IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: General Motors to phase out all of their internal combustion engine cars and SUVs by 2035; Global temperatures warm to highest levels since dawn of human civilization; President Biden releases billions in disaster aid to Puerto Rico that Trump withheld; PLUS: Good news --- court rolls back another Trump rollback... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below):
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Extreme snow pummels Northast, extreme rain crashes into California:
- Winter storm wallops Mid-Atlantic, Northeast with more than two feet of snow (Washington Post):
A historic winter storm continues to affect the Mid-Atlantic states and the Northeast with heavy snow, strong winds and coastal flooding...In northern New Jersey, parts of New York State, eastern Pennsylvania, and much of southern New England, snow fell Monday at rates of up to three inches per hour, quickly overwhelming crews trying to clear roadways.
- Storm that dumped feet of snow on cities across the Northeast takes aim at northern New England (CNN)
- Vaccinations resume after not-quite-historic Northeast storm (ABC News)
- A huge piece of California's Highway 1 near Big Sur collapsed into the ocean (AP)
- Stanford researcher reveals influence of global warming on extreme weather events has been frequently underestimated (Stanford University)
- California is soaking wet. But drought looms if we don't get more rain - a lot more (Sacramento Bee)
- G.M. puts an end-date on internal combustion engines:
- General Motors announces plan for all-electric lineup by 2035 (Guardian):
General Motors has announced it plans to phase out gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles globally by 2035, a dramatic shift by the largest US automaker away from fossil-fuel-powered engines.
- G.M. Announcement Shakes Up U.S. Automakers’ Transition to Electric Cars (NY Times):
“We are doing this to build a sustainable business,” Mr. Parker, the company’s chief sustainability officer, said in an interview on Friday. “We want to have a business in 15 years that’s a thriving business.”
- General Motors plans to exclusively offer electric vehicles by 2035 (CNBC)
- VIDEO: GM CEO Mary Berra - General Motors EV future reveal presentation (CES 2021)
- Our Path to an All-Electric Future (General Motors)
- China to ban petrol and diesel cars, state media reports (Independent UK)
- MIT: Electric Cars Are Better for the Planet – and Often Your Budget, Too (NY Times):
[A] team at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology calculated both the carbon dioxide emissions and full lifetime cost — including purchase price, maintenance and fuel — for nearly every new car model on the market. They found electric cars were easily more climate friendly than gas-burning ones. Over a lifetime, they were often cheaper, too.
- Global temperatures warm to highest levels since dawn of human civilization
- Scientists solve a major climate mystery, confirming Earth is hotter than it's been in at least 120 centuries (Space.com)
- Climate crisis: world is at its hottest for at least 12,000 years – study (Guardian):
Analysis of ocean surface temperatures shows human-driven climate change has put the world in “uncharted territory”, the scientists say. The planet may even be at its warmest for 125,000 years, although data on that far back is less certain... “This means that the modern, human-caused global warming period is accelerating a long-term increase in global temperatures, making today completely uncharted territory. It changes the baseline and emphasises just how critical it is to take our situation seriously.”
- Seasonal origin of the thermal maxima at the Holocene and the last interglacial (Nature)
- Biden Administration releases withheld disaster aid to Puerto Rico:
- Biden to Free Up Billions in Delayed Puerto Rico Storm Aid (NY Times):
The administration plans to release $1.3 billion that was meant to help Puerto Rico rebuild after Hurricane Maria in 2017, and will remove restrictions on another $4.9 billion.
- Biden wants to free up Puerto Rico hurricane relief withheld under Trump (The Hill)
- Court tosses Trump EPA's bogus 'secret science' rule:
- Judge throws out Trump rule limiting what science EPA can use (Washington Post):
The rule, which was made effective immediately, would assign less weight to studies built on medical histories and other confidential data from human subjects where the underlying information was not revealed. That sort of research — including dose-response studies, which evaluate how much a person’s exposure to a substance increases the risk of harm — have been used for decades to justify EPA regulations.
- Judge scraps Trump's 'secret science' rule (E&E News)
- Court tosses Trump EPA's 'secret science' rule (The Hill)
'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...
For a comprehensive roundup of daily environmental news you can trust, see the Society of Environmental Journalists' Daily Headlines page
FOR MORE on Climate Science and Climate Change, go to our Green News Report: Essential Background Page