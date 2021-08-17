IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Tropical Depression Grace compounds disaster as Haiti reels from powerful earthquake; July 2021 was the hottest month ever recorded on Planet Earth; PLUS: Federal government declares water shortage on the Colorado River --- for the first time ever... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Climate scientists have a message for the world: Don’t give up; Progress: Republicans Switch from Denial to Inaction on Climate Change; 8 key takeaways from the IPCC report that prove we need to put in the work to fight climate change; "Doubt is our Product": 50 Year War on Science Bears Terrible Fruit in the Age of Covid, Climate Change; Industry Paid Residents To Support Gas Trucks At Public Meetings; Air Pollution From Household Products Is Cutting People’s Lives Short... PLUS: What’s the Degrowth Movement all about?... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Tropical Storm Grace compounds disaster after devastating Haiti earthquake:
- Here's How You Can Support Earthquake Relief Efforts In Haiti (NPR)
- Haiti earthquake: Death toll climbs as Tropical Depression Grace hits (BBC)
- Tropical Storm Fred nears Florida Panhandle; Grace a dangerous rain threat to earthquake-battered Haiti (Yale Climate Connections)
- Drone video shows devastation left in wake of 7.2-magnitude earthquake in Haiti (NBC News)
- Haiti's death toll from earthquake soars to 1,400 as Tropical Depression Grace dumps 'torrential rains' (USA Today)
- U.S. sends aid to Haiti after quake but much more needed (Politico)
- Haiti Quake Destroyed Many Churches, Shredding a Mainstay of Support (NY Times):
For many Haitians, their only source of aid throughout their lives, in the absence of strong government institutions, has been the church...Many churches lay in ruins after the 7.2 magnitude earthquake on Saturday morning, which wrecked thousands of buildings and left entire towns and at least one city without a church left standing.
- July 2021 was the hottest month ever recorded on Planet Earth:
- It’s official: July was Earth’s hottest month on record (NOAA)
- VIDEO: July was the hottest month ever recorded, NOAA says (CBS News):
The findings come just days after the U.N. released a major international climate report documenting the "extreme" and "unprecedented" impacts of warming that are already being felt worldwide.
- 'All of the Sirens Are Going Off': NOAA Says July Was Hottest Month Ever Recorded (Common Dreams)
- Japan hit with record-setting rainfall:
- Record rainfall continues to batter Kyushu, western Japan (Asahi News Service)
- Japan braces for more rain after floods, landslides (AFP)
- Torrential rains lash wide areas of Japan, three feared dead after landslide (Reuters)
- Biden Admin. declares first-ever water shortage on the Colorado River:
- First-ever water shortage declared on the Colorado River, triggering water cuts for some states in the West (Washington Post):
Brad Udall, a senior water and research scientist at Colorado State University, said about half the decline in the river’s average annual flow — which has fallen 20 percent compared with the past century — is attributable to rising temperatures and half to declines in precipitation. He and other scientists say “drought” is no longer the appropriate word to describe the climate in the West. Instead, they say, it is aridification — a long-term, more permanent desiccation of a region.
- Megadrought spurs first-ever federal Colorado River cutbacks (E&E news)
- AUDIO: Authors Say Plan For The Worst On Colorado River (KUNM)
- Mandatory cutbacks in Colorado River water supply to hammer Arizona farmers (CBS News)
- VIDEO: Understanding Megadrought: Water Efficiency in a Warming World (Climate Crocks)
- California's relentless Dixie Fire forces new evacuations:
- New evacuation orders, warnings in Lassen County issued as Dixie Fire continues to grow (San Jose Mercury News)
- Why the Dixie Fire won't stop burning (Mashable)
- Giant Infernos Blazing for Months Are the New Norm in California (Bloomberg):
Climate change is leading to longer, hotter summers and shorter winter rainy seasons across the state, leaving its 33 million acres of forest land more vulnerable to catastrophic conflagrations. “The ability for these fires to grow right now is exponential,” said Daniel Bertucelli, a spokesman with Cal Fire’s incident management team for the Dixie Fire.
- Biden Administration moves to roll back Trump water efficiency rollbacks:
- Biden to reverse Trump’s showerhead rule (E&E News)
- Biden administration moves to repeal Trump rule creating faster dishwashers (Washington Examiner)
- Biden officials push to hike lightbulb efficiency after Trump reversal (The Hill)
- Biden energy rules hit ‘vacuum of leadership’ (E&E News)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
