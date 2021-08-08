IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Looks like Infrastructure Week is finally happening; Major U.S. interstate in Colorado shut down indefinitely by wildfire-related mudslide; County in Washington State passes America's first-ever ban on new fossil fuel infrastructure; PLUS: Massive new wildfires force evacuations in Greece, Turkey and Italy... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- I-70 shut down 'indefinitely' due to wildfire-related mudslide:
- Colorado Flash Flood Shuts Down Highway Due to Damage 'Unlike Anything' Seen Before (Earther):
It's the latest example of how weak our infrastructure is in the face of multiple climate catastrophes.
- Mudslides shut down I-70 in Colorado, a major U.S. transportation artery. (NY Times)
- Infrastructure Week is finally happening:
- It’s in - and big: Senators produce $1T infrastructure bill (AP)
- Climate in the infrastructure bill: A substantial investment in resilience. (NY Times)
- Infrastructure Summer: One Deal Forward, One Deal Back (The American Prospect)
- Infrastructure Summer: In Bipartisan Bill, States Must Consider Private Financing for Major Transit Projects (The American Prospect)
- McConnell warns Democrats against 'artificial timeline' for infrastructure deal (The Hill)
- Republicans Want You (Not the Rich) to Pay for Infrastructure (NY Times)
- AOC stresses progressive Democrats won’t back bipartisan infrastructure bill without $3.5 trillion package (MarketWatch/MSN)
- Sinema doesn't support Democrats' $3.5T bill, clinches bipartisan infrastructure deal (Arizona Republic)
- The bipartisan infrastructure bill is good for EVs, bad for the climate (The Verge):
The deal is a mixed bag for non-car modes of transportation.
- Greenland ice sheet sees massive single-day melt event:
- VIDEO: Greenland and Global Update from Glaciologist Jason Box (Climate Crocks)
- Greenland experienced 'massive' ice melt this week, scientists say (Reuters):
With climate change fueling high temperatures across the Arctic, Greenland lost a massive amount of ice on Wednesday with enough melting to cover the U.S. state of Florida in 2 inches (5.1 cm) of water, scientists said. It was the third-biggest ice loss for Greenland in a single day since 1950. The other two records, also within the last decade, happened in 2012 and 2019.
- Greenland Lost Enough Ice in a Single Day to Cover Florida (Earther):
Sunny skies and hot temperatures have contributed to a major meltdown. It's part of a worrying long-term trend of ice loss on the island.
- Six major regions grappling with massive wildfires:
- Here Are the 6 Major Regions Literally on Fire Right Now (Earther)
- Dramatic evacuations by sea as forest fires rage in Italy and Turkey (Euronews)
- Eight dead as wildfires sweep Turkey, Greece and Italy - forcing beach resort and village evacuations (Sky News)
- Thousands flee homes as heat wave fuels Greek wildfire (AP)
- Heat Emergency Brings Record Temperature and Fires to Southern Europe (NY Times):
Greece experienced its hottest day on record this week, and wildfires raged across the region, leaving much of Southern Europe struggling to cope.
- VIDEO: Tourists evacuated as wildfires continue to rage in Turkey, Italy and Greece (NBC News)
- Renewable energy surpasses coal in U.S. electricity mix in 2020:
- Renewables generated a record amount of electricity in 2020, EIA says (PV Magazine):
All forms of renewable energy, including solar, moved into second place in terms of electricity production.
- For First Time on Record, US Renewables Generated More Electricity Than Either Coal or Nuclear in 2020 (Juan Cole, Common Dreams)
- Whatcom Co., WA enacts first-ever ban on new fossil fuel infrastructure:
- An Oil Industry Hub in Washington State Bans New Fossil Fuel Development (Inside Climate News):
The plan brings together local stakeholders, including the oil industry, labor unions and environmental groups...The moves were spearheaded by council members who had won their seats since 2013, and were driven to get into local politics by the coal terminal controversy.
- The U.S.’s First-Ever Fossil Fuel Infrastructure Ban Is Even More Important Than It Seems (Earther):
Whatcom County has been a fossil fuel hub for years, but its council just banned new fossil fuel activity. It could be a game-changer.
