IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Wildfires again threaten iconic Giant Sequoias, this time in Yosemite; Offshore wind power is booming --- and China is leading the way; PLUS: Utah's Great Salt Lake is drying up... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
Europe's new heat wave is going to be expensive; Dems eye deal with Manchin on clean energy package; EPA describes how it will regulate power plants after SCOTUS setback; 'Disturbing': weedkiller ingredient tied to cancer found in 80% of US urine samples; Russia's war in Ukraine forces Arctic climate projects to pivot; Summer in America is becoming hotter, longer and more dangerous... If Republicans retake Congress in November, here's what their agenda will look like...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Wildfire threatens Yosemite's giant sequioas:
- Fire threatening Yosemite's famed grove of giant sequoia trees is still growing (CNN)
- Yosemite Fire Grows As Crews Protect Iconic Sequoias (AP)
- Alaska suffering another historic wildfire season:
- Alaska surpasses 2 million acres burned (Alaska Wildland Fire Information)
- Rain in Interior Alaska has not been nearly enough to stop wildfires, officials say (Alaska Public Radio)
- Rain helps slow Interior Alaska wildfire that prompted evacuations (Anchorage Daily News)
- Utah's Great Salt Lake is drying up:
- Great Salt Lake hits another new low — 'this is not the type of record we like to break' (Salt Lake Tribune)
- VIDEO: Great Salt Lake drops to new historic low (Fox 13 Salt Lake City)
- Utah's Great Salt Lake Dwindles to New Record Low (Earther):
The only thing protecting the state of Utah from toxic, arsenic-filled dust storms is the expanse of saline water known as the Great Salt Lake. But bad news: The lake is rapidly drying up...As that lake bed dries up, the possibility of toxic dust storms intensifies.
- Utah Gov. Cox urges fire safety after 23 human-caused blazes spark over the weekend (Deseret News)
- Texas electricity rates skyrocket with repetitive heat waves:
- Texans face skyrocketing home energy bills as the state exports more natural gas than ever (Texas Tribune):
"We’ve seen Texas gas go over to Europe, which has then created a supply issue locally in the state of Texas," said Cory Kuchinsky, chief financial officer and treasurer for CPS Energy, San Antonio’s municipal utility that provides energy to more than 1 million customers. "Our customers feel the real-time impact of changing fuel costs."
- 5 California cities ban new gas stations:
- California cities ban new gas stations in battle to combat climate change (LA Times):
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, about half of the nation’s 450,000 brownfields — sites containing hazardous substances, pollutants or contaminants — is property compromised by the presence or potential presence of petroleum, much of it leaking from old gas stations.
- North Carolina Republicans really dislike EV charging stations:
- No free EV charging without free gasoline, diesel: NC House bill would place limits on car charging stations (WNCT Greenville):
There should be no such thing as a free charge for an electronic vehicle unless there is also free gasoline and diesel fuel for all other motorists. That’s the underlying principle of a bill filed in the North Carolina House that would create strict rules for free charging stations for electric vehicles on both private and public property.
- North Carolina Republicans Want to Ban Free EV Chargers Unless Offered With Free Gas and Diesel (Jalopnik)
- GOP Lawmaker’s Bill Would Force Removal of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (New Civil Rights Movement)
- Offshore wind is booming, with China leading the way:
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
- Three-week sprint: Dems eye deal on clean energy package (E&E News)
- E.P.A. Describes How It Will Regulate Power Plants After Supreme Court Setback (Washington Post)
- Europe’s New Heat Wave Is Going To Be Expensive (Grist)
- 'Disturbing': weedkiller ingredient tied to cancer found in 80% of US urine samples (Guardian UK)
- Russia’s war in Ukraine forces Arctic climate projects to pivot (Nature)
- AP PHOTOS: Extremely low levels at Lake Mead amid drought (AP)
- Summer in America is becoming hotter, longer and more dangerous (Washington Post)
- If Republicans Retake Congress In November, Here’s What Their Agenda Will Look Like (Mother Jones)
- US Cruise Ships Using Canada as a 'Toilet Bowl' for Polluted Waste (Guardian UK)
- Record-Breaking Seafood Production Must See 'Blue Transformation': FAO (Mongabay)
- Ukraine war: Germany fears Russia gas cut may become permanent (BBC)
- Baltimore’s 'Catastrophic Failures' at Wastewater Treatment Have Triggered a State Takeover, a Federal Lawsuit and Citizen Outrage (Inside Climate News)
- Biden’s 51 years of bad blood with Big Oil (E&E News)
- The digital world’s real-world impact on the environment: From data center warehouses to cryptocurrency, technology is another energy hog (High Country News)
- The 1977 White House climate memo that should have changed the world (Guardian UK)
- Four solutions to mitigate climate change, from the IPCC (Dr. Michael Mann, Penn Today)
- UN warns Earth 'firmly on track toward an unlivable world' (AP)
- Environmental Sacrifice Zones: 8 Places We've Given Up-Probably Forever (Environmental Health Network)
- "Rare Earths" from Coal Waste (Climate Crocks)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Green Upheaval: The New Geopolitics of Energy (Foreign Affairs)
- VIDEO: 2050: what happens if we ignore the climate crisis (Guardian UK)
- Guilt, grief and anxiety as young people fear for climate's future (Reuters)
- 99.9 percent Of Scientists Agree Climate Emergency Caused By Humans (Guardian UK)
- An Empire of Dying Wells: Old oil and gas sites are a climate menace. Meet the company that owns more of America's decaying wells than any other. (Bloomberg)
- Climate Fund Choices for Investors Are Multiplying (Bloomberg/Yahoo)
- How climate change could undo 50 years of public health gains (Grist)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- What Does '12 Years to Act on Climate Change' (Now 9 Years) Really Mean? (Inside Climate News)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- What genuine, no-bullshit ambition on climate change would look like: How to hit the most stringent targets, with no loopholes. (David Roberts, Vox)
- A Global Shift To Sustainability Would Save Us $26 Trillion (Vox)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
- The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention. (Politico)
- The world's bleak climate situation, in 3 charts: We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there. (Vox)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.