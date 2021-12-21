IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Manchin's Build Back Better bombshell threatens to cancel Biden's climate agenda; Unusual deadly December super-typhoon slams Philippines; EPA issues stringent new mileage standards; PLUS: U.S. offshore wind industry wins key decision... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Can Reality Denial be Countered?; DOJ Charges 3 Companies For OC Pipeline Break; From the pandemic to climate change, Americans are still expected to work no matter what happens; EPA begins rolling out billions to clean up Superfund sites; U.S. fishing industry teams up with oil lobby to fight offshore wind; Black Communities Become "Sacrifice Zones" for Industrial Air Pollution; Unprecedented die-offs, melting ice: Climate change is wreaking havoc in the Arctic and beyond... PLUS: Walmart sued over huge illegal dumps of toxic waste in California landfills... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Manchin drops a bomb on Biden's Build Back Better:
- Did Joe Manchin just kill Build Back Better on Fox News? (Vox)
- VIDEO: Manchin Stuns On FOX News, Declaring That He Is A 'No' On BBB (Crooks and Liars)
- Manchin’s 'No' on BBB, Climate action, Draws Psaki-bomb Response (Climate Crocks)
- Joe Manchin is costing the US economy $60 billion by tanking Build Back Better, Goldman Sachs says (Business Insider)
- No, Senator Manchin, Build Back Better Won’t Create Runaway Inflation (New Republic)
- The hidden, ugly truth behind Joe Manchin’s stance on BBB’s climate provisions (Washington Post):
First, the United Mine Workers of America just called on Manchin to reconsider his opposition to BBB. Second, the New York Times just published an expose of the coal industry’s apparent success in shaping Manchin’s stances.
- Coal miners want Joe Manchin to reverse opposition to Build Back Better (CNN):
Another benefit in Build Back Better cited by the UMWA: tax incentives to encourage manufacturers to build facilities in coalfields, employing thousands of coal miners who are out of work.
- Manchin killing Build Back Better is 'devastating' to climate change action, experts say (Yahoo News)
- Supertyphoon Rai wreaks destruction across Phillippines:
- VIDEO: Super Typhoon Rai: Philippines faces aftermath (BBC)
- Super Typhoon Rai leaves a path of devastation and uncertainty (NPR)
- This Surprise Super Typhoon Is Further Proof the Climate Crisis Is Here (Vice):
But lately, the storms have been getting much stronger, larger, and their arrival more unpredictable. Late last week, super typhoon Rai caught the country by surprise as it intensified into a rampaging hulk in a matter of hours...What’s appalling is that the devastation covers two-thirds of the country, caused by a typhoon that transmogrified into a total destroyer overnight.
- Super Typhoon Rai plows through the Philippines (Yale Climate Connections)
- Two billion-dollar weather disasters in November; 41 so far in 2021 (Yale Climate Connections)
- Financial regulators: Climate change an 'emerging threat' to U.S. financial system:
- Climate Change an ‘Emerging Threat’ to U.S. Financial Stability, Regulators Say (NY Times)
- Financial stability risks are ‘elevated’ as climate, COVID and crypto dangers rise, U.S. says (Market Watch/MSN)
- Financial Stability Oversight Council Identifies Climate Change as an Emerging and Increasing Threat to Financial Stability (press release, U.S. Department of the Treasury)
- U.S. offshore wind industry clears key hurdle:
- Interior clears key hurdle for wind farms off New York and New Jersey (The Hill)
- Biden admin clears way for N.Y. offshore wind leases (E&E News)
- Interior clears important hurdle for wind farms in front of New York and New Jersey (New Jersey Daily Press)
- New York Bight Offshore Wind Leasing: No Significant Impact on Environment, BOEM Says (Marine Link)
- Biden EPA finalizes stringent new mileage standards
- Biden boosts fuel-economy standards to fight climate change (AP):
A final rule issued Monday would raise mileage standards starting in the 2023 model year, reaching a projected industry-wide target of 40 miles per gallon by 2026. The new standard is 25% higher than a rule finalized by the Trump administration last year and 5% higher than a proposal by the Environmental Protection Agency in August.
- Biden boosts fuel-economy standards to fight climate change (CNBC):
The standards for model years 2023 to 2026, signed Monday morning by EPA Administrator Michael Regan, require that cars, SUVs and pickup trucks release an average of 161 grams of carbon dioxide per mile by 2026. The new Biden standards are equivalent to an average of roughly 55 miles per gallon by 2026 in laboratory testing. The average figure appearing on window stickers — and advertised EPA mileage — would be 40 mpg.
- On the road to electric vehicles, EPA's new 40 mpg fuel efficiency rules get mixed reviews (Utility Dive)
- EPA Reverses Trump’s Fuel Mileage Rules On New Cars (Huffington Post)
- VIDEO: EPA Admin. Michael Regan, Stronger Emissions Standards to Fight Climate Change: EPA Finalizes Standards for Passenger Vehicles (EPA/Youtube)
- Final Rule to Revise Existing National GHG Emissions Standards for Passenger Cars and Light Trucks Through Model Year 2026 (EPA)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
