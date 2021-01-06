With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 6/1/2021, 10:29am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: Bad day for Big Oil, as landmark decisions in the courtroom and the boardroom hit Exxon, Chevron, and Shell Oil; PLUS: New study shows how fossil fuel industry PR has shifted from outright denying climate change to blaming consumers... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

GNR's now celebrating 12 YEARS of independent green news, politics, analysis, snarky comment and connecting climate change dots over your public airwaves!

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO HELP US CELEBRATE WITH A DONATION!

Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Exxon and Chevron Got Their Teeth Kicked In, But Shareholders Won't Finish the Job; A ticking climate time bomb in West Texas' Permian Basin; Study Blames Climate Change For 37 percent Of Global Heat Deaths; 'Forever Chemicals' Found In Home Fertilizer Made From Sewage Sludge; Common French Bird Species Face 'Unrelenting' Decline; Texas Storm And Outages Killed Hundreds More People Than The State Says; 'Suezmax' Oil Tankers Could Soon Ply Poisoned Waters of Texas’ Lavaca Bay... PLUS: Regulators Let Pesticides From Factory Pollute Neb. Town For Years... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page

FOR MORE on Climate Science and Climate Change, go to our Green News Report: Essential Background Page

NASA Video: If we don't act, here's what to expect in the next 100 years:



