IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Floridians devastated by Hurricane Ian confront a housing shortage and toxic mold; Extreme heat and drought could render regions uninhabitable within decades, U.N. report warns; Australia to conserve 30% of its land to protect endangered species; PLUS: California weighs a windfall profits tax on oil industry price gouging... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Half of voters say climate change is important in the midterm elections, poll finds; The political impacts of rising gas prices; England's summer heat waves linked to record excess deaths among elderly; Heads Up. Red State Republicans Will be Wanting All You Damn Socialists to Cover Their #Climate Losses; How Biden's renewable energy magnetizes private capital investment; Nations agree to curb emissions from flying by 2050; Gray whale numbers along West Coast down nearly 40 percent since 2016... PLUS: Rounding out the story of three legendary boulders.... and much, MUCH more! ...

