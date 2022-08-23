IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Dallas-Fort Worth latest in the U.S. to be hammered by record rains and floods; China rationing energy supplies due to record heat and drought; Unprecedented number of U.S. homeowners at financial risk from flooding; PLUS: Bad news and good about PFAS 'forever chemicals'... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
- Dallas-Fort Worth latest U.S. city hammered by record rain and flooding:
- Monday's record-setting rainfall a 'one-in-a-thousand-years event' (Dallas Morning News)
- Wettest 24 hours in nearly a century for Dallas-Fort Worth (Yale Climate Connections):
The string of exceptional rains and inundations in the United States this summer has gained notice from the UK-based Guardian, which dubbed 2022 "America's summer of floods."
- Flooding hits Dallas-Fort Worth as some areas receive more than 13 inches of rain (Texas Tribune)
- Dallas Flooding: One Dead, State Of Disaster Declared (Weather Channel)
- A day after Dallas' record-breaking flood, officials, residents assess damage (Dallas Morning News/MSN)
- Unprecedented number of U.S. homeowners city hammered by record rain, floods:
- Hundreds of thousands drop flood insurance as rates rise (E&E News)
- After FEMA overhaul, hundreds of thousands of Americans are forgoing federal flood insurance (Grist):
The total number of National Flood Insurance Program policies has decreased nearly 9 percent since last fall.
- Russia cuts natural gas pipeline to Europe (again), spiking global prices:
- Russia's Gazprom to shut down natural gas pipeline to Europe for 3 days (PBS NewsHour)
- Pain in Europe worsens with natural-gas prices up nearly 20% as Russia readies to shut down vital pipeline again (MarketWatch/MSN)
- Russia's gas shutoff is forcing Germany's energy giant Uniper to fire up a mothballed coal-fueled power plant (Market Insider)
- China rationing energy supplies due to record heat and drought:
- China's unrivaled 70-day heat wave (Axios):
"I can't think of anything comparable to China's heat wave of summer 2022 in its blend of intensity, duration, geographic extent, and number of people affected," meteorologist Bob Henson, a contributor to Yale Climate Connections, told Axios.
- As drought dries up the Yangtze river, China loses hydropower (Grist/MSN)
- Carmakers hit as China's heatwave forces more power rationing (CNN)
- China battles its worst heat wave on record (NPR)
- VIDEO: China's heatwave could have a knock-on effect on its economy, says economist (CNBC)
- China is seeding clouds to replenish its shrinking Yangtze River (CNN)
- VIDEO: China Heat, Drought Now Disrupting Supply Chains (Climate Crocks):
A overnight "low" of 94.8F?? And this hellish night was not in a tiny town. Chongqing has close to 9 million residents, with 30 million in the entire administrative area.
- Bad news/Good news for PFAS chemical pollution:
- It's raining PFAS: even in Antarctica and on the Tibetan plateau rainwater is unsafe to drink (Stockholm University)
- Pollution: 'Forever chemicals' in rainwater exceed safe levels (BBC)
- How to destroy 'forever chemicals': cheap method breaks down PFAS (Nature)
- 'Forever chemicals': What are PFAS and can we solve this persistent pollution problem? (Euronews)
- VIDEO: PFAS: The water contaminant that scientists say isn't going away (CBS News)
