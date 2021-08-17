With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 8/17/2021, 11:10am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Tropical Depression Grace compounds disaster as Haiti reels from powerful earthquake; July 2021 was the hottest month ever recorded on Planet Earth; PLUS: Federal government declares water shortage on the Colorado River --- for the first time ever... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Climate scientists have a message for the world: Don’t give up; Progress: Republicans Switch from Denial to Inaction on Climate Change; 8 key takeaways from the IPCC report that prove we need to put in the work to fight climate change; "Doubt is our Product": 50 Year War on Science Bears Terrible Fruit in the Age of Covid, Climate Change; Industry Paid Residents To Support Gas Trucks At Public Meetings; Air Pollution From Household Products Is Cutting People’s Lives Short... PLUS: What’s the Degrowth Movement all about?... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

