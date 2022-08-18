With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Inflation Reduction Act's landmark climate action is now the law of the land; Western states hit with unprecedented water cuts; Massachusetts passes sweeping climate and energy bill; PLUS: California proposes big changes amid historic drought... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Hundreds of thousands drop flood insurance as rates rise; Court clears path for Biden oil and gas leasing pause; Judge halts federal coal leasing; Five million in southwest China face power cuts in heatwave; 20 years of data confirm forest fires are getting worse; EU food companies break their plastics promises; San Francisco's salt marsh restoration a stunning success; Ants can be better than pesticides in growing crops; Major cities blighted by nitrogen dioxide pollution... PLUS: Climate change is a secret driver of inflation... and much, MUCH more! ...

