas licenses despite opposition (AP)
- Consequences: Florida GOP slashed climate policy:
- Florida’s "Oh Shit" Moment? Or Not. (Climate Crocks)
- Weak Florida planning law boosted Ian’s destructive power (E&E News)
- Shutting an agency managing sprawl might have put more people in Hurricane Ian's way (NPR)
- VIDEO: First Coast News questions Senator Rick Scott on climate change during St. Augustine visit (First Coast News)
- Gov. Rick Scott reverses 25 years of growth management policy (Sarasota Herald-Tribune, 6/2/2011):
The law largely eliminates state oversight of local planning decisions and raises barriers for citizens seeking to challenge development decisions. And it eases the requirement known as concurrency, which requires new developments to have adequate roads and infrastructure before they proceed.
- Pacific NW heat wave shatters records as wildfires rage in October:
- Historic October heat shatters records in the Pacific Northwest (Washington Post)
- Seattle smashes record high by 16 degrees amid historic autumn heat event (Yahoo News):
The Emerald City reached a sweltering 88 degrees on Sunday, obliterating the previous record high for Oct. 16 by an eye-popping 16 degrees. (Old record: 72 degrees set in 2018). That means in the 77 years of records at Sea-Tac Airport, no other Oct. 16 has come within 16 degrees of Sunday's high. The mid-October average high temperature in Seattle is 60 degrees.
- Thousands evacuated in Washington state as 72 large fires burn in U.S. (Axios)
- Late-Season Fires in the Pacific Northwest (NASA)
- Air quality alert remains in effect in western Washington due to wildfire smoke (KOMO-TV Seattle)
- Climate change is causing more billion-dollar weather disasters (Yahoo News)
