IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Germany pulls the plug on Russia's critical Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline; Fourth tropical cyclone in four weeks batters Madagascar; U.S. fracking industry curtailing production to goose fossil fuel prices; PLUS: Dakota Access Pipeline developer loses bid to block new environmental assessment... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Russia-Ukraine crisis opens new era of petro politics; E.U. will unveil a strategy to break free from Russian gas, after decades of dependence; After years of pollution violations, Tesla is fined $275,000 by the EPA; Veterans exposed to toxic burn pits face uphill fight for health benefit; U.S. Postal Service finalizes plans to purchase mostly gas-powered delivery fleet, defying EPA, White House; 3 white supremacists plead guilty in plan to attack power grids; Top companies undermine climate pledges with political donations; Global Wildfire Activity to Surge in Coming Years... PLUS: A new tundra in Alaska, engineered by new arrivals --- beavers... and much, MUCH more! ...

