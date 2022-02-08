With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 8/2/2022, 10:32am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Death toll rises in catastrophic Kentucky flooding; Extreme heat and wildfires sear the U.S. West; Good times for Big Oil; PLUS: Manchin-Schumer compromise bill could be a game changer for climate... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Electricity rates' shocking rise: it's the fossil fuels, stupid; Feds reverse Trump decision opening up Central California lands to drilling; Scientists say it is 'foolish' to not study catastrophic outcomes; What are 'flash droughts' and why are they so destructive?; House Passes 48-Bill Wildfire-Protection Package; Chemical Recycling Bills Gain Momentum and Opposition in States... PLUS: A Dead Climate Denial Meme is Dead Again... and much, MUCH more! ...

