IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: 'No climate, no deal!' --- Democratic Senators demand climate policies stay in Biden's Build Back Better Act; A quarter of all critical U.S. infrastructure is at risk of failure due to flooding; Mounting costs of extreme weather disasters in 2021 already surpass all of 2020; PLUS: President Biden restores Bears Ears and two other national monuments... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Congress Might Blow Its Biggest Opportunity To Tackle The Climate Crisis; More Than 30 Countries Join U.S. Pledge to Slash Methane Emissions; Madagascar Prays For Rain As U.N. Warns Of 'Climate Change Famine'; New California Law Bans Gasoline-Powered Lawn Mowers, Leaf Blowers; Mass Floods Hit China’s Coal Hub, Threatening Power Supplies; Climate Action At COP26 Could Save Millions Of Lives, WHO Says... PLUS: Can the World’s Most Polluting Heavy Industries Decarbonize?... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Hurricane Ida damage now ranks as 5th costliest U.S. storm:
- Ida: Exclamation point on record onslaught of US landfalls (ABC News):
Hurricane Ida tied for fifth strongest storm to hit the United States based on wind speed, but the whopper of a hurricane is far more than that...
- Hurricane Ida wrecked a major water plant and nearly caused a drinking-water catastrophe for Philly’s suburbs (Philadelphia Inquirer/MSN)
- 2021 climate disasters already more expensive than all of 2020:
- Already, 18 weather disasters costing at least $1 billion each have hit the U.S. this year (Washington Post)
- 18 weather and climate disasters this year have killed over 500 people and cost over $100 billion in US (San Jose Mercury News)
- One billion dollars: The individual minimum price tag for each of the 18 weather disasters the US has had so far in 2021. (Business Insider):
This year is a close second to 2020's record of 22 weather disasters. However, the 2020 damages were estimated at around $95 billion for all 22, less than the cost of damages so far in 2021. ...NOAA reported that the 18 events also resulted in 538 deaths, more than double the 262 fatalities in 2020.
- One quarter of U.S. critical infrastructure at risk of failure due to flooding:
- Flooding could shut down a quarter of all critical infrastructure in the U.S. (Axios):
Over the next 30 years, the typical lifetime of a home mortgage, about 1.2 million residential properties, and 2,000 pieces of critical infrastructure (airports, hospitals, fire stations, hazardous waste sites and power plants) will also be at risk of becoming inoperable due to flooding from sea level rise, heavy rainfall, and in some cases a combination of the two, the report finds.
- Infrastructure risk: Floods could wipe out 25% of U.S. roads, hospitals, water treatment plants... (CBS News)
- White House launches climate initiatives to arm communities against floods, extreme weather (Washington Post):
FEMA is seeking public input on revising federal flood standards, which have not been meaningfully changed in 45 years.
- The 3rd National Risk Assessment: Infrastructure on the Brink [PDF] (First Street)
- Congressional Democrats fight for climate provisions in Build Back Better Act:
- Democrats’ red line for Manchin: No climate cuts (E&E News):
Among the provisions that need protecting, Markey said, are the Civilian Climate Corps, a green bank, proposals to toss out fossil fuel tax breaks and a list of other climate policies. The rallying cry, in short, was "no climate, no deal."...Markey was also particularly critical of any suggestion that natural gas be included in the package."Let me be clear: Natural gas is not clean energy, and it is not climate action," Markey told reporters.
- Markey: Senate must pass reconciliation package before global climate summit (The Hill):
"We must act in Congress before Joe Biden goes to meet with the rest of the world," Markey said. "President Biden must be able to put a deal on the table that reflects what we then expect from the rest of the world so that we begin a downward trajectory in terms of the greenhouse gases that are going up into the atmosphere."
- 4 Senate Democrats Say They Won’t Back Budget Deal If Manchin Axes Climate Provisions (Truthout)
- Dems fear chopping block for EJ, lead pipes, climate corps E&E News)
- VIDEO: No Climate, No Deal Press Conference (Senator Markey, YouTube Channel)
- Google demonetizes content that denies climate science:
- Google's Going to Stop Letting YouTubers Make Money Off Climate Change Denial (Earther):
Who would have thought that Google’s advertisers wouldn’t like their well-curated, fancy ads appearing alongside conspiracy theories? Google’s new policy should help combat some of that, though it doesn’t sound like it’s a complete ban on the topic.
- Google to ban ads and demonetise YouTube videos promoting climate change denial (Sky News)
- Google Maps Rolls Out ‘Eco-Friendly’ Routes (Earther)
- Biden restores Bears Ears and two other major national monuments:
- Biden restores Bears Ears, other monuments cut by Trump (AP)
- Biden expands Bears Ears and other national monuments, reversing Trump cuts (Washington Post/MSN):
President Biden on Friday restored full protections to three national monuments that had been slashed in size by former president Donald Trump, including Bears Ears and Grand Staircase-Escalante in Utah — known for their stunning desert landscapes and historical treasures of Native American art and settlements, as well as a rich fossil record.
- Biden undoes Trump's cuts to Bears Ears, Grand Staircase-Escalante, and Northeast Canyons and Seamounts Marine national monuments (CNN)
- VIDEO: President Biden Remarks on National Monuments (C-SPAN)
