IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Texas wildfires continue to spread across the state; Supreme Court confirmation hearings for Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson begin at fraught moment for climate action; Wildfire smoke is accelerating Arctic warming; PLUS: Both Antarctica and the Arctic see unprecedented, simultaneous extreme heat waves... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 13 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): U.N. secretary general says global climate target 'is on life support'; 'Watershed Moment': SEC proposed landmark climate rules; How war in the world’s breadbasket "changes everything"; 4th round of UN talks fail to finalize a treaty to manage the high seas; 'Evolving intelligence' puts U.S. energy industry on high alert; A Chumash tribe and conservationists fight offshore wind turbines; Black, low-income areas in FL still haven’t recovered from Hurricane Michael... PLUS: The late Rep. Don Young leaves ab outsize natural resources legacy... and much, MUCH more! ...

