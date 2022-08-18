IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Inflation Reduction Act's landmark climate action is now the law of the land; Western states hit with unprecedented water cuts; Massachusetts passes sweeping climate and energy bill; PLUS: California proposes big changes amid historic drought... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Hundreds of thousands drop flood insurance as rates rise; Court clears path for Biden oil and gas leasing pause; Judge halts federal coal leasing; Five million in southwest China face power cuts in heatwave; 20 years of data confirm forest fires are getting worse; EU food companies break their plastics promises; San Francisco's salt marsh restoration a stunning success; Ants can be better than pesticides in growing crops; Major cities blighted by nitrogen dioxide pollution... PLUS: Climate change is a secret driver of inflation...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- President Biden signs historic Inflation Reduction Act into law:
- VIDEO:President Biden Delivers Remarks and Signs Into Law H.R. 5376, The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 Transcript (Rev.com)
- Not Even a Single Republican Voted for the Climate Bill (The Atlantic/MSN)
- VIDEO: Congress genius Bob Good knows more than 99 percent of scientists: "There is no climate crisis!" (Boing Boing)
- House adopts 'transformative' climate bill - Guest: David Roberts of Volts: 'BradCast' 8/12/2022 (The BRAD BLOG):
"One of the most important aspects of this bill is the transformative effects it's going to have on our political economy. It's going to change politics," he argues.
- VIDEO: Experts explain how the Inflation Reduction Act helps fight climate change (ABC News)
- Americans suffering intensifying climate change impacts:
- Hot nights: US in July sets new record for overnight warmth (AP)
- July 2022: Warmest nights in U.S. history (Yale Climate Connections)
- Hot nights due to climate change could increase death rate up to 60 per cent across world, study warns (Independent UK)
- American farmers are killing their own crops and selling cows because of extreme drought (CNN)
- Earth sees a top 3 hottest July, marked by deadly heat, flash floods (Axios)
- Surface air temperature for July 2022 (Copernicus)
- Videos show Las Vegas casinos underwater again following flash floods, the latest in a string of extreme weather events (Yahoo News)
- Fifth set of human remains found at diminishing Lake Mead (LA Times/MSN)
- Lake Mead’s unusual summer rise likely aided by monsoon season (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
- Western states face unprecedented Colorado River water cuts:
- The feds declined to seriously cut Colorado River water use. Here’s what that means going forward (High Country News):
After Southwestern states failed to cut a deal, the Interior Department took it easy on them.
- Arizona loses more of its Colorado River water allocation under new drought plan (AZ Central)
- Western states hit with more cuts to Colorado River water (AP):
Stephen Lewis, governor of the Gila River Indian Community in central Arizona, said the tribe was "shocked and disappointed" by the lack of progress. The tribe, which is entitled to nearly one-fourth of Arizona's Colorado River deliveries, no longer plans to save its unused water in Lake Mead, as it has in recent years, and instead plans to store it underground.
- New water cuts coming for Southwest as Colorado River falls into Tier 2 shortage (CNN)
- VIDEO: As Colorado River crisis grows, some officials say it's time for feds to drop the hammer on water cuts (CNN/MSN):
As the Colorado River system spirals toward its demise, some Western water officials, lawmakers and experts had expected federal officials on Tuesday to announce an ambitious plan to cut usage and save the river basin after stakeholders failed to meet a Monday deadline to do it themselves.
- VIDEO: What Colorado River usage cuts mean for Colorado (KDVR)
- A New Round of Colorado River Cuts Is Announced (NY Times):
Ms. Pitt said that if the states came back to the bureau in a month or two with a plan for cuts, "the federal government, I’m sure, would be happy to take that because no elected leader wants to be responsible for the decision about who’s not going to get water."
- CA Gov. Newsom (D) proposes sweeeping water measures::
- Newsom: California must boost water recycling, desalination (AP)
- Newsom unveils long-term strategy to bolster California water supply (CalMatters)
- VIDEO: Newsom proposes billions to boost California water recycling, desalination (CBS News)
- Gov. Newsom’s wise move on water policy (op-ed, Orange County Register)
- Not easy being green: Newsom clashes with with Calif. environmentalists on climate, water (Sacramento Bee/MSN)
- Governor Newsom Announces Water Strategy For a Hotter, Drier California (Press release, Office of Gov. Gavin Newsom)
- VIDEO: FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Newsom: California must boost water recycling, desalination (YouTube)
- MA Gov. Charlie Baker (R) defies GOP, signs sweeping climate/energy bill:
- Massachusetts’ Republican governor signs far-reaching climate bill into law (Grist):
It’s "a big f****ing deal."
- Massachusetts just passed a massive climate and clean energy bill (Washington Post/MSN):
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker (R) on Thursday signed a major climate and clean-energy bill that contains sweeping policies targeting renewables, transportation and fossil fuels — a move that lawmakers and advocates say is critical to supporting the state’s goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
