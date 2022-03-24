IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Deadly tornadoes leave trail of destruction in New Orleans and Texas; Ukraine's nuclear agency warns forest fires around Chernobyl could release plumes of radiation; Biden warns of potential Russian cyberattacks on critical U.S. energy infrastructure; PLUS: Russia's invasion of Ukraine is spurring Europe to abandon fossil fuels even faster... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): 'OK Doomer' and the climate advocates who say it's not too late; Shifts in El Niño may be driving climate extremes in both hemispheres; European gas prices jump after Putin says 'unfriendly' countries must pay in rubles; U.S. oil drillers on hook for vehicle emissions in new SEC rule; MN groundwater damaged by Line 3 pipeline construction; U.N. sets goal to broaden climate early warning systems in developing countries; No country met W.H.O. air quality standards in 2021; BLM grazing permits renewed without NEPA review; CA moves to limit 'Erin Brockovich' chemical... PLUS: Bitcoin miners want to recast themselves as eco-friendly... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Deadly tornadoes leave trail of destruction in Texas and New Orleans:
- New Orleans East reels again after second tornado since 2017; 'We're always in that cone of uncertainty' (NOLA)
- VIDEO: NOLA Tornado Nightmare (Climate Crocks)
- VIDEO: Houses, buildings destroyed after deadly tornadoes tear through New Orleans area: "It pulled the roof off" (CBS News)
- New Orleans multi-vortex tornado rated ‘at least’ EF3, strongest since 2017 (Washington Post)
- VIDEO: After deadly Louisiana tornado, John Bel Edwards declares state of emergency (NOLA)
- In Texas, Raging Fire has Climate Connection (Climate Crocks)
- How did man-made climate change influence this tornado outbreak?:
- Tornadoes, climate change and why Dixie is the new Tornado Alley (The Conversation):
Studies do show tornadoes getting more frequent, more intense and more likely to come in swarms...All of this unfolds under the umbrella of global warming. While it’s still hard for climate models to assess something as small as a tornado, they do project increases in severe weather.
- Deadly tornados are shifting into the Southeast. They're more likely to strike at night. (AP):
"The Mid-South does get a lot of tornadoes, but in the Mid-South we have more things to hit. We have more bull's eyes on the dartboard. We have more cities. We have more weak frame housing stock. Tornadoes happen more often there at night, which is exactly what we saw last night."...The West is getting drier because of human-caused climate change, which makes it harder for the air to become moist and unstable, which is crucial for tornado formation...Climate models predict this type shift 50 years in the future or so, yet it appears to be happening now.
- New Orleans-area tornadoes are not unusual, but warnings are improving, experts say (NOLA)
- Ukraine nuclear agency warns of new dangers at the Chernobyl nuclear site:
- Forest fires near Russian-held Chernobyl nuclear plant raise radiation fears, Ukraine says (Washington Post):
Research from the Center for Security Studies published last year found that the smoke from forest fires can carry radioactive material, presenting a "cause for international concern."
- Wildfires break out in Chernobyl amid a non-functioning radiation-monitoring system (The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists)
- Russia destroys Chernobyl radiation monitoring lab, says Ukraine (CNN):
The government agency also reported that samples of radionuclides --- unstable atoms that can emit high levels of radiation --- had been removed from the lab. It said it hoped Russia would use the samples to "harm itself, and not the civilized world."
- Chernobyl Exclusion Zone radiation monitoring system not working, firm says (The Hill)
- Biden pushes Europe to cut Russian energy imports, warns of cyberattacks:
- Biden and Europeans to announce major plan to redirect gas to Europe (Washington Post)
- VIDEO: Russia exploring options for potential cyberattacks on U.S. energy sector, FBI warns (CBS News)
- Russia is exploring options for cyberattacks, and companies must be ready, says Biden (CNBC)
- Russian Hackers Are Coming for U.S Companies (The Street/MSN)
- 'Evolving Intelligence' Puts U.S. Energy Industry On High Alert (E&E News)
- Russia's war pushing Europe to abandon fossil fuels faster:
- European Union to Impose a Tax on Imported Carbon (Treehugger)
- Germany backs phasing out combustion engine cars by 2035 (Politico Europe)
- Swiss Re joins the exodus from Russia (Business Day)
- Swiss Re to Reduce Cover for Oil, Gas Operations (Insurance Journal)
- Netherlands ramps up plan for doubling offshore wind capacity by 2030 (Reuters)
- France end subsidies gas heaters, end Russian imports by 2027 (Reuters/MSN)
- Laggard French oil major Total finally winds down new Russian oil/gas projects
- TotalEnergies: Oil Majors' Exit From Russia Easier Said Than Done (Oil Price International):
"Do you want me to abandon assets in Russia to enrich Russians whom we have placed under sanctions? I won't give in to it, because that's demagogy," said Pouyanne, as quoted by Bloomberg.
- French energy giant Total to stop buying Russian oil (CBS News)
- Who is still buying Russian crude oil (Reuters)
