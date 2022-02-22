IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: U.S. sea levels to rise by at least a foot by 2050, causing profound flooding; Rio hit with deadly torrential rains, floods, and landslides; PLUS: Good news for breathers --- Biden to restore California's clean car standards... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Torrential rains trigger deadly, catastrophic flash floods and landslides:
- VIDEO: At least 78 dead from mudslide in Rio de Janeiro (NBC News)
- Mudslides, flooding kill at least 94 people in Brazil (The Week/MSN):
At least 94 people have been killed in Petropolis, Brazil, after heavy rains caused mudslides that destroyed homes and washed away vehicles, local government officials said Wednesday.
- NOAA warns U.S. sea levels to rise by at least a foot by 2050:
- 2022 Sea Level Rise Technical Report: Global and Regional Sea Level Rise
Scenarios for the United States (NOAA)
- Sea level to rise one foot along U.S. coastlines by 2050, government report finds (Washington Post):
This amount of water battering the coasts “will create a profound increase in the frequency of coastal flooding, even in the absence of storms or heavy rainfall,” NOAA said. "We’re unfortunately headed for a flood regime shift," said William Sweet, an oceanographer at the NOAA National Ocean Service and the nation’s top scientist on sea level rise. "There will be water in the streets unless action is taken in more and more communities."
- US Could See a Century's Worth of Sea Rise in Just 30 Years (AP)
- U.S. sea levels to rise by a foot through 2050, causing "profound" flooding (Axios):
The U.S. is poised to see as much of a rise in sea levels through the year 2050 as it has experienced in the past century, with additional increases through 2150, according to a comprehensive new federal report out Tuesday.
- VIDEO: NOAA press conference --- U.S. coastline to see up to a foot of sea level rise by 2050 (NOAA)
- VIDEO: Dr. Michael Mann on MSNBC Talking About New NOAA Sea Level Rise Report (YouTube)
- VIDEO: Locked In: Sea Level Will Rise a Foot by 2050 (Climate Crocks)
- Biden White House unveils 'Buy Clean' initiative to decarbonize industrial sector:
- The White House Is Going After One of Climate Change’s Thorniest Problems (The Atlantic):
It requires building new factories. Lots of them...In order to bring new technologies to market, Washington is willing to act as an investor, matchmaker, and consumer for fledgling innovations. It will design markets to serve public needs, cut loans that banks won’t write, and ensure competition among linchpin firms. The government, in short, is ready to care about stuff again, the real-world economy of flesh and steel.
- Biden Administration Promises to Buy ‘Clean’ Industrial Materials (NY Times):
A new Buy Clean Task Force will be created to ensure federal agencies buy construction materials that are manufactured in a way that produces fewer emissions. The Energy Department will spend $9.5 billion to encourage the commercial-scale development of clean hydrogen, a zero-carbon alternative to natural gas that is currently expensive and complicated to produce. The White House on Tuesday will also issue new guidance on deploying technology that can capture pollution from sources like smokestacks or from the air and then permanently store it.
- Biden and ‘Buy Clean’ task force will tap infrastructure funds to cut emissions from steel, aluminum and concrete (MarketWatch)
- Biden EPA restores CA authority to set more stringent tailpipe standards:
- Biden will allow California to set climate limits on cars. The move could influence the rest of the country. (Washington Post):
"It’s worth recognizing that the only reason the feds are where they are on greenhouse gas emission standards for cars is because California went there first," said Cara Horowitz, co-executive director of the Emmett Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the UCLA School of Law. "The importance of California’s authority shouldn’t be dismissed just because the feds have now caught up to California."
- California Returns as Climate Leader, With Help From the White House (NY Times):
The Biden administration is restoring the state’s power to set its own limits on tailpipe pollution and is largely adopting the state’s rules regarding heavy trucks.
- Biden administration to reverse Trump-era California auto emissions rollback (Axios)
- Biden administration is finalizing a waiver for California to set its own vehicle emissions standards (CNN):
Environmental Protection Agency spokesperson Nick Conger confirmed the EPA's final decision on the waiver is expected soon. "We are working to finalize a decision on the California waiver and we expect to issue a decision in the near future," Conger told CNN.
