IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Three simultaneous major storms --- in Puerto Rico, Alaska and Japan --- underscore climate crisis impacts; Climate change juiced Pakistan's catastrophic flooding, study finds; South Australia set to become first major grid to run on 100% renewables; PLUS: Court blocks massive plastics plant in Louisiana's 'Cancer Alley'... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Climate Week/UNGA now underway in New York City:
- UN chief: World is 'paralyzed' and equity is slipping away (AP):
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres made sure to emphasize that hope remained. But his remarks reflected a tense and worried world. He cited the war in Ukraine and multiplying conflicts around the world, the climate emergency, the dire financial situation of developing countries and setbacks in U.N. goals for 2030 including an end to extreme poverty and quality education for all children.
- Join us for Climate Week NYC 2022 (Climate Week NYC)
- VIDEO: New York City takes on Climate Week (ABC News)
- Pakistan's historic floods juiced by climate change, study finds:
- Climate change likely increased extreme monsoon rainfall, flooding highly vulnerable communities in Pakistan (World Weather Attribution)
- Pakistan floods: 'Deep concern' over second disaster (The Scotsman/MSN)
- Pakistan flood survivors battle rising tide of disease (BBC/Yahoo News)
- We owe Pakistan climate reparations (The Ecologist)
- Fact check: Is the West responsible for floods in Pakistan? (DW News)
- Pakistan floods: Medicine shortages threaten health crisis (DW News)
- How climate change makes hurricanes more destructive (Environmental Defense Fund)
- Hurricane Fiona unleashes astonishing flooding, power outages in Puerto Rico:
- Fiona Barrels Toward Turks And Caicos As Cat. 3 Hurricane (AP)
- Hurricane Fiona ravages Puerto Rico as Congress expected to be called on for aid – live (Guardian UK):
Much of island is in the dark and underwater while the FEMA boss will survey the damage today.
- Hurricane Fiona Makes Landfall in Dominican Republic After Knocking Out Power in Puerto Rico (NY Times)
- Puerto Rico Devastated By Fiona; Biden Is Actually Helping (Crooks and Liars)
- Fiona’s outages rekindle anger over Puerto Rico’s privatized electric grid (Politico/Yahoo News)
- Super Typhoon Nanmadol slams Japan:
- Rare 'special warning' issued as violent typhoon makes landfall in Japan (Guardian UK)
- Storm damages space center in Japan, 130K still lack power (AP)
- Alaska pummeled by worst storm in 50 years:
- Western Alaska confronts damage after historic storm (Washington Post):
The full extent of the storm’s impact may not be clear for days, but residents across the state’s low-lying western coast are still grappling with water damage, power outages and other hazards. The impacted areas span well over 1,000 miles of coastline, including "some of the most remote areas of the United States."
- Homes knocked off foundations, roads damaged after powerful western Alaska storm (USA Today/MSN)
- Yes, all 3 storms were super-charged by man-made climate change:
- VIDEO: Stronger & Wetter: Michael Mann on How Climate Change Makes Storms Worse & Why We Must Cut Emissions (Democracy Now!)
- Hurricane Fiona deluges Puerto Rico; Typhoon Nandamol hits Japan (Yale Climate Connections)
- Three massive storms slam U.S. and Japan, each with climate change ties (Axios)
- Australia mandates carbon cuts, while South Australia goes 100% renewables:
- Australia’s first climate law since 2011 seals green comeback (Straits Times)
- South Australia set to become first big grid to run on 100% renewables (Climate Home News):
South Australia – already leading the world with its share of wind and solar – is poised to become the first grid of its size to operate without synchronous generation within the next few years, according to a new planning document from the market operator. South Australia leads the world with the penetration of wind and solar in its grid, and has averaged more than 64% over the last 12 months.
- Louisiana court blocks massive proposed Formosa Plastics plant:
