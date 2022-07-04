With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 4/7/2022, 11:02am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Lawmakers blast Big Oil CEOs for using wartime profits to enrich investors; Europe moves to ban Russian coal; EPA to finally ban deadly asbestos; PLUS: More destructive storms are causing more power outages, costing taxpayers more money... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): This battery could freeze solar and wind energy for months; As Russia's War In Ukraine Disrupts Food Production, Experts Question the Expanding Use of Cropland for Biofuels' High risk, small reward: Regulators should tread carefully when reviewing utility hydrogen proposals; Supreme Court Revives Trump-Era Environmental Regulation; Researchers Find Microplastics Deep In Lungs Of Living People';US To Boost Water Supplies Hit By Climate Change; Zoos Hiding Birds As Avian Flu Spreads In North America... PLUS: UN warns Earth 'firmly on track toward an unlivable world' ... and much, MUCH more! ...

