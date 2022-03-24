With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 3/24/2022

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Deadly tornadoes leave trail of destruction in New Orleans and Texas; Ukraine's nuclear agency warns forest fires around Chernobyl could release plumes of radiation; Biden warns of potential Russian cyberattacks on critical U.S. energy infrastructure; PLUS: Russia's invasion of Ukraine is spurring Europe to abandon fossil fuels even faster... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): 'OK Doomer' and the climate advocates who say it's not too late; Shifts in El Niño may be driving climate extremes in both hemispheres; European gas prices jump after Putin says 'unfriendly' countries must pay in rubles; U.S. oil drillers on hook for vehicle emissions in new SEC rule; MN groundwater damaged by Line 3 pipeline construction; U.N. sets goal to broaden climate early warning systems in developing countries; No country met W.H.O. air quality standards in 2021; BLM grazing permits renewed without NEPA review; CA moves to limit 'Erin Brockovich' chemical... PLUS: Bitcoin miners want to recast themselves as eco-friendly... and much, MUCH more! ...

