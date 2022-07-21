IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Cascading consequences of extreme heat are piling up. Scientists warn it will get worse; E.U. warns member nations to conserve gas as Russia tightens its grip; PLUS: President Biden announces plans for Executive Actions to tackle climate change... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Prolonged extreme heat still broiling the Northern Hemisphere:
- Parts of the US bake under triple digit temperatures with no let up in sight (CNN)
- Extreme Heat Prompts Alerts In 28 States As Texas, Oklahoma Hit 115 (Washington Post)
- UK: Extreme heat is baking a country woefully unprepared for the climate crisis (CNN)
- VIDEO: Met Office Chief of Science and Technology, Professor Stephen Belcher: Record heat virtually impossible without human-caused climate change (Twitter)
- Record breaking temperatures for the UK (UK Met Office)
- Humanity faces 'collective suicide' over climate crisis, warns UN chief (Guardian UK)
- Cascading consequences pile up up from vast extreme heat wave:
- Heat wave kills more than 1,900 people in Spain and Portugal (Axios)
- The devastating economic toll of severe heat waves (CBS News)
- The Rhine Is Inches From Being Too Shallow for Shipments (Bloomberg/Yahoo News)
- Nuclear Power Plants Are Struggling to Stay Cool (Wired)
- Europe's power system feels the heat as cooling demand soars (Reuters)
- Germany Solar Sets New Record, While French Nuclear Gasps in Heat (Climate Crocks)
- EU warns member countries to conserve gas as Russia tightens its grip:
- EU Urges Countries To Cut Gas Consumption By 15% (Oil Price)
- Russia-to-Germany Gas Pipeline Resumes Operations at Reduced Rate of Flow (Democracy Now!)
- Europe plans to force countries to ration gas as Russia weaponizes energy (CNN):
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday that a total shut off of Russian gas was a "likely scenario." "Russia is blackmailing us. Russia is using energy as a weapon," she said in a press conference announcing the new plan.
- Putin warns of Nord Stream 1 gas capacity cuts over equipment repairs (Reuters/Yahoo News)
- IEA: Europe Vulnerable to Russia’s Gas War (Climate Crocks)
- Germany Risks Cascading Failure as Russia, Climate Pressures Rise (Climate Crocks):
Germany should prepare for deeper cuts in Russian gas supplies because President Vladimir Putin is pursuing a conscious strategy of driving up prices to undermine European unity, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said.
- VIDEO: EU Commission Pres. Ursula von der Leyen: "Russia is using gas as a weapon." (Twitter)
- Biden unveils plans for executive actions to tackle climate change:
- VIDEO: President Biden Pledges Executive Actions to Address Climate Change "Emergency" (C-SPAN)
- Transcript: Remarks by President Biden on Actions to Tackle the Climate Crisis (White House)
- FACT SHEET: President Biden’s Executive Actions on Climate to Address Extreme Heat and Boost Offshore Wind (White House)
- Biden announces modest climate actions; pledges more to come (AP)
- 'The world is counting on us': Biden vows to tackle climate ‘emergency’ – live (Guardian UK)
- Biden announces new climate change programs, but no emergency declaration (CNBC)
- Biden's new steps on climate to fall short of 'emergency' designation (Reuters)
- What Joe Manchin Cost Us (op-ed, Dr. Leah Stokes, NY Times)
- Report: The Climate President's Emergency Powers [PDF] (EarthJustice)
- With Congress Unwilling to Act, Pressure Grows on Biden to Declare National Climate Emergency (Democracy Now!)
