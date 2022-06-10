With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 10/6/2022, 10:51am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: OPEC and Russia raising oil prices again; Brazil's presidential election could determine the fate of the Amazon rainforest; PLUS: Biden pledges America will help Florida rebuild after Hurricane Ian... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Protecting our elders from Hurricane Ian and beyond; 6 unexpected climate lessons from Hurricane Ian; Putin seizes Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant; SCOTUS floats new Clean Water Act test. Lawyers 'cringe; Utility climate pledges amount to 'greenwashing,' report says; Climate change sets back global power sector's decarbonisation efforts as countries turn to coal to meet demand; Years into fracking boom, air regulators can't keep up; ... PLUS: To save America's coasts, don't always rebuild them ... and much, MUCH more! ...

