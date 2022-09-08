With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Historic Senate climate bill passes...

Desi Doyen Byon 8/9/2022, 10:58am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: GNR Special Coverage: U.S. Senate Democrats pass landmark climate legislation, the first in U.S. history... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 13 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Biden surveys flood damage in Kentucky, pledges more US help; 'The Biggest Uncertainty Is Us': sustainable choices must become the easiest, most affordable ones; Don't listen to the climate doomists: 'end times' narrative only benefits fossil fuel interests; Why it took Congress so long to act on climate; Mexico desparate for water while beverage companies drain aquifers; EPA finds history of DDT dumping off of L.A.'s coast even worse than expected; Study connects climate hazards to nearly 60 percent of infectious diseases; Renewed shelling around Ukraine's largest nuclear plant raises new fears... PLUS: Peter Dykstra: The Birth of Greenwashing... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page



