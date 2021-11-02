IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: President Biden puts climate change at center of U.S. national security and foreign policy; Pollution from fossil fuels causes 1 in 5 premature deaths globally, new study finds; U.S. wind energy industry just had its best year yet; PLUS: Another oil pipeline spill, this time in San Francisco Bay... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
|Link:
|Embed:
Got comments, tips, love letters, hate mail? Drop us a line at GreenNews@BradBlog.com or right here at the comments link below. All GNRs are always archived at GreenNews.BradBlog.com.
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): New Report Charts Path to Net-Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050; Climate crisis pushing great white sharks into new waters; Ocean Acidification Spells Trouble For MA Shellfish Industry; Audit Raises Concerns About Wildfire Risks at US Nuclear Lab; U.S. Trade Authorities Deal Blow To Biden’s Electric Vehicle Plans; State-Owned Fossil Firms' Plan To Invest $1.9Tn Threatens Paris Hopes... PLUS: Mountains, Ice and Climate Change: A Recipe for Disasters... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Another oil spill, this time into San Francisco Bay:
- Petroleum spills into San Francisco Bay at Chevron refinery (SF Gate):
“A pipeline near the wharf was shut down and the apparent source of the leak has been secured. The line in question is used to transport a variety of oil and products that are returned to the refinery for reprocessing,” the unified command said.
- 600 gallons of petroleum spills into San Francisco Bay at Chevron refinery (The Press Democrat)
- VIDEO: Cleanup Underway Following Oil Spill From Chevron Refinery In Richmond (KPIX-San Francisco)
- VIDEO: Investigation underway after San Francisco Bay oil spill (Reuters)
- VIDEO: 'I'm really scared': Neighbors sound off after 600-gallon oil spill near Richmond's Chevron refinery (ABC-San Francisco)
- President Biden puts climate change at center of national security, foreign policy:
- VIDEO: Pres. Joe Biden Speech at Pentagon Visit (Rev.com)
- VIDEO: Pres. Joe Biden Speech on Foreign Policy, US State Department: “America is Back” (Rev.com)
- Joe Biden made climate change a national security priority — what’s next? (The Verge):
Oil is less valuable, and water is becoming more scarce.
- The United States and China Need to Cooperate—for the Planet’s Sake (Foreign Policy)
- Biden Promises Sharply Increased US Engagement Around the World (Voice of America News):
“America is back,” Biden declared at the State Department in his first major foreign policy address as president. “America cannot afford to be absent on the world stage. Diplomacy is at the center of our foreign policy.”
- Explainer: How Biden could use his whole government to take on climate change (Reuters)
- Countries must increase emissions cuts to meet Paris goals:
- Countries must ramp up climate pledges by 80 percent to hit key Paris target, study finds (Washington Post):
The pledges countries made to reduce emissions as part of the 2015 Paris agreement are woefully inadequate, and the world must nearly double its greenhouse gas-cutting goals to avoid the most catastrophic effects of climate change, according to research published Tuesday.
- Fossil fuel pollution causes 1 in 5 premature deaths:
- 'Invisible killer': fossil fuels caused 8.7m deaths globally in 2018, research finds (Guardian UK):
Countries with the most prodigious consumption of fossil fuels to power factories, homes and vehicles are suffering the highest death tolls, with the study finding more than one in 10 deaths in both the US and Europe were caused by the resulting pollution, along with nearly a third of deaths in eastern Asia, which includes China. Death rates in South America and Africa were significantly lower.
- Fossil Fuel Pollution Is Prematurely Killing Millions Every Year (Atmos):
To arrive at the 8.7 million premature deaths this study estimates, the team of scientists—from the University College London to Harvard University—used a chemical transport model that assesses how particulate matter and other pollutants travel through our atmosphere.
- Deaths from fossil fuel emissions higher than previously thought (Harvard Univ.)
