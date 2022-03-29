IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: U.S. and EU unveil new plan to wean Europe off of Russian fossil fuels; Huge ice shelf collapses following Antarctic heat wave; PLUS: New NYT analysis reveals how Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) used his public office for personal financial gain... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Europe grapples with 2 crises connected to gas: War, warming; Can Biden expand gas and zero out emissions?; US seeks new lithium sources as demand for batteries grows; The battle to clean up Bitcoin; New double-duty heat pumps can warm both air and water; Environmental organizations unveil 'Green New Deal pledge' for 2022 candidates; Misinformation is derailing renewable energy projects across the US... PLUS: The rise of off-grid living and its consequences... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- U.S. and E.U. unveil joint task force to wean Europe off Russian fossil fuels:
- As Biden Promises U.S. LNG Exports, Gulf Coast Enviros Say Whoa (Inside Climate News)
- Biden, E.U. announce plan to reduce Europe’s reliance on Russian energy (Washington Post):
Though the arrangement likely requires new infrastructure, including pipelines to import the gas, the two leaders said the partnership aims to reduce the demand for natural gas in the long term and to shift toward renewable energy. Officials said they would work to expedite planning and approval for new clean energy projects and to advance the production and use of clean and renewable hydrogen.
- VIDEO: President Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen Make a Joint Press Statement (White House)
- Transcript: Remarks by President Biden and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Joint Press Statement (White House)
- VIDEO: Full transcript of President Biden's speech in Warsaw on Russia's invasion of Ukraine (ABC News)
- Biden Eyes Long-Term Hydrogen Breakthrough in Plan to Send Gas to EU (Bloomberg/Yahoo News):
In the short term, the pipelines, tanks and terminals could expand the use of liquefied natural gas and encourage more production in the U.S., drawing the ire of environmentalists who want to wean the world from fossil fuels. But under the vision outlined by the U.S. and the European Union, the equipment could eventually be re-purposed to transport hydrogen.
- Russia's invasion has made energy security a hot topic. The U.S. thinks hydrogen could be the answer (CNBC/MSN):
Jafar made the case for gas' importance in the years ahead, calling it "a fundamental enabler of renewables" because it backed up their intermittent supply. It was also, he claimed, "the path to future technologies like hydrogen."
- G7 countries reject Russian demands pay in rubles for fossil fuels:
- Russia Threatens G7 Nations As Ministers Reject Gas-For-Rubles Scheme (Oil Price)
- Germany: G7 rejects Russia's demand to pay for gas in rubles (AP)
- Samual Ramani, Oxford Univ.: "A senior Russian Federation Council member warns that if EU countries don't buy gas in rubles, gas supplies will be terminated." (Twitter)
- European gas prices jump after Putin says 'unfriendly' countries must pay in rubles (The Hill)
- What would paying for natural gas in rubles mean? (AP/Stars and Stripes)
- Ice shelf collapse in East Antarctica alarms scientists:
- Ice shelf collapses in previously stable East Antarctica (AP):
An ice shelf the size of New York City has collapsed in East Antarctica, an area long thought to be stable and not hit much by climate change, concerned scientists said Friday. The collapse, captured by satellite images, marked the first time in human history that the frigid region had an ice shelf collapse.
- Satellite data shows entire Conger ice shelf has collapsed in Antarctica (Guardian UK):
"We will see more ice shelves break up in the future with climate warming," King said. "We will see massive ice shelves – way bigger than this one – break up. And those will hold back a lot of ice – enough to seriously drive up global sea levels."
- Ice Shelf Collapses Following Antarctic Heat Wave (Climate Crocks)
- VIDEO: Update on Antarctic Shelf Collapse (Climate Crocks)
- Shifts in El Niño May Be Driving Climates Extremes in Both Hemispheres (Inside Climate News)
- Analysis finds Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) used public office for self-enrichment:
- How Joe Manchin Aided Coal, and Earned Millions (NY Times):
At every step of his political career, Joe Manchin helped a West Virginia power plant that is the sole customer of his private coal business...Mr. Manchin supplied a type of low-grade coal mixed with rock and clay known as "gob" that is typically cast aside as junk by mining companies but can be burned to produce electricity. In addition, he arranged to receive a slice of the revenue from electricity generated by the plant --- electric bills paid by his constituents.
- How Joe Manchin Aided Coal, and Earned Millions [no paywall] (NYT/Yahoo News)
- Joe Manchin’s Dirty Empire (The Intercept):
The West Virginia senator reaps big financial rewards from a network of coal companies with grim records of pollution, safety violations, and death.
