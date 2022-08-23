With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Dallas-Fort Worth latest in the U.S. to be hammered by record rains and floods; China rationing energy supplies due to record heat and drought; Unprecedented number of U.S. homeowners at financial risk from flooding; PLUS: Bad news and good about PFAS 'forever chemicals'... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): 'Game-changer': Democrats' IRA law locks in EPA authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions; The IRA's hidden effect: destroy fossil fuel demand; Lakes are drying up everywhere. Israel will pump water from the Med as a solution; TVA is dumping a mountain of coal ash in Black South Memphis; How state climate action could be supercharged by the Inflation Reduction Act; Study shows warming oceans could bring spike in seabed methane emissions; 'There's simply not enough water': Colorado River cutbacks ripple across Arizona; Manchin-linked company could reap millions from climate law... PLUS: Here’s every electric vehicle that qualifies for the current and upcoming US federal tax credit.... and much, MUCH more! ...