- Global mortality from outdoor fine particle pollution generated by fossil fuel combustion: Results from GEOS-Chem (Environmental Research/Science Direct)
- Biden Administration restarts offshore wind permitting:
- Biden administration to restart permitting for major U.S. offshore wind project (Reuters)
- Feds Put Vineyard Wind Back On Permitting Front Burner (WBIR):
Vineyard Wind appears to have regained its place at the front of the offshore wind project permitting line and is back on track to becoming the first utility-scale offshore wind farm in the United States.
- Biden administration puts Vineyard Wind energy project back on track (Boston Globe)
- US wind energy industry sees best year yet in 2020
- Wind Industry Closes Record 2020 With Strongest Quarter Ever (American Clean Power)
- Wind industry ended 2020 with strongest quarter on record, concluding best year ever (Daily Energy Insider)
- Wind Industry Closes Record 2020 With Strongest Quarter Ever (Power Magazine)
- Morning Energy: Biden's early climate test (Politico)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
- New Report Charts Path to Net-Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050, Recommends Near-Term Policies to Ensure Fair and Equitable Economic Transition and Revitalization of Manufacturing Industry (National Academies of Sciences)
- Climate crisis pushing great white sharks into new waters (Guardian UK)
- Ocean Acidification Spells Trouble For Mass. Shellfish Industry, Report Says (WBUR)
- Mountains, Ice and Climate Change: A Recipe for Disasters (NY Times)
- Audit Raises Concerns About Wildfire Risks at US Nuclear Lab (AP)
- New Study Closes Case on Mysterious Rise of a Climate Super-Pollutant (Inside Climate News)
- U.S. Trade Authorities Deal Blow To Biden’s Electric Vehicle Plans (Huffington Post)
- State-Owned Fossil Firms' Plan To Invest $1.9Tn Threatens Paris Hopes (Guardian)
- Construction Starts On Disputed $1B Electricity Corridor (AP)
- Biden Wants 100% Clean Energy. Will California Show That It’s Possible? (LA Times)
- This GOP Congressman Wants To Remove 4 Dams To Save Idaho’s Salmon (Idaho Stateman)
- How climate change could undo 50 years of public health gains (Grist)
- Climate Change Will Force a New American Migration (Pro Publica)
- Exxon's Snake Oil: 100 years of deception (Columbia Journalism Review)
- What Does '12 Years to Act on Climate Change' (Now 11 Years) Really Mean? (Inside Climate News)
- VIDEO: A Message From the Future With Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (The Intercept)
- SEJ Backgrounder: Green New Deal Proposes Sweeping Economic Transformation (Society of Environmental Journalists)
- Explainer: The 'Green New Deal': Mobilizing for a just, prosperous, and sustainable economy (New Consensus)
- What genuine, no-bullshit ambition on climate change would look like: How to hit the most stringent targets, with no loopholes. (David Roberts, Vox)
- A Global Shift To Sustainability Would Save Us $26 Trillion (Vox)
- Project Drawdown: 100 Solutions to Reverse Global Warming (Drawdown.org)
- An Optimist's Guide to Solving Climate Change and Saving the World (Vice)
- The great nutrient collapse: The atmosphere is literally changing the food we eat, for the worse. And almost nobody is paying attention. (Politico)
- The world's bleak climate situation, in 3 charts: We've got a long way to go and a short time to get there. (Vox)
- The Climate Risks We Face (NY Times):
To stabilize global temperature, net carbon dioxide emissions must be reduced to zero. The window of time is rapidly closing to reduce emissions and limit warming to no more than 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit or 2 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, the goal set in the Paris climate accord. The further we push the climate system beyond historical conditions, the greater the risks of potentially unforeseen and even catastrophic changes to the climate - so every reduction in emissions helps.
- The Uninhabitable Earth: When will climate change make earth too hot for humans? (New York Magazine):
Famine, economic collapse, a sun that cooks us: What climate change could wreak - sooner than you think.
- A beginner's guide to the debate over 100% renewable energy (Vox):
Clean-energy enthusiasts frequently claim that we can go bigger, that it's possible for the whole world to run on renewables - we merely lack the "political will." So, is it true? Do we know how get to an all-renewables system? Not yet. Not really.
FOR MORE on Climate Science and Climate Change, go to our Green News Report: Essential Background Page