IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Bad day for Big Oil, as landmark decisions in the courtroom and the boardroom hit Exxon, Chevron, and Shell Oil; PLUS: New study shows how fossil fuel industry PR has shifted from outright denying climate change to blaming consumers... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Exxon and Chevron Got Their Teeth Kicked In, But Shareholders Won't Finish the Job; A ticking climate time bomb in West Texas' Permian Basin; Study Blames Climate Change For 37 percent Of Global Heat Deaths; 'Forever Chemicals' Found In Home Fertilizer Made From Sewage Sludge; Common French Bird Species Face 'Unrelenting' Decline; Texas Storm And Outages Killed Hundreds More People Than The State Says; 'Suezmax' Oil Tankers Could Soon Ply Poisoned Waters of Texas’ Lavaca Bay... PLUS: Regulators Let Pesticides From Factory Pollute Neb. Town For Years... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- New study shows oil industry shifted PR to blame consumers for climate change:
- Rhetoric and frame analysis of ExxonMobil's climate change communications (One Earth/Cell Press)
- ExxonMobil found the real reason for the climate crisis: You (Grist):
"They're basically biased toward what we call individualistic framings of not only who is responsible for causing climate change, but who is responsible for solving it," Supran said. It all adds up to what the study calls a "fossil fuel savior" frame, which depicts oil companies as innocent, trustworthy innovators simply giving the people what they demand.
- ExxonMobil wants you to feel responsible for climate change so it doesn't have to (Vox)
- Exxon uses Big Tobacco's playbook to downplay the climate crisis, Harvard study finds (CNN)
- Exxon Mobil misled the public on climate change, Harvard study finds (CNBC, 8/23/2017)
- How Big Oil Misled The Public Into Believing Plastic Would Be Recycled (NPR)
- Exxon: The Road Not Taken (Inside Climate News):
After eight months of investigation, InsideClimate News presents this history of Exxon's engagement with the emerging science of climate change...It describes how Exxon conducted cutting-edge climate research decades ago and then pivoted to work at the forefront of climate denial, manufacturing doubt about the scientific consensus that its own scientists had confirmed.
- Bad Day for Big Oil: Exxon shareholders revolt
- VIDEO: Why a 'crushing' day for Big Oil represents a watershed moment in the climate battle (CNBC)
- Why Big Oil should be worried after a day of reckoning (Vox)
- Engine No. 1's Big Win Over Exxon Shows Activist Hedge Funds Joining Fight Against Climate Change (DeSmog Blog)
- Engine No. 1: The little hedge fund that shook ExxonMobil (Quartz)
- Re-Energize Exxon (Engine 1)
- The Fight For The Soul - And The Future - Of ExxonMobil (Washington Post)
- The two new Exxon board members poised to shake up insular culture (Reuters)
- Bad Day for Big Oil: Chevron shareholders demand company cut emissions:
- ExxonMobil and Chevron suffer shareholder rebellions over climate (Guardian UK)
- Chevron investors back proposal for more emissions cuts (Reuters):
Shareholders voted 61% in favor of the proposal to cut so called "Scope 3" emissions, according to a preliminary count announced by Chevron at its annual general meeting. Although the proposal does not require Chevron to set a target of how much it needs to cut emissions or by when, the overwhelming support for it shows growing investor frustration with companies, which, they believe, are not doing enough to tackle climate change.
- Bad Day for Big Oil: Dutch court orders Royal Dutch Shell to cut emissions:
- Court orders Royal Dutch Shell to cut net emissions by 45 percent (AP)
- Shell ordered to deepen carbon cuts in landmark Dutch climate case (Reuters)
- VIDEO: Shell Climate trial: Court orders oil giant to cut emissions by 45 percent by 2030 (France 24)
- Explainer: What the Dutch court carbon emissions ruling means for Shell (Reuters)
- Dutch court rules oil giant Shell must cut carbon emissions by 45% by 2030 in landmark case (CNBC)
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.
