IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Colorado's Marshall Fire now the most destructive wildfire in state history; 2022 kicks off with record-breaking extreme weather in the U.S. and around the world; PLUS: Southern California beaches closed after heavy rains trigger massive sewage spill... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): The reddest U.S. states face the deepest climate danger; Jackpile Mine toxic legacy continues at Laguna Pueblo; Hawaii upholds order requiring US Navy to drain fuel tanks; Changing climate parches Afghanistan, exacerbating poverty; Chile rewrites constitution, confronting climate change head on; Solar power projects see the light on former Appalachian coal land; Germany shuts down half of its remaining coal plants... PLUS: A WA State tree has stood for 500 years. Will it be sold for $17,500?... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Colorado's Marshall Fire the most destructive in state history:
- Crews box in Colorado wildfire as investigators seek cause (SF Gate)
- Colorado Residents Ponder the Road Ahead After Wildfires (NY Times)
- Officials: Nearly 1K structures destroyed in Colorado fire (AP)
- Colorado's Marshall fire: Climate change and growing population led to disaster in Boulder County, scientists say (Denver Post):
A warming climate laid the foundation for wildfires to happen year-round instead of just in the summer and that needs to be taken into consideration as more homes are built, the scientists said...The Marshall fire has also made scientists realize that the wildland-urban interface, where developments meet natural land, is larger than they knew, Balch said.
- Unprecedented Events Continue to Unfold - December Fires in Colorado (Climate Crocks)
- Disaster in Colorado Makes the Point - How Long Before Insurance Companies Pull the Rug on Climate Risks? (Climate Crocks)
- 2021 goes out with record-breaking December heat around the world:
- December Was Likely the Hottest on Record for the U.S. (Earther):
The weather wasn't just wild, it was also incredibly hot across large parts of the Lower 48, leading to what is likely a new national record.
- 67-degree day in Kodiak, Alaska, sets new statewide temperature record (CNN)
- Falcon Lake, 99F, National High and Low Temperature for 01/01/2022 (NOAA)
- Unusually warm temperatures were recorded across Europe last month (Buzz)
- Why has UK’s weather been so mild and is it linked to climate crisis? (Guardian UK)
- Texas natural gas producers failed to winterize infrastructure:
- Plunging Natural Gas Supply Shows Texas Still Not Ready for Cold (Bloomberg):
Texas's natural gas industry had almost a year to prepare for last weekend's cold blast and avoid another loss of production. But yet again, instruments froze, output plunged and companies spewed a miasma of pollutants into the atmosphere in a bid to keep operations stable.
- Texas Gas Supplies Still Not Reliable (Climate Crocks)
- Brazil: Bahia floods, dams burst after torrential rains:
- Dams burst in Brazil as region hit by floods (Reuters/Yahoo News)
- Severe Brazil flooding spreads in Bahia and beyond (AP)
- VIDEO: Dramatic footage shows towns underwater after huge floods (CNN)
- Biden Admin. fines company for longest-running offshore oil spill in US history
- Louisiana Company to Pay $43 Million for Longest-Running Oil Spill in U.S. History (NY Times)
- Taylor Energy Company to Pay Over $43 Million and Transfer $432 Million Decommissioning Trust Fund to the United States for Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill (U.S. Dept. of Justice)
- $475M Settlement Proposed In Longest-Running US Oil Spill (AP)
- SoCal beaches closed due to massive sewage spill:
- Southern California beaches closed after massive sewage spill (CBS News):
Health officials closed several Southern California beaches after a massive sewage spill last week reached swimming areas. Beaches in Los Angeles County and the city of Long Beach were closed temporarily pending water quality tests.
- VIDEO: Long Beach closes beaches after sewage spill of up to 7M gallons (ABC7 Los Angeles)
