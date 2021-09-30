IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Hurricane Ida's destruction caused a record number of oil spills in the Gulf of Mexico; Today's children will face more climate disasters than their grandparents, new study warns; Senate GOP obstruction blocks disaster aid for hurricane victims; Biden EPA moves to cut powerful, climate-warming HFCs; PLUS: California utility PG&E faces new manslaughter felony charges in wildfire that killed four people... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Senate Republicans block disaster aid:
- A partisan fight in the U.S. Senate is holding up hurricane help for Louisiana. Here's the latest (The Advocate)
- Senate Republicans block bill to avert government shutdown and to extend debt limit (NBC News)
- Hurricane Ida caused record number of offshore oil spills:
- After Hurricane Ida, Oil Infrastructure Springs Dozens of Leaks (NY Times):
When Hurricane Ida barreled into the Louisiana coast with near 150 mile-per-hour winds on Aug. 30, it left a trail of destruction. The storm also triggered the most oil spills detected from space after a weather event in the Gulf of Mexico since the federal government started using satellites to track spills and leaks a decade ago...NOAA's satellite tracking effort started years after Hurricane Katrina in 2005...It also doesn't cover BP's Deepwater Horizon blowout in 2010...The spills show how the mass of pipelines, platforms and wells in the area have become increasingly vulnerable to extreme weather linked to global warming.
- After Ida, Louisiana Struggles to Tally the Environmental Cost. Activists Say Officials Must Do Better (Inside Climate News)
- Oil industry launches pressure campaign against Dems' climate proposals:
- Climate plans in flux as Democrats eye reconciliation deal (E&E News)
- Oil Industry Wages Major Lobbying Campaign to Kill Proposed Methane Fee (DeSmog Blog):
After expressing support for carbon pricing earlier this year, the American Petroleum Institute and other oil lobby groups are pressuring Congress to not put a tax on methane. Critics see yet another cynical attempt to block climate action.
- Oil Industry Launches Lobbying Blitz as Congress Targets Fossil Fuel Subsidies (DeSmog Blog)
- Op-Ed: How Congress could curtail the Big Oil gravy train (Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA); Robert Weissman, Public Citizen)
- Today's children will face more climate disasters than their grandparents:
- Today's kids will live through three times as many climate disasters as their grandparents, study says (Washington Post)
- Children set for more climate disasters than their grandparents, research shows (Guardian UK):
The analysis showed that a child born in 2020 will endure an average of 30 extreme heatwaves in their lifetime, even if countries fulfil their current pledges to cut future carbon emissions. That is seven times more heatwaves than someone born in 1960.
- Intergenerational inequities in exposure to climate extremes (Science)
- PGE charged with manslaughter, multiple felones, in 2020 Zogg Fire:
- PG&E charged with manslaughter over 2020 Zogg Fire, which killed 4 people (CNN):
The fire, which was sparked by a pine tree contacting PGE electrical lines, burned more than 56,000 acres in September 2020. In addition to claiming four lives, the Zogg Fire injured one, destroyed 204 residential and commercial structures and damaged 27 others.
- PG&E Is Charged With Manslaughter In A California Wildfire That Killed 4 (AP)
- PG&E charged in California wildfire last year that killed 4 (CNBC)
- VIDEO: California Wildfires: PG&E charged with 4 homicides, environmental crimes for allegedly starting Zogg Fire (ABC 10)
- California fires are burning at higher elevations than ever, creating new dangers (LA Times)
- Climate advocates win in Germany's federal elections
- Five key takeaways from Germany's historic election (CNN/MSN):
Climate was one of the key issues on the campaign trail --- particularly after deadly floods devastated areas of western Germany over the summer --- and that played to the Greens' advantage.
- Ahead of German Election, Hundreds of Thousands Demand Climate Action (NY Times)
- Germany election: Sleeping Beauty's forest is dying. It's not the only climate crisis facing nation's next chancellor (CNN/MSN)
- Biden EPA issues new rules to cut powerful HFCs:
- Biden Administration Finalizes Rule To Slash Super-Pollutant HFCs (Huffington Post)
- EPA rule sharply limits HFCs, gases used as refrigerants (AP)
- FACT SHEET: Biden Administration Combats Super-Pollutants and Bolsters Domestic Manufacturing with New Programs and Historic Commitments (White House)
- EPA cuts greenhouse gases thousands of times more powerful than carbon dioxide (Washington Post)
- Norway ahead of scheduled to reach 100 percent EV sales:
- Norway bans gas car sales in 2025, but trends point toward 100% EV sales as early as April (Electrek):
If the trend present for the last few years continues, the trend line will hit zero in April 2022. This is a lot earlier than their 2025 target (which, to be clear, is not a legal requirement yet, more of a soft target agreed upon by Norway’s government).
- Will the latest new petrol or diesel car be sold in 2022? (Motor Norway, via Google Translate)
