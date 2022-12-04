With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 4/12/2022, 10:48am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: NOAA reports a disturbing increase in climate-warming methane; Biden Dept. of Transportation tightens mileage standards for cars and trucks; Boston and L.A. shift to all-electric buses; PLUS: Microplastic pollution now found in human blood and lungs... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 13 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Four solutions to mitigate climate change, from the IPCC; The climate crisis is supercharging rainfall in hurricanes; U.S. solar expansion stalled by rural land-use protests; Why a ban on Russian energy is hard for Germany; US wind energy just hit a major milestone; Advocating inaction: a historical analysis of the Global Climate Coalition; The US needs a better lithium plan... PLUS: In an exception to the Clean Air Act, Biden will allow E15 gas to be sold this summer... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page



