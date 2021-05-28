Guest host Nicole Sandler with author Edward-Isaac Dovere

Nicole Sandler By 5/28/2021

Thank God it's Friday! I don't think I could take another day like this one. It's NICOLE SANDLER, guest hosting the BradCast again while Brad and Desi try to dodge the jackhammers making work at their studio impossible. Hopefully the noisy work will be done soon so they can get back in time for the next show!

We begin today's show with the first filibuster of the 117th Congress, and it was a doozy. First of all, the vote was 54-35. In any other civilized country, majority rules, and the motion to open debate on forming an independent, bipartisan commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection at the US Capitol would begin. But in the opposite world that is our reality, the minority wins. Again.

Six Republicans joined every Democrat present in voting to invoke cloture. But with 54 yes votes, that means they're two Democrats short. Two Democrats didn't show up to vote to investigate the attack on our government! The two are Patty Murray of Washington and Kyrsten Sinema, the thorn in the side of good Democrats everywhere. Murray released a lame statement blaming a "personal family matter." I'm biting my tongue because, unless someone is dying, there's no excuse for her missing that vote. As for Sinema, she's a heinous, horrible person who's misrepresented herself to the electorate. In my book, that's fraud, and she should be driven from office. Calls to her office today were unanswered.

But it wouldn't have mattered anyway. There were not 10 Republican votes because there aren't 10 Republicans in the senate with principles. Yes, our Democracy is still horribly broken.

But at least we got Donald Trump out of the White House, so we've got that going for us. But it wasn't easy.

The 2020 election season was the subject of today's interview with EDWARD-ISAAC DOVERE. In addition to being a columnist for The Atlantic, he's the author of the just-released book, Battle For The Soul: Inside the Democrats' Campaigns to Defeat Trump which, as the title suggests, brings us back to the trauma of the 2020 election season, beginning with election night 2016 as an incredulous Barack Obama watched his nemesis Donald Trump inexplicably become the president.

I'm very glad the weekend has arrived.

