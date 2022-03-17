With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 3/17/2022, 10:35am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Republicans and Joe Manchin quash nomination of a climate hawk to the Fed; Methane emissions from coal mining far higher than previously thought; ExxonMobil loses another court bid to stop climate change legal probes; PLUS: Lake Powell hits new historic low, threatening hydro-power supplies... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 13 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Moldova, Ukraine Hail Connection to EU Energy System; Koch, Halliburton, Subway, others fund Putin's Ukraine war. Boycott them.; The Big Sneeze: Climate Change To Make Pollen Season Nastier; The Sarah Bloom Raskin debacle is another strike to Biden’s climate agenda; $75 Million For Residents Whose Homes Were Built On Toxic Landfill; Texas And Other States Want To Punish Fossil Fuel Divestment; Somalia's Worst Drought In Four Decades Means Millions Need Aid; As Drought Deepens, Californians Are Saving Less Water... PLUS: Let's go on an Energy Adventure!... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...