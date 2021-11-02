With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 2/11/2021, 9:33am PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: President Biden puts climate change at center of U.S. national security and foreign policy; Pollution from fossil fuels causes 1 in 5 premature deaths globally, new study finds; U.S. wind energy industry just had its best year yet; PLUS: Another oil pipeline spill, this time in San Francisco Bay... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): New Report Charts Path to Net-Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050; Climate crisis pushing great white sharks into new waters; Ocean Acidification Spells Trouble For MA Shellfish Industry; Audit Raises Concerns About Wildfire Risks at US Nuclear Lab; U.S. Trade Authorities Deal Blow To Biden’s Electric Vehicle Plans; State-Owned Fossil Firms' Plan To Invest $1.9Tn Threatens Paris Hopes... PLUS: Mountains, Ice and Climate Change: A Recipe for Disasters... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

