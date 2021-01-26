IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: President Biden moves to undo even more of Trump's attacks on the environment; Biden will use the power of the government purse to boost electric vehicles made in the U.S.; PLUS: Court strikes fatal blow to Trump's polluting power plant rule... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Earth Is Now Losing 1.2 Trillion Tons Of Ice Each Year; Climate Scientist Michael Mann: Deniers Are Shifting Tactics; Jair Bolsonaro Could Face Charges In The Hague Over Amazon Rainforest; Officials Hail 'Encouraging' Number Of N Atlantic Right Whale Births; Eminent Domain Lets Pipeline Developers Take Land From Black Owners... PLUS: Planting Crops — And Carbon, Too... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- President Joe Biden moves to undo more of Trump's environmental damages:
- Tracking Biden's environmental actions (Washington Post)
- AP sources: Biden to pause oil drilling on public lands (AP):
President Joe Biden is set to announce a wide-ranging moratorium on new oil and gas leasing on U.S. lands, as his administration moves quickly to reverse Trump administration policies on energy and the environment and address climate change...
- Biden halts oil and gas leases, permits on US land and water (AP):
The Biden administration announced Thursday a 60-day suspension of new oil and gas leasing and drilling permits for U.S. lands and waters, as officials moved quickly to reverse Trump administration policies on energy and the environment.
- Biden halts border wall building after Trump's final surge (AP)
- Biden Reinstates Obama-Era Federal Flood Protection Standard (NRDC)
- Biden EPA asks DOJ to hit pause on defense of Trump-era rules (The Hill)
- Biden's 'Buy America' plan to use government purchasing power to shift to EVs:
- Biden signs 'Buy American' order, pledges to renew U.S. manufacturing (Reuters):
President Joe Biden vowed on Monday to leverage the purchasing power of the U.S. government, the world's biggest single buyer of goods and services, to strengthen domestic manufacturing and create markets for new technologies.
- Biden says he will replace the entire federal fleet with electric vehicles (ABC):
Biden's "Made in America" executive order, signed on Monday, aims to fulfill a campaign promise to increase the amount of federal spending that goes to American companies. The order essentially closes loopholes that allowed foreign products to be purchased, among other measures to boost American manufacturing.
- VIDEO: President Biden Delivers Remarks on Manufacturing (C-SPAN)
- Transcript: Joe Biden Speech on American Manufacturing Transcript January 25 (Rev.com):
The federal government also owns an enormous fleet of vehicles, which we're going to replace with clean electric vehicles made right here in America by American workers, creating millions of jobs, a million auto worker jobs, and clean energy, and vehicles that are net zero emissions.
- Court revokes Trump's weak power plant emissions rule:
- Court Strikes Down Trump Rollback of Climate Regulations for Coal-Fired Power Plants (Inside Climate News):
The court found that the Trump administration’s replacement rule, the Affordable Clean Energy rule, failed to provide adequate environmental and public health protections and that it “hinged on a fundamental misconstruction” of the Clean Air Act. "The question in this case is whether the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) acted lawfully in adopting the 2019 Affordable Clean Energy Rule (ACE Rule) as a means of regulating power plants’ emissions of greenhouse gases," the judges wrote. "It did not."
- 'Major Win for the Planet': Federal Court Strikes Down Trump Coal Power Plant Rule (Common Dreams)
- A federal court just struck down Trump’s attempt to make power plants even dirtier (Vox)
- Electric vehicles close to 'tipping point', Audi shifts away from ICE engines:
- Electric vehicles close to ‘tipping point’ of mass adoption (Guardian UK):
Sales increase 43% globally in 2020 as plunging battery costs mean the cars will soon be the cheapest vehicles to buy.
- Audi announces end of combustion A4, A6 & A8 models (Electrive)
- Electric Car Batteries With Five-Minute Charging Times Produced (Guardian UK)
- Biden halts oil and gas leases, permits on US land and water (AP):