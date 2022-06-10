IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: OPEC and Russia raising oil prices again; Brazil's presidential election could determine the fate of the Amazon rainforest; PLUS: Biden pledges America will help Florida rebuild after Hurricane Ian... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Protecting our elders from Hurricane Ian and beyond; 6 unexpected climate lessons from Hurricane Ian; Putin seizes Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant; SCOTUS floats new Clean Water Act test. Lawyers 'cringe; Utility climate pledges amount to 'greenwashing,' report says; Climate change sets back global power sector's decarbonisation efforts as countries turn to coal to meet demand; Years into fracking boom, air regulators can't keep up; ... PLUS: To save America's coasts, don't always rebuild them ... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Geopolitics: OPEC and Russia raises oil prices again:
- In Rebuke to West, OPEC and Russia Aim to Raise Oil Prices With Big Supply Cut (NY Times)
- Saudi Arabia lowers oil prices for Europe but raises them again for the US as White House says OPEC+ is siding with Russia (MSN):
Saudi Arabia is raising oil prices for the US market again, while lowering them for Europe and leaving them largely unchanged for Asia.
- OPEC+ to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day to shore up prices, defying U.S. pressure (CNBC)
- Impacts, fallout from OPEC+ announced production cut:
- OPEC+ oil output cut ahead of winter fans inflation concerns (Reuters)
- Why Russia stands to gain most from OPEC+ oil production cuts (Financial Express)
- EU agrees on price cap for Russian oil over Ukraine war (AP)
- VIDEO: What The OPEC Oil Cut Could Mean For The Midterm Elections - All In - MSNBC (Democratic Underground)
- Time for U.S. to reevaluate Saudi relationship, Sen. Chris Murphy says ahead of OPEC output cut (CNBC)
- Biden says he is evaluating alternatives after disappointing OPEC+ decision (Reuters/MSN)
- Price caps on Russian oil aren’t ideal. But they’re our best option. (Washington Post)
- Brazil's presidential election could determine the fate of the Amazon rainforest:
- Analysis: Bolsonaro election loss could cut Brazilian Amazon deforestation by 89 percent (Carbon Brief)
- Bolsonaro And Lula Will Go To A Runoff To Decide The Leader Of Brazil (NY Times)
- Biden pledges America will help rebuild Florida:
- Hurricane Ian 'ends discussion' on climate crisis, Biden says on Florida visit (Guardian UK)
- Biden, DeSantis meet in Florida, pledging bipartisanship on Ian relief (Washington Post)
- Ian exposes messy politics of disaster spending (E&E News)
- Ron DeSantis Is at the Forefront of New Republican Climate Politics (Time):
DeSantis has piloted a new Republican approach to climate change by spending money on climate adaption but not on mitigation. In other words, he has sought to pay for his state to adapt to a changing climate but not to address its greenhouse gas emissions, the root causes of climate change...DeSantis has dismissed such efforts as "left-wing stuff."
- Drought halts Mississippi River barge traffic:
- Climate change made 2022’s northern-hemisphere droughts ‘at least 20 times’ more likely (Carbon Brief)
- Barges grounded by low water clog Mississippi River traffic (CBS News)
- Dwindling Mississippi Grounds Barges, Threatens Shipments (Bloomberg/Yahoo News)
- Electronic Waste: EU votes to require Apple to comply with single charger standard:
- Apple forced to change charger in Europe as EU approves overhaul (Reuters)
- EU approves e-waste law set to force Apple to switch to USB-C by 2024 (DPA/MSN)
- NY bans sale of new gas/diesel cars by 2035:
