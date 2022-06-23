IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: President Biden calls on Congress to suspend federal gas tax to lower prices at the pump; Parts of the Arctic warming five times faster than the rest of the planet; Native American tribes to co-manage Bears Ears National Monument; Offshore wind project pipeline doubles in one year; PLUS: IEA warns Europe Russia could shut down gas exports this winter... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Biden calls on Congress to suspend federal gas tax to lower gas prices:
- Biden calls for three-month suspension of federal gas tax but faces long odds of getting Congress on board (CNN)
- Biden Gas Tax Call Lands With A Thud (The Hill)
- EXPLAINER: How Biden’s proposed gas tax holiday would work (AP)
- America's incoherent approach to fighting high gas prices (Axios)
- VIDEO: President Biden Remarks on Gas Prices and Russia's Invasion of Ukraine (C-SPAN)
- As Biden touts gas tax pause, even some of his own officials balk (Washington Post/MSN)
- Republicans Vote Against Gas Price Gouging Bill (Crooks and Liars)
- High Pump Prices: Oil Lobby Says Blame Russia and Biden, But Economists Say It Ain’t So (Influence Map)
- Biden’s Gas Tax Holiday Won’t Save Summer (Bloomberg)
- Oil Companies Are Raking in Record Profits in This Gas Crisis (Yahoo News)
- Despite high gas prices, record road travel predicted for July 4:
- Record high gas prices won't deter demans for July 4 travel plans (Axios)
- Gas prices aren't leading to less driving — yet (Axios)
- IEA warns Europe to prepare for Russia to cut off natural gas:
- IEA warns Europe to prepare for total shutdown of Russian gas exports (Irish Times)
- Europe told to prepare for Russia turning off gas (BBC)
- Europe should be prepared for Russia to totally cut all natural gas supplies this winter, IEA chief says (Market Insider/MSN)
- World has 'gambled on fossil fuels and lost', warns Guterres (United Nations)
- Parts of the Arctic warming 5-7 times faster than global average:
- Red alert: Portions of the Arctic are warming much faster than we thought (Grist)
- Study: Staggering 'off the scale' temperatures in the vast expanse of the Barents Sea region (Daily Kos)
- Native American tribes to co-manage Bears Ears:
- Native American Tribes To Co-Manage National Monument For First Time (Washington Post)
- 5 Native American tribes will work with federal officials to co-manage Bears Ears National Monument (CNN/MSN)
- Global offshore wind industry boom 'nothing short of staggering':
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.