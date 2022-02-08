IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Death toll rises in catastrophic Kentucky flooding; Extreme heat and wildfires sear the U.S. West; Good times for Big Oil; PLUS: Manchin-Schumer compromise bill could be a game changer for climate... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!
|Link:
|Embed:
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Electricity rates' shocking rise: it's the fossil fuels, stupid; Feds reverse Trump decision opening up Central California lands to drilling; Scientists say it is 'foolish' to not study catastrophic outcomes; What are 'flash droughts' and why are they so destructive?; House Passes 48-Bill Wildfire-Protection Package; Chemical Recycling Bills Gain Momentum and Opposition in States... PLUS: A Dead Climate Denial Meme is Dead Again... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Death toll rises in 'historic' Kentucky flood disaster:
- After devastating floods, Kentucky residents now face high heat and power outages (NPR)
- VIDEO: Gov. Beshear - 'we will be with you' (CNN)
- VIDEO: Kentucky avoids more rainfall as state reels from devastating flooding (ABC News)
- Extreme heat and wildfires sear the U.S. West:
- Blistering heatwave suspected in 14 Oregon deaths (Guardian UK)
- 14 Oregon deaths may be heat-related as 13 million people in the Northwest sweltered under heat alerts (CNN)
- Search is on for more victims of monster McKinney fire as tide turns for firefighters (MSN/LA Times)
- McKinney Fire updates: Explosive winds were among worst since Camp Fire, commander says (Redding Record Searchlight)
- McKinney Fire: 2 found dead inside burned-out car in Siskiyou's small Klamath River town (Redding Record Seachlight)
- Montana: Evacuations are in effect due to the Elmo Fire (Montana Public Radio)
- Big Oil rakes in record profits in 2nd quarter:
- Big Oil sees record profits with volatility on horizon (E&E News)
- Big Oil companies post record profits (The Hill)
- Big Oil's Record Profits Wreak Havoc on Consumers, Economy (Public Citizen)
- Manchin-Schumer compromise bill could be a 'game-changer' for climate:
- Seven Key Provisions in the Climate Deal (NY Times):
The $369 billion climate and tax bill would affect every aspect of U.S. energy production, with incentives for producers and consumers to move away from fossil fuels.
- Manchin revives climate deal: What’s in the $369B bill (E&E News)
- What's in and what's out of Manchin's surprise climate deal (Washington Post/MSN)
- VIDEO: Is the Manchin Climate Compromise Worth It? Dr. Stokes says 'Yes' (Climate Crocks)
- Senator Sinema Holds the Cards (Climate Crocks)
- Alarm raised over Joe Manchin side deal that would pave way for major 'bomb' (Raw Story)
- Manchin Poison Pills Buried in Inflation Reduction Act Will Destroy Livable Climate (Center for Biological Diversity)
- Climate groups react to Manchin’s surprise turnaround on reconciliation bill (CNBC)
- Biden’s climate agenda faces yet another obstacle: Kyrsten Sinema (Guardian UK)
- VIDEO: Senator Manchin explains why he changed his mind on the bill (CNN)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- VIDEO: A Dead Climate Denial Meme is Dead Again (Climate Crocks)
- Electricity’s Shocking Rise – It’s the Fossil Fuels, Stupid. (Climate Crocks)
- Feds Will Reverse Trump Decision Opening Central Calif. Lands To Drilling (The Hill)
- Gas Industry Pumps Money Into Tiny Local Race To Crush Climate Champion (Huffington Post)
- Some Scientists Say It’s ‘Foolish’ To Not Study Catastrophic Climate Outcomes (Inside Climate News)
- Whistleblowers Give New Evidence of EPA Failure to Assess Toxic Chemicals (The Intercept)
- What Are 'Flash Droughts' and Why Are They So Destructive? (Earther)
- House Passes 48-Bill Wildfire-Protection Package (The Hill)
- Chemical Recycling Bills Gain Momentum and Opposition in States (Bloomberg)
- Rich Countries Failed To Meet Their Climate Funding Goal (Reuters)
- California Not Counting Methane Leaks From Idle Wells (AP)
- The 7 climate tipping points that could change the world forever (Grist)
- The 1977 White House climate memo that should have changed the world (Guardian UK)
- Four solutions to mitigate climate change, from the IPCC (Dr. Michael Mann, Penn Today)
- UN warns Earth 'firmly on track toward an unlivable world' (AP)
- Environmental Sacrifice Zones: 8 Places We've Given Up-Probably Forever (Environmental Health Network)
- "Rare Earths" from Coal Waste (Climate Crocks)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Green Upheaval: The New Geopolitics of Energy (Foreign Affairs)
- VIDEO: 2050: what happens if we ignore the climate crisis (Guardian UK)
- Guilt, grief and anxiety as young people fear for climate's future (Reuters)
- 99.9 percent Of Scientists Agree Climate Emergency Caused By Humans (Guardian UK)
- An Empire of Dying Wells: Old oil and gas sites are a climate menace. Meet the company that owns more of America's decaying wells than any other. (Bloomberg)
- Climate Fund Choices for Investors Are Multiplying (Bloomberg/Yahoo)
- How climate change could undo 50 years of public health gains (Grist)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- What Does '12 Years to Act on Climate Change' (Now 9 Years) Really Mean? (Inside Climate News)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- What genuine, no-bullshit ambition on climate change would look like: How to hit the most stringent targets, with no loopholes. (David Roberts, Vox)
- A Global Shift To Sustainability Would Save Us $26 Trillion (Vox)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
- The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention. (Politico)
- The world's bleak climate situation, in 3 charts: We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there. (Vox)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.