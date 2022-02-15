With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Western U.S. mega-drought is the worst in 1200 years, new study finds; Biden Administration rolls out funding for national EV charging network; Oil prices spike amid escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions; PLUS: Carmakers spend big touting new electric vehicles during Super Bowl ads... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Scientists raise alarm over 'dangerously fast' growth in atmospheric methane; Judge restores gray wolf protections; The end of natural gas has to start with its name; Building bridges with recycled wind turbine blades; Are solar farms toxic? That's a big no; Judge blocks key Biden climate metric; Analysis shows how rooftop solar could have saved lives in Texas deep freeze... PLUS: Is fascism the wave of the future? How climate change benefits the extreme right... and much, MUCH more! ...

