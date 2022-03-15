IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Biden EPA unveils new rules to clean up deadly smog and pollution; Australia pummeled by weeks of record rains and deadly flooding; Russia's invasion of Ukraine underscores strategic vulnerability of fossil fuel dependence; PLUS: Consumers pay at the pump while Big Oil pulls in big profits... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Russia's invasion of Ukraine upends energy geopolitics and climate action:
- The climate spillover of Russia's invasion of Ukraine (Axios):
Russia's war on Ukraine could speed or slow the global transition to clean energy, with pressures already apparent in both directions.
- China Seeks to Cut Reliance on Coal Imports With Mining Boom (Bloomberg)
- Russia using energy as a weapon:
- Ukraine reports seizure of major gas infrastructure (E&E News):
One of the chief economic fears of Europeans otherwise out of harm's way from Russia's invasion of Ukraine is that natural gas supplies could be cut off to large sections of the continent. The conflict lurched in that direction yesterday when Russian troops seized two pipeline compressor stations along a major export pipeline that runs through Ukraine.
- Europe Could Plunge Into Recession If Russia Cuts Its Gas Supply (Oil Price)
- Russia Focuses Economic Weapons, Not Just Military Ones (The Street)
- Global crude prices fall but not for consumers, while Big Oil makes big bucks:
- Oil prices are falling fast. It will take longer for gas prices to come down. (Boston GlobeMSN)
- Gas prices fall --- a little (CNN)
- The Oil Crisis Is Making Fossil Fuel Executives Cocky and Vengeful (The New Republic):
At the annual CERAWeek conference, CEOs from companies like Tellurian and Shell argued they should have a bigger seat at the table.
- All-American Oligarchs: The Big Oil CEOs Profiting From War In Ukraine (Bailout Watch):
Amid the fog of rumor and accusation that has accompanied the war in Ukraine, one thing is clear: Big Oil is absolutely using the resulting run-up in fuel prices to price-gouge and profiteer. Not only are top oil executives billions of dollars richer; they are using the rapid spike in profit and personal wealth to cash out and pay off wealthy investors and insiders.
- Oil giant BP reports highest profit in 8 years on soaring commodity prices (CNBC)
- The GOP's Biggest Whoppers About Biden And Fossil Fuels (Huffington Post)
- US Oil/Gas Drillers Holding Production Down, Despite Record Prices. Good Time to Move to Renewables... (Climate Crocks)
- National emergency in Australia from record rains, floods:
- Australia declares national emergency over severe east coast floods (Axios):
"We are dealing with a different climate to the one we were dealing with before. I think that’s just an obvious fact,” Morrison said during a visit to Lismore, an area affected by the flooding. “And Australia is getting hard to live in because of these disasters."
- VIDEO: 'Australia Is Getting Harder to Live In': Unending Rain, Growing Floods' (NY Times)
- Scott Morrison says defence force ‘not available on a moment’s notice’ to respond to floods disaster (Guardian UK)
- Devastating Australia flooding is the country's latest state of emergency of the climate change era (Yahoo News)
- Biden EPA unveils new rules to clean up deadly smog and truck pollution:
- EPA expands reach of ozone regulations (E&E News)
- EPA unveils plan to cut interstate smog pollution from power plants (Reuters)
- In Texas speech, Biden’s EPA chief puts power plants on notice for pollution (Washington Post)
- VIDEO: EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan on costs of pollution (Twitter)
- VIDEO: EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan urges climate action (Twitter)
- Biden Administration Stops Short of Electric Vehicle Mandates for Trucks (Inside climate News)
- E.P.A. to Tighten Tailpipe Rules for the Biggest Polluters on the Road (NY Times)
- EPA Restores California's Authority To Set Its Own Auto Pollution Rules (LA Times)
