IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Three simultaneous major storms --- in Puerto Rico, Alaska and Japan --- underscore climate crisis impacts; Climate change juiced Pakistan's catastrophic flooding, study finds; South Australia set to become first major grid to run on 100% renewables; PLUS: Court blocks massive plastics plant in Louisiana's 'Cancer Alley'... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Permitting overhaul in peril as funding deadline looms; Gas Exports Boost Prices for US Consumers; California governor signs recycling and waste bills as part of climate change package; Wildfires are burning away the West's snow; Climate Law Spurs CCS At New West Virginia Gas Plant; GAO: Government Must Boost Climate Resilience... PLUS: World's oldest winged insect is in trouble, and its message for humanity is grim.... and much, MUCH more! ...

