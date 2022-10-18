With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 10/18/2022

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: In both Florida and the U.K., rollbacks of climate policies exacerbated climate disaster impacts; Toxic smoke blankets Pacific Northwest as record heat and wildfires drag on in October; GOP Senator suggests government should do less to help disaster victims; PLUS: Tomato soup, a priceless painting, and the tactics of climate protest... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Clean Water Act at 50: Environmental gains, challenges unmet; Animal populations shrank an average of 70 percent over the last half-century; Radioactive waste found at Missouri elementary school; China gives Tesla tax break 3 days after Musk's Taiwan 'advice'; The cost to capture carbon? More water and electricity; Bengali "Water Machine" is serendipitous science for climate resilience; Billions in tax revenue being lost to storms, sea level rise; Study reveals 'staggering' scale of lost fishing gear drifting in oceans... PLUS: The next frontier for climate action is the great indoors.... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

