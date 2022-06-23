With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 6/23/2022

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: President Biden calls on Congress to suspend federal gas tax to lower prices at the pump; Parts of the Arctic warming five times faster than the rest of the planet; Native American tribes to co-manage Bears Ears National Monument; Offshore wind project pipeline doubles in one year; PLUS: IEA warns Europe Russia could shut down gas exports this winter... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): America's incoherent approach to fighting high gas prices; Climate change, extreme weather disasters damage victims' long term finances; Germany pushes back against EU 2035 fossil fuel car ban; Hot today? This interactive map can tell you how much the climate crisis is to blame; Innovative companies working on cleaning up solar industry's supply chain; Solar bees: solar panel fields help increase honey production in beehives; Costly Vogtle Nuclear Plant forcing investors to hard choices; How fast fashion became faster , and worse for the Earth... PLUS: Why Spain's renewable energy boom is so controversial... and much, MUCH more! ...

