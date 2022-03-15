With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 3/15/2022, 11:11am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Biden EPA unveils new rules to clean up deadly smog and pollution; Australia pummeled by weeks of record rains and deadly flooding; Russia's invasion of Ukraine underscores strategic vulnerability of fossil fuel dependence; PLUS: Consumers pay at the pump while Big Oil pulls in big profits... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): A windfall profits tax would be an inflation rebate; Here's who stands to win from high gas prices; Has the Russian energy ban broken the resistance to a sustainable future?; As US rushes for energy minerals, 1872 mining law allows miners free rein; Manchin comes out against Fed nominee Sarah Bloom Raskin; How you can reduce your gasoline consumption... PLUS: Court rules Duke Energy can't make customers pay for coal-ash cleanup costs... and much, MUCH more! ...

