IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Western U.S. mega-drought is the worst in 1200 years, new study finds; Biden Administration rolls out funding for national EV charging network; Oil prices spike amid escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions; PLUS: Carmakers spend big touting new electric vehicles during Super Bowl ads... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Scientists raise alarm over 'dangerously fast' growth in atmospheric methane; Judge restores gray wolf protections; The end of natural gas has to start with its name; Building bridges with recycled wind turbine blades; Are solar farms toxic? That's a big no; Judge blocks key Biden climate metric; Analysis shows how rooftop solar could have saved lives in Texas deep freeze... PLUS: Is fascism the wave of the future? How climate change benefits the extreme right... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Oil/gas prices spike on Russia-Ukraine tensions:
- Energy Markets Are Jittery as Russia-Ukraine Tensions Drag On (NY Times):
Oil prices are well over $90 a barrel, and an invasion would most likely push them above $100. Reflecting the uncertainty, stock markets were sliding lower..
- Oil drops more than 4% from a 7-year high as Russia says some troops returning to base (MarketWatch)
- 'A very scary concept': Energy ministers fearful of oil prices surpassing $100 a barrel (CNBC)
- Banks still investing in fossil fuel projects despite net zero pldeges:
- Never Believe a Bank’s Net-Zero Pledge (The New Republic):
A new report finds that climate-friendly financial institutions have been funding fossil fuel projects to the tune of $38 billion.
- Big banks fund new oil and gas despite net zero pledges (BBC):
Banks including HSBC, Barclays and Deutsche Bank are still backing new oil and gas despite being part of a green banking group, ShareAction said.
- Grim study warns US West megadrought worst in 1200 years:
- West megadrought worsens to driest in at least 1,200 years (Washington Post):
"Climate change is changing the baseline conditions toward a drier, gradually drier state in the West and that means the worst-case scenario keeps getting worse," said study lead author Park Williams, a climate hydrologist at UCLA. "This is right in line with what people were thinking of in the 1900s as a worst-case scenario. But today I think we need to be even preparing for conditions in the future that are far worse than this."
- US west 'megadrought' is worst in at least 1,200 years, new study says (Guardian UK):
Human-caused climate change significant driver of destructive conditions as even drier decades lie ahead, researchers say.
- West megadrought worsens to driest in at least 1,200 years (AP)
- Western megadrought is worst in 1,200 years, intensified by climate change, study finds (LA Times)
- Super Bowl was 2nd hottest as car companies spend big on EV ads:
- EV ads dominated the Super Bowl, but don’t expect to buy one anytime soon (The Verge)
- Electric vehicles dominated Super Bowl ads, but are still only 9% of passenger car sales (CNBC)
- Super Bowl will be hot, but not the hottest ever (WTOP)
- Biden Administration rolls out national EV charging network plan, funding:
- Who wants Biden’s EV-charging money? Everybody (E&E News)
- White House details plan to make a 'truly national system' of EV charging stations (Yahoo Finance):
Administration officials offered new program guidance for the states and some new tidbits of what you might see on a roadway in the future. States will be required to have chargers less than 50 miles apart in most instances with a focus on the direct current stations that would be able charge at least four cars simultaneously.
- Biden administration plan calls for $5 billion network of electric-vehicle chargers along interstates (Washington Post)
- Biden launches $5 billion plan to shore up national EV charging network (The Verge)
- VIDEO: Sec. Granholm, Sec. Buttigieg press conference (Dept. of Energy)
- President Biden, USDOT and USDOE Announce $5 Billion over Five Years for National EV Charging Network, Made Possible by Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (Dept. of Transportation)
