IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: U.S. emissions spiked in 2021, jeopardizing Paris climate targets; 2021 clocked in as the fifth hottest year ever recorded; PLUS: New York State's new Governor goes big on climate and clean energy... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): The hidden agenda behind the attack on vaccine mandates; Disinformation rampant on clean energy; USDA to double cover crop planting to address climate change; Manchin's coal corruption is so much worse than you think; Biden to scrap plan for wider Alaska oil drilling; Lakes are losing their ice cover faster than ever; US has twice as many abandoned oil and gas wells as previously thought; Fusion energy is a reason to be excited about the future... PLUS: From small to large, five green hydrogen projects to watch... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- 2021 clocked in as the 5th warmest year on record:
- 2021 ranks as fifth hottest year on record as global greenhouse gas emissions rise (CNBC)
- The last 7 years have been Earth's 7 hottest (Axios)
- 2021 Temperature Records Now Coming In (Climate Crocks)
- U.S. emissions spiked in 2021:
- U.S. greenhouse gas emissions jumped in 2021 (Axios)
- Spike in coal use helped push U.S. greenhouse gas emissions higher in 2021 (Yahoo News)
- U.S. Emissions Surged In 2021, Pushing Nation Off Its Climate Targets (Washington Post)
- AUDIO: U.S. greenhouse gas emissions jumped in 2021, a threat to climate goals (NPR)
- U.S. saw 20 billion-dollar weather disasters in 2021:
- Billion-Dollar Weather and Climate Disasters (NOAA)
- U.S. saw second-most billion-dollar weather disasters on record in 2021 (Washington Post):
A record warm December fueled a pair of devastating tornado outbreaks, two of the year's 20 billion-dollar events.
- U.S. had its second-highest total of billion dollar climate disasters in 2021 (Axios):
The 20 separate billion-dollar disasters rank 2021 in second place for the highest number of disasters seen in a single year, behind 2020, which had 22 such events. The cost of these disasters last year was higher than in the 2020 record year, in addition to the death toll.
- NYS Gov. Kathy Hochul unveils ambitious climate agenda:
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- The Hidden Agenda Behind the Attack on Vaccine Mandates (Slate)
- Disinformation Rampant on Clean Energy (Climate Crocks)
- Globally, Hurricane Ida, Europe Floods Made 2021 Costly For Disasters (AP)
- U.S. Aims To Double Cover Crop Planting To Address Climate Change (Reuters)
- Manchin's Coal Corruption Is So Much Worse Than You Knew (Rolling Stone)
- Biden Administration To Scrap Trump Plan For Wider Alaska Oil Drilling (Reuters)
- Lakes Are Losing Their Ice Cover Faster Than Ever — What That Means (The Narwhal)
- ‘Drastic’ Rise In High Arctic Lightning Has Scientists Worried (Guardian)
- Rising heat and hardships could hit San Joaquin Valley within three decades, study predicts (LA Times)
- Interior: US has twice as many abandoned oil and gas wells as previously thought (The Hill/Yahoo News)
- Senate plans Nord Stream 2 sanctions vote this week (E&E News)
- Fusion energy is a reason to be excited about the future (Vox)
- Electric cars aren’t just vehicles. They’re big batteries. (Recode)
- Mass Die-Off of Penguins Caused by 2019 Heat Wave, Study Says (Newsweek)
- From Small to Large, Five Green Hydrogen Projects to Watch (Triple Pundit)
- Florida Homeowners Seeing Flood Insurance Sticker Shock (Climate Crocks)
- Judge halts mega-resort in California wildfire zone, says residents could die trying to flee (Sacramento Bee)
- The Ghost Wolves of Galveston Island (NY Times, behind paywall)
- Solar power has changed Syrian refugees' lives in Jordan - and they want more (Climate Change News)
- Green Upheaval: The New Geopolitics of Energy (Foreign Affairs)
- VIDEO: 2050: what happens if we ignore the climate crisis (Guardian UK)
- Guilt, grief and anxiety as young people fear for climate's future (Reuters)
- 99.9 percent Of Scientists Agree Climate Emergency Caused By Humans (Guardian UK)
- An Empire of Dying Wells: Old oil and gas sites are a climate menace. Meet the company that owns more of America's decaying wells than any other. (Bloomberg)
- Climate Fund Choices for Investors Are Multiplying (Bloomberg/Yahoo)
- How climate change could undo 50 years of public health gains (Grist)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- What Does '12 Years to Act on Climate Change' (Now 9 Years) Really Mean? (Inside Climate News)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- What genuine, no-bullshit ambition on climate change would look like: How to hit the most stringent targets, with no loopholes. (David Roberts, Vox)
- A Global Shift To Sustainability Would Save Us $26 Trillion (Vox)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
- The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention. (Politico)
- The world's bleak climate situation, in 3 charts: We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there. (Vox)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.