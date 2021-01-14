IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: 2020 tied with 2016 for the hottest year ever recorded; 2020 also shattered the record for billion-dollar weather disasters in the U.S.; PLUS: Fossil fuel industry shutting revolving door on Trump energy staffers... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
- FWS investigating Florida manatee with word 'Trump' scrawled on its back:
- Federal Authorities Are Looking for the Ghoul Who Carved 'TRUMP' Into a Manatee (Earther):
In an emailed statement, a FWS spokesperson said the manatee did not appear to be seriously harmed based photos and video, and that it “seems that the word was written in algae on the animal’s back.” The agency is still investigating the incident, though.
- VIDEO: Federal officials seek information on manatee harassment (Citrus County Chronicle)
- Manatee found in Florida river with ‘Trump’ scrawled on its back: ‘One hundred percent disturbing’ (Washington Post)
- 2020 tied with 2016 for hottest year on record:
- 2020 Ties 2016 as Hottest Yet, European Analysis Shows (NY Times):
The global average temperature in 2020 was about 2.25 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than the average from 1850 to 1900, data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service indicates.
- VIDEO: U.S. breaks record for billion-dollar weather and climate disasters in 2020 (CBS News)
- Data shows 2020 was Europe’s warmest year on record (AP)
- 2020 shatters record for most billion-dollar disasters in a single year in U.S.:
- Billion-Dollar Disasters Shattered U.S. Record in 2020 (Scientific American/E&E News):
The 22 events that each caused at least $1 billion in damage show the increasing costs of climate change.
- Climate change is very expensive, global edition:
- Trump EPA approves first-ever airline emissions rules:
- The EPA Just Set the First-Ever Airline Pollution Standards and They Suck (Earther)
- The EPA has released the first ever pollution regulations for airplanes…but they don't do anything. (Boing Boing)
- Trump stink sinks the lobbyist dreams of Trump energy staffers:
- Energy industry wary of hiring Trump staff (Politico)
