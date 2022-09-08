IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: GNR Special Coverage: U.S. Senate Democrats pass landmark climate legislation, the first in U.S. history... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Biden surveys flood damage in Kentucky, pledges more US help; 'The Biggest Uncertainty Is Us': sustainable choices must become the easiest, most affordable ones; Don't listen to the climate doomists: 'end times' narrative only benefits fossil fuel interests; Why it took Congress so long to act on climate; Mexico desparate for water while beverage companies drain aquifers; EPA finds history of DDT dumping off of L.A.'s coast even worse than expected; Study connects climate hazards to nearly 60 percent of infectious diseases; Renewed shelling around Ukraine's largest nuclear plant raises new fears... PLUS: Peter Dykstra: The Birth of Greenwashing... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Climate-intensified extreme rainfall pummels Death Valley National Park:
- Death Valley National Park roadway buried in record-breaking rains closed for another week (Desert Sun)
- VIDEO: Today in Global Weirding: Death Valley's Flood, More Grief in Kentucky (Climate Crocks)
- 'They are not slowing down': The rise of billion-dollar disasters (Washington Post)
- We haven't built for this climate (Axios):
"One thing is clear: The modeled climate impacts we assumed were 25 to 50 years away are in some cases already occurring today," Bowen said. "The cost-benefit to invest now to save real money tomorrow should be an important driving factor to how we assess risk and limit potential physical damage and loss of human life."
- Heavy Downpours Increasing (NOAA, Global Change Report, 2014)
- Senate Democrats pass landmark Inflation Reduction Act:
- Biden's landmark climate and spending bill - what's in it, and what got cut? (Guardian UK)
- Inflation Reduction Act One-page Summary [PDF] (Senate Democrats)
- The Inflation Reduction Act, explained (Vox)
- Experts Break Down Historic Climate Bill (Climate Crocks)
- Here's what's in the Inflation Reduction Act, the sweeping health and climate bill passed Sunday (The Hill)
- Why utilities are lining up behind the climate bill (E&E News)
- Manchin's Donors Include Pipeline Giants That Win in His Climate Deal (NY Times)
- Democrats, Sinema reach deal on Inflation Reduction Act, after key changes to tax policies (Washington Post/MSN)
- Here's how the Inflation Reduction Act's rebates and tax credits for heat pumps and solar can lower your energy bill (MarketWatch)
- Fighting inflation with climate action (NY Times)
- Reaction to the I.R.A:
- How the Inflation Reduction Act might impact you - and change the U.S. (Washington Post):
The package, while smaller than Democrats' initial ambitions, would transform huge sectors of the U.S. economy and affect millions of Americans.
- AUDIO: Dr. Michael Mann: 'It Is a Good Day': 36 Years After Being Warned, Senate Dems Finally Pass Major Climate Bill ['BradCast' 8/8/2022, The BRAD BLOG):
[T]here's a lot more work to be done, and there are some things in the bill that some of us wish weren't there. There are some incentives for fossil fuel interests..."If you want more progress, if you want more aggressive legislation --- and I certainly do and I think we should expect it --- then we need a larger majority in the U.S. Senate that can pass more aggressive climate legislation."
- 'A long time coming': Al Gore, other climate activists celebrate Senate passage of IRA (Yahoo News)
- The Manchin Climate Deal Is Both a Big Win and a Deal With the Devil (New Republic)
- Landmark US Climate Bill Will Do More Harm than Good, Groups Say (Earth Island Journal)
