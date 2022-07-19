IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Simultaneous record deadly heat waves strike across the globe; Last month tied for the hottest June ever recorded globally; PLUS: Senator Joe Manchin again tanks Biden and the Democrats' climate and clean energy agenda... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): What Joe Manchin cost us; Humanity faces 'collective suicide' over climate crisis, warns UN chief; The cold crunch: How to cool people without overheating the planet; German solar sets new record, while France's nuclear gasps in the heat; Texas power plants running nonstop risk breakdown; Dems cite 'disturbing' data on crypto, demand new rules; Scientists rush to save 1,000-year-old Bristlecone Pine trees on the brink of death; Some EVs now pay for themselves within a year... PLUS: Shocking report shows how Australian land and wildlife are being destroyed at rapid pace... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Simultaneous record deadly heat waves strike across the globe:
- Europe broils in heat wave that fuels fires in France, Spain (AP)
- Heatwave: Ferocious European heat heads north (BBC)
- National emergency in Britain as deadly heat wave sweeps over Europe (Washington Post)
- UK heatwave: Hottest day on record likely with highs of up to 42C (BBC)
- Heat Wave Across Europe Sparks Wildfires And Heat-Related Deaths (Forbes)
- A 117 Degree Day in Portugal: Record-breaking Heat Waves Hit Europe (Haaretz)
- Deadly Floods Are China’s Latest Extreme Weather Nightmare (Bloomberg)
- 'Climate change affects everyone': Europe battles wildfires in intense heat (Reuters)
- At least 1,100 people have died in Spain and Portugal from heat-related causes (The Week)
- Record high temperatures registered around France as fires rage in southwest (France 24)
- Italy’s farmers in race against time as drought threatens crops (Independent UK)
- Britain's heat wave disrupts travel, health services — and it's only expected to get hotter (CBC)
- Heat-related deaths to triple in coming decades:
- Climate change: Heat deaths could triple by 2050 (BBC)
- Heat-related deaths could triple without action on homes, scientists warn (Engineering and Technology)
- June 2022 tied for hottest June ever recorded globally:
- NASA: June 2022 tied as Earth’s warmest June on record (Yale Climate Connections)
- VIDEO: Bill McKibben: Record Heat Wave in Europe Is Latest Warning That Action on Climate Can’t Wait (Democracy Now!)
- Scientists accurately predicted today's warming:
- VIDEO: Michael Mann on "Reaping what we’ve sown" (Climate Crocks)
- Factcheck: No, global warming has not ‘paused’ over the past eight years (Carbon Brief)
- Sen. Joe Manchin tanks Biden's climate/clean energy agenda again:
- Democrats, climate activists grasp for comeback after blow from Manchin (Politico)
- Biden preparing executive action on climate after Manchin sinks legislative approach (CNN)
- Manchin: 'I want climate' (E&E News)
- 5 new political realities on climate (E&E News)
- EPA Faces Legal Dead Ends After SCOTUS Climate Decision (E&E News)
- VIDEO: Joe Manchin is 'intentionally sabotaging the president's agenda': Bernie Sanders
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
- What Joe Manchin Cost Us (op-ed, Dr. Leah Stokes, NY Times)
- Humanity faces 'collective suicide' over climate crisis, warns UN chief (Guardian UK)
- The cold crunch: How to cool people without overheating the planet (Bulletin of Atomic Scientists)
- Germany Solar Sets New Record, While French Nuclear Gasps in Heat (Climate Crocks)
- 'Things Are Going to Break': Texas Power Plants Are Running Nonstop (Bloomberg/Yahoo News)
- Dems cite 'disturbing' data on crypto, demand new rules (E&E News)
- Officials suggest pipeline company hid problems after spill (AP)
- How Manchin’s Madness Affects Big Solar (Climate Crocks)
- FirstEnergy utility gave to pro-Trump dark money group (E&E News)
- Inside Clean Energy: Some EVs Now Pay for Themselves in a Year (Inside Climate News)
- US House approves massive $31 billion 'Ike Dike' project to protect Texas coast from hurricanes (ABC-Houston/Texas Tribune)
- Shocking Report Shows How Australian Land And Wildlife Are Being Destroyed (Guardian UK)
- Tory Leadership Race: Where Do Candidates Stand On Net Zero Goal? (BBC)
- Scientists rush to save 1,000-year-old Bristlecone Pine trees on the brink of death (Washington Post)
- More Mountain Glacier Collapses Feared as Heat Waves Engulf Hemisphere (Inside Climate News)
- Govts Turn Against Deep-Sea Mining as EV Boom Drives Demand for Metals (Bloomberg)
- The 1977 White House climate memo that should have changed the world (Guardian UK)
- Four solutions to mitigate climate change, from the IPCC (Dr. Michael Mann, Penn Today)
- UN warns Earth 'firmly on track toward an unlivable world' (AP)
- Environmental Sacrifice Zones: 8 Places We've Given Up-Probably Forever (Environmental Health Network)
- "Rare Earths" from Coal Waste (Climate Crocks)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Green Upheaval: The New Geopolitics of Energy (Foreign Affairs)
- VIDEO: 2050: what happens if we ignore the climate crisis (Guardian UK)
- Guilt, grief and anxiety as young people fear for climate's future (Reuters)
- 99.9 percent Of Scientists Agree Climate Emergency Caused By Humans (Guardian UK)
- An Empire of Dying Wells: Old oil and gas sites are a climate menace. Meet the company that owns more of America's decaying wells than any other. (Bloomberg)
- Climate Fund Choices for Investors Are Multiplying (Bloomberg/Yahoo)
- How climate change could undo 50 years of public health gains (Grist)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- What Does '12 Years to Act on Climate Change' (Now 9 Years) Really Mean? (Inside Climate News)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- What genuine, no-bullshit ambition on climate change would look like: How to hit the most stringent targets, with no loopholes. (David Roberts, Vox)
- A Global Shift To Sustainability Would Save Us $26 Trillion (Vox)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
- The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention. (Politico)
- The world's bleak climate situation, in 3 charts: We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there. (Vox)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.