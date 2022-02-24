IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Germany pulls the plug on Russia's critical Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline; Fourth tropical cyclone in four weeks batters Madagascar; U.S. fracking industry curtailing production to goose fossil fuel prices; PLUS: Dakota Access Pipeline developer loses bid to block new environmental assessment... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!
|Link:
|Embed:
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Russia-Ukraine crisis opens new era of petro politics; E.U. will unveil a strategy to break free from Russian gas, after decades of dependence; After years of pollution violations, Tesla is fined $275,000 by the EPA; Veterans exposed to toxic burn pits face uphill fight for health benefit; U.S. Postal Service finalizes plans to purchase mostly gas-powered delivery fleet, defying EPA, White House; 3 white supremacists plead guilty in plan to attack power grids; Top companies undermine climate pledges with political donations; Global Wildfire Activity to Surge in Coming Years... PLUS: A new tundra in Alaska, engineered by new arrivals --- beavers... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Madagascar battered by fourth tropical cyclone in four weeks:
- Roofs ripped off houses as another cyclone hits Madagascar (AP)
- Multiple cyclones, historic drought in Madagascar cause widespread food insecurity (PBS NewsHour):
"We know for sure that the rice fields, that the rice crops will be damaged, will be lost. So, this is the main crop for Malagasy people is - and they will be seriously affected in food security in the next three to six months, if we don't do something immediately, and we don't help them recover."
- Madagascar on the brink of climate change-induced famine (BBC, 8/25/2021)
- California farmers to get no federal water deliveries due to severe drought:
- California drought: Feds announce low water deliveries to cities and farms - more shortages likely this summer (San Jose Mercury News):
California was drenched with several huge atmospheric river storms in late October and December, raising hopes that the drought was ending. But the bone-dry months since then have left the Sierra Nevada snowpack at just 67 percent of its historical average on Wednesday, and many major reservoirs with water levels well below where they were last year.
- Citing drought, feds won't allocate any water to California farmers (AP):
"It's devastating to the agricultural economy and to those people that rely on it," said Ernest Conant, regional director for the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation. "But unfortunately we can't make it rain."
- Germany, U.S., E.U. levy economic sanctions against Russia over Ukraine invasion:
- Oil jumps to $105, gas prices surge and global stocks tumble after Ukraine invasion (Guardian UK)
- The Nord Stream 2 pipeline is on the scrap heap because of the Ukraine crisis. Here's why that matters (CNN):
Nord Stream 2 was set to add 100 million tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere every year, not to mention the inevitable leaks of methane, a greenhouse gas with more than 80 times the planet-warming power of CO2 in the short term.
- Germany halts approval of gas pipeline Nord Stream 2 after Russia's actions (CNBC):
Scholz said he'd asked the German Economy Ministry to take steps "to make sure that this pipeline cannot be certified at this point in time, and without this certification Nord Stream 2 cannot operate."
- Ukraine crisis: sanctions against Russia come at a cost to the west (Guardian UK)
- Biden slaps sanctions on Nord Stream 2: Background Press Call by a Senior Administration Official on Russia Sanctions:
But it's not just about the money. This decision will relieve Russia's geostrategic chokehold over Europe through its supply of natural gas, and it's a major turning point in the world's energy independence from Russia.
- Biden slaps sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline (AFP)
- Russian aggression against Ukraine has pushed EU to shift faster to renewables:
- Ukraine crisis jolts Europe to push for secure energy supply (AP)
- VIDEO: Von der Leyen says wants to end dependency on Russian gas (Reuters)
- Replace the Nord Stream 2 Pipeline With Renewables (The New Republic):
With any hope...Russia won't cut off supplies to Europe; and the governments best positioned to make a rapid transition away from fossil fuels-the U.S. and EU-won't be convinced to build a fleet of new fossil fuel infrastructure that...will lock in carbon and methane emissions for decades to come. Ideally, Europe will use this winter's crisis as an opportunity to spare no expense on the kind of rapid decarbonization and energy efficiency measures that would make it genuinely energy independent.
- Biden seeks to mitigate impact of higher prices, GOP sees political opportunity:
- White House weighs measures to stabilize gas prices if Russian hostilities over Ukraine send costs skyrocketing (Washington Post)
- How the Russia-Ukraine crisis will affect U.S. energy prices (Axios)
- U.S. fracking industry curtailing production to goose prices:
- Frackers Restrict the Flow and Raise the Price (The American Prospect):
After a decade of flooding the market with cheap fossil fuels, investors have cut back on production.
- WSJ reports frackers "Hold Back" production as profits roll in (Seeking Alpha)
- SCOTUS rejects DAPL developer bid to quash environmental review:
- Supreme Court won't take Dakota Access Pipeline case (AP):
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to consider an appeal of a lawsuit over the Dakota Access Pipeline, meaning that an ongoing environmental review of the pipeline will continue.
- Supreme Court rejects Dakota Access NEPA battle (E&E News)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- IPCC: Climate change report to sound warning on impacts (BBC)
- Russia-Ukraine crisis opens new era of petro politics (Axios)
- E.U. will unveil a strategy to break free from Russian gas, after decades of dependence (Washington Post)
- After years of pollution violations, Tesla is fined $275,000 by the EPA (LA Times/Yahoo News)
- Veterans Exposed to Toxins Face Uphill Fight for Health Benefit
(Bloomberg Law)
- U.S. Postal Service finalizes plans to purchase mostly gas-powered delivery fleet, defying EPA, White House (Washington Post)
- 3 White Supremacists Plead Guilty In Plan To Attack Power Grids (The Hill)
- Top Companies Undermine Climate Pledges With Political Donations: Report (Washington Post)
- Global Wildfire Activity to Surge in Coming Years (Inside Climate News)
- Energy Sector Methane Emissions 70 percent Higher Than Official Figures -IEA (Reuters)
- China Starts Building 33 GW of Coal Power In 2021, Most Since 2016 (Reuters)
- Biden DOI Suspends Alaska Mining Road Advanced By Trump Officials (Washington Post)
- SoCal Edison To Spend $1.7 Billion on Wildfire Prevention This Year (Bloomberg)
- A New Tundra, Engineered By Beavers (High Country News)
- China Plans to Feed 80 Million People With 'Seawater Rice' (Bloomberg)
- Environmental Sacrifice Zones: 8 Places We've Given Up-Probably Forever (Environmental Health Network)
- "Rare Earths" from Coal Waste (Climate Crocks)
- Feeling Hopeless About the Climate? Try Our 30-Day Action Plan (The Revelator)
- Green Upheaval: The New Geopolitics of Energy (Foreign Affairs)
- VIDEO: 2050: what happens if we ignore the climate crisis (Guardian UK)
- Guilt, grief and anxiety as young people fear for climate's future (Reuters)
- 99.9 percent Of Scientists Agree Climate Emergency Caused By Humans (Guardian UK)
- An Empire of Dying Wells: Old oil and gas sites are a climate menace. Meet the company that owns more of America's decaying wells than any other. (Bloomberg)
- Climate Fund Choices for Investors Are Multiplying (Bloomberg/Yahoo)
- How climate change could undo 50 years of public health gains (Grist)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- What Does '12 Years to Act on Climate Change' (Now 9 Years) Really Mean? (Inside Climate News)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- What genuine, no-bullshit ambition on climate change would look like: How to hit the most stringent targets, with no loopholes. (David Roberts, Vox)
- A Global Shift To Sustainability Would Save Us $26 Trillion (Vox)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
- The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention. (Politico)
- The world's bleak climate situation, in 3 charts: We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there. (Vox)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.