IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Russia cuts off natural gas to two NATO countries; 'Unprecedented' water restrictions on tap for Southern California; Record-breaking heat wave broils India and Pakistan; PLUS: Ford officially launches the all-electric F-150 Lightning pickup truck... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): U.S. Identifies Possible Wind Power Areas Off Oregon, Atlantic Coasts; Biden Administration Allows Additional Natural Gas Exports; UN Report Says Humanity Has Altered 70 Percent of the Earth’s Land, Putting the Planet on a 'Crisis Footing'; Mystery fires at sensitive facilities compound Russia’s war challenge; How U.S. Gas Exports to Europe Could Lock in Future Emissions; 50bn tonnes of sand and gravel extracted each year, finds UN study... PLUS: Too many new coal-fired plants planned for 1.5C climate goal, report concludes' ... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Extreme heat already broiling Southeast Asia:
- Record-breaking heat wave gripping India and Pakistan threatens crops, leaves millions sweltering (Yahoo News)
- Dangerous heat wave endangers millions in India and Pakistan (Axios):
Research has also directly linked increasingly intense and long-lasting heat waves around the world with human-caused global warming...According to the IMD, the ongoing heat wave will become even more stifling and dangerous in coming days as an area of high pressure, or heat dome, sits over the country.
- The Extreme Heat Pummeling India and Pakistan Is About to Get Worse (NY Times):
The Indian subcontinent has recorded above-average temperatures for weeks. Heat-related weather watches or alerts are now in effect for hundreds of millions of people.
- India has seen months of extreme heat and this week it will only get hotter (CNN)
- Heat wave in India threatens residents and crucial wheat harvest (CNBC)
- Indian Heat Wave Means a "Year Without Spring" (Climate Crocks)
- VIDEO: Another landfill site catches fire in India amid heat wave (AFP)
- Russia cuts off natural gas to two NATO countries:
- Russia cuts off gas to 2 NATO nations in bid to divide West (AP)
- EU nations accuse Russia of using natural gas as ‘blackmail’ (AP)
- VIDEO: EU Commission Pres. Von der Leyen: It comes as no surprise that the Kremlin uses fossil fuels to blackmail us. (Twitter)
- Poland spent decades trying to quit Russian gas. Now it has no choice. (MSN)
- Four European gas buyers have paid Russia in rubles for supplies, bucking the EU's urging in the energy face-off (Yahoo News)
- Russia halts gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria. Why does it matter? (NBC)
- Why has Russia halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland? (Washington Post)
- Russia's invasion has increased use of coal globally:
- Russia’s War Is Turbocharging the World’s Addiction to Coal (Bloomberg/Yahoo News):
The boom in the world's dirtiest fossil fuel has huge implications for the global economy. The higher prices will continue to feed into rising inflation. But even with the recent surge, analysts say that coal is still one of the relatively cheapest fuels.
- Russia’s War Has Sparked A Coal Renaissance (Oil Price/Yahoo News)
- First-ever water shortage emergency declared in Southern California:
- Parts of SoCal face full outdoor watering ban by September if conditions don’t improve (LA Times)
- VIDEO: 'Unprecedented' water restrictions ordered for millions in Southern California (ABC News)
- Southern Californians told to reduce outdoor watering in 'unprecedented' order amid historic drought (CNN)
- VIDEO: Get Off My Lawn: Some Southern Cal Residents Balk at Tough Water Rules (Climate Crocks)
- Twitter bans misleading climate denier ads:
- On Earth Day, Twitter announced ban on ‘misleading’ ads about climate change (The Verge)
- Twitter bans 'misleading' climate change ads (CNN)
- Social Media Still Lags in Fighting Climate Change Misinformation (Triple Pundit)
- Mercedes-Benz breaks EV world record:
- Mercedes-Benz Drove an Electric Car Over 995 KM Without Stopping to Charge (Pedestrian Group)
- Ford officially launched F-150 Lightning:
- Power outage fails to disrupt F-150 Lightning launch; CEO says more e-trucks to come (Detroit Free Press)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
- Ocean animals face a mass extinction from climate change (Washington Post/MSN)
- U.S. Identifies Possible Wind Power Areas Off Oregon, Atlantic Coasts (Reuters)
- Biden Administration Allows Additional Natural Gas Exports (The Hill)
- GM says it will produce electric Chevrolet Corvettes (CNBC)
- UN Report Says Humanity Has Altered 70 Percent of the Earth’s Land, Putting the Planet on a 'Crisis Footing' (Inside Climate News)
- How U.S. Gas Exports to Europe Could Lock in Future Emissions (Yale e360)
- 50bn tonnes of sand and gravel extracted each year, finds UN study (Guardian UK)
- Too many new coal-fired plants planned for 1.5C climate goal, report concludes (Guardian UK)
- Biden administration to phase out inefficient lightbulbs championed by Trump (Yahoo News)
- Mystery fires at sensitive facilities compound Russia’s war challenge (Washington Post)
- From King Cobras to Geckos, 20 Percent of Reptiles Risk Extinction (NY Times)
- Ships Asked To Reduce Speed Off San Francisco Coast To Protect Whales (SF Chronicle)
- Dam Accounting: Taking Stock of Methane Emissions From Reservoirs (The Revelator)
- Mead, NE: 'We Want It Back To What It Was': The US Village Blighted By Toxic Waste (Guardian UK)
- Four solutions to mitigate climate change, from the IPCC (Dr. Michael Mann, Penn Today)
- UN warns Earth 'firmly on track toward an unlivable world' (AP)
- Environmental Sacrifice Zones: 8 Places We've Given Up-Probably Forever (Environmental Health Network)
- "Rare Earths" from Coal Waste (Climate Crocks)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Green Upheaval: The New Geopolitics of Energy (Foreign Affairs)
- VIDEO: 2050: what happens if we ignore the climate crisis (Guardian UK)
- Guilt, grief and anxiety as young people fear for climate's future (Reuters)
- 99.9 percent Of Scientists Agree Climate Emergency Caused By Humans (Guardian UK)
- An Empire of Dying Wells: Old oil and gas sites are a climate menace. Meet the company that owns more of America's decaying wells than any other. (Bloomberg)
- Climate Fund Choices for Investors Are Multiplying (Bloomberg/Yahoo)
- How climate change could undo 50 years of public health gains (Grist)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- What Does '12 Years to Act on Climate Change' (Now 9 Years) Really Mean? (Inside Climate News)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- What genuine, no-bullshit ambition on climate change would look like: How to hit the most stringent targets, with no loopholes. (David Roberts, Vox)
- A Global Shift To Sustainability Would Save Us $26 Trillion (Vox)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
- The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention. (Politico)
- The world's bleak climate situation, in 3 charts: We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there. (Vox)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.