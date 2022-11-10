IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Floridians devastated by Hurricane Ian confront a housing shortage and toxic mold; Extreme heat and drought could render regions uninhabitable within decades, U.N. report warns; Australia to conserve 30% of its land to protect endangered species; PLUS: California weighs a windfall profits tax on oil industry price gouging... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Half of voters say climate change is important in the midterm elections, poll finds; The political impacts of rising gas prices; England's summer heat waves linked to record excess deaths among elderly; Heads Up. Red State Republicans Will be Wanting All You Damn Socialists to Cover Their #Climate Losses; How Biden's renewable energy magnetizes private capital investment; Nations agree to curb emissions from flying by 2050; Gray whale numbers along West Coast down nearly 40 percent since 2016... PLUS: Rounding out the story of three legendary boulders.... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Florida: Hurricane Ian recovery brings homelessness and toxic mold:
- Search for victims done, Florida coast aims for Ian recovery (AP):
"I'm 86 years old, and I’m homeless," she said. "It’s just crazy. I mean, never in my life did I dream that I wouldn’t have a home. But it’s gone."
- Hurricane Ian worsens Florida's housing crisis (NBC News)
- Tens of thousands likely jobless after Hurricane Ian, economists say (CNN)
- After the Storm, the Mold: Warming Is Worsening Another Costly Disaster (NY Times):
Mold in homes is a costly crisis that often accompanies hurricanes and flooding, and climate change is amplifying the rain that feeds outbreaks...In the vast majority of states, though, property owners have fewer regulatory assurances when trying to quickly hire help.
- Residents of North Fort Myers apartments forced to sleep outside after Hurricane Ian (Ft. Myers News-Press)
- VIDEO: Disaster recovery centers open to help Central Florida residents after Ian (WFTV-Orlando)
- Protecting Our Elders From Hurricane Ian and Beyond (Atmos)
- Pakistan still flooded, facing compound humanitarian crises:
- VIDEO: Pakistan’s Crisis only Deepens (Climate Crocks)
- Pakistan: Floods cause huge damage to infra, cut off many areas from the rest of the country (Economic Times)
- Pakistan Decides to Buy 6.2 Mn Mosquito Nets from India to Ward Off Dengue, Malaria after Flood Fury (MSN)
- Floods cause huge damage to infra, cut off many areas from the rest of the country (Economic Times)
- How Pakistan can prevent another flood disaster (Al Jazeera):
There are a number of science-based actions Pakistan can take to improve its capacity to deal with floods and minimise their effect.
- VIDEO: Pakistan's Floods: A Glimpse of the Future (YouTube)
- Extreme heat and drought pummel Southern Africa:
- Prolonged Drought Brings Famine, Death and Fear to Somalia (AP)
- South Africa’s power crisis deepens, causing water shortages as heatwave bites (Nation.Africa)
- VIDEO: UN warns of 1.1m impacted by drought in northern Kenya (VOA News)
- Heatwave to persist in days ahead (Sowetan Live)
- Heatwave in northern, southern Namibia to persist (The Namibian)
- The Electricity Crisis in South Africa Continues to Brew (Counter Punch)
- UN/Red Cross warn extreme heat will render regions uninhabitable:
- Extreme heat: Preparing for the heatwaves of the future (United Nations/Red Cross)
- Extreme heat could make parts of Asia, Africa uninhabitable in decades (Washington Post/MSN):
By the year 2100, extreme heat events will make parts of Asia and Africa uninhabitable for up to 600 million people, the United Nations and the Red Cross said Monday...In a stark scenario, which would result if "little is done to curb carbon emissions," densely populated urban centers in South Asia, the Middle East and North Africa will suffer from "recurring life-threatening" heat events that bring temperatures beyond the human survivability threshold.
- Heat wave disasters on the horizon (Global Times)
- Australia: wettest year for Sydney, while government targets 'no new extinctions':
- Sydney beats 1950 rainfall record with 3 wet months to spare (AP)
- Australia commits to zero extinctions with new plan to protect 30 percent of land (CNN)
- Australia to allocate 30 percent of land mass for protection of endangered species (Axios):
"Australia is the mammal extinction capital of the world," said Australian Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek in a statement announcing the 10-year plan to save threatened species including the iconic koala.
- California weighs windfall profits tax on oil company price gouging:
- Newsom calls special session of Legislature to consider windfall tax on oil companies over high California gas prices (Politico)
- VIDEO: Gov. Newsom calls for direct tax on oil companies windfall profits (Yahoo News)
- VIDEO: Gov. Newsom calls oil companies greedy, calls for direct tax on oil companies windfall profits (CBS News)
- California leaders calling for investigation into oil refineries (CNN)
- Republicans Block Taxes On Big Oil Profits (CBS News)
- Opinion: It's Past Time to Crack Down on Big Oil and Price-Gouging California Refineries (Times of San Diego)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
