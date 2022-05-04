IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: New U.N. IPCC report warns stopping climate change is possible, we have all the tools we need, but time is running out; PLUS: U.S. West careens between intense fires and floods, and it's going to get worse... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Amid backsliding on climate, the renewables effort now must be tripled; Iowans for stronger restrictions on eminent domain for carbon capture pipelines; Portugal brings forward 80% clean energy target to 2026; Charging stations a bottleneck for EV adoption; Toxic development sold as a 'dream home' for Black home buyers; WHO says 99 percent of world's population breathes poor-quality air; Vital lake in Oregon could run dry within a generation; Chile set to adopt 'ecological constitution'; In the ocean, it's snowing microplastics; WA State creates first sea grass and kelp sanctuary... PLUS: It's time for journalists to talk about climate change solutions... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- UN IPCC releases new global assessment on climate change, both grim and hopeful:
- Climate Change 2022: Mitigation of Climate Change (UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change):
The Working Group III report provides an updated global assessment of climate change mitigation progress and pledges, and examines the sources of global emissions. It explains developments in emission reduction and mitigation efforts, assessing the impact of national climate pledges in relation to long-term emissions goals.
- VIDEO: Press conference, Climate Change 2022 - Mitigation of Climate Change (UN IPCC)
- UN IPCC 6th Assessment on Mitigation: we have the tools, but lack political will:
- UN warns Earth 'firmly on track toward an unlivable world' (AP):
Such cuts would be hard to achieve without without drastic, economy-wide measures, the panel acknowledged. It’s more likely that the world will pass 1.5C and efforts will then need to be made to bring temperatures back down again, including by removing vast amounts of carbon dioxide — the main greenhouse gas — from the atmosphere. Many experts say this is unfeasible with current technologies, and even if it could be done it would be far costlier than preventing the emissions in the first place.
- 5 Takeaways From the U.N. Report on Limiting Global Warming (NY Times):
Current pledges to cut emissions, even if nations follow through on them, won’t stop temperatures from rising to risky new levels.
- The world is running out of options to hit climate goals, U.N. report shows (Washington Post):
With the world on track to blaze past its climate goals, only immediate, sweeping societal transformation can stave off catastrophic warming.
- Six steps the world can take to halt climate change (Washington Post)
The U.N.'s latest climate change report details the massive shifts necessary to cut the world’s emissions. But it also outlines various ways that can help hit the brakes on the planet’s warming.
- UN report on climate crisis confirms the world already has solutions --- but politics are getting in the way (CNN):
UN climate change report shows renewables are economically viable replacements for fossil fuels, but politics are getting in the way...But while the focus on solutions give the report an optimistic tone, it also serves as a reminder of how policies lag far behind science, technology and even economics.
- VIDEO: David Roberts (Volts) on UN climate report warns governments are falling short on lowering planet’s temperature (PBS NewsHour)
- IPCC Working Group III report: Quotes from contributors (SciLine)
- Major UN climate change report: key takeaways (Axios)
- "It’s Now Or Never": The Next Three Years Are Crucial To Preventing The Worst Impacts Of Climate Change (Buzzfeed)
- In-depth analysis of IPCC 6th Assessment:
- In-depth Q&A: The IPCC’s sixth assessment on how to tackle climate change (Carbon Brief):
In the in-depth Q&A, Carbon Brief unpacks the key findings of the report.
- California snowpack abruptly melts:
- California snowpack vastly depleted after record dry start to year (Washington Post):
Snow could be gone by late April, straining water resources, worsening the drought and increasing the fire risk into the summer.
- California Snowpack Melts, Leaving State Desperate for Water (Bloomberg)
- California snowpack drops to 38 percent of average after record dry conditions (Reuters)
- California snowpack is critically low, signaling another year of devastating drought (CNN)
- US West to see more frequent intense fires, floods:
- Fire and rain: West to get more one-two extreme climate hits (AP):
That fire-flood combination, with extreme drenchings hitting a spot that burned within a year, could increase as much as eight-fold in the Pacific Northwest, double in California and jump about 50 percent in Colorado by the year 2100 in a worst-case climate change scenario of increasing greenhouse gas emissions, according to a study in Friday’s Science Advances.
- Fires, Then Floods: Risk of Deadly Climate Combination Rises (NY Times):
A new study found that the dangerous pairing of disasters may become more common in the American West as rains trigger runaway surges of mud and debris in areas damaged by wildfire.
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
