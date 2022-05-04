With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: New U.N. IPCC report warns stopping climate change is possible, we have all the tools we need, but time is running out; PLUS: U.S. West careens between intense fires and floods, and it's going to get worse... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Amid backsliding on climate, the renewables effort now must be tripled; Iowans for stronger restrictions on eminent domain for carbon capture pipelines; Portugal brings forward 80% clean energy target to 2026; Charging stations a bottleneck for EV adoption; Toxic development sold as a 'dream home' for Black home buyers; WHO says 99 percent of world's population breathes poor-quality air; Vital lake in Oregon could run dry within a generation; Chile set to adopt 'ecological constitution'; In the ocean, it's snowing microplastics; WA State creates first sea grass and kelp sanctuary... PLUS: It's time for journalists to talk about climate change solutions... and much, MUCH more! ...

