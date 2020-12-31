Brad Friedman Byon 12/31/2020, 4:07pm PT

I'd love to say that 2021 couldn't be any worse than 2020. But I'm fairly certain that 2020 (and 2019 and 2018 and 2017, etc.) has sort of proven such optimism to be naïve. Nonetheless, hope springs eternal and better days will certainly come…even if they don't happen seconds after midnight or even seconds after Noon on January 20th.

So, rather than offer overly optimistic predictions for the days ahead, I will thank you --- our readers, our listeners --- for days past. 2020 was pretty miserable for everyone and damn near impossible for many. Your generosity and support --- by kind words, sharing of our work, and, yes, financial donations --- made each day a bit better, a bit more tolerable, than it certainly would have otherwise been.

From Desi, Ernie, PDiddie, Nicole, myself, and anyone else who helps keep The BRAD BLOG and The BradCast and Green News Report continue to hum and produce important content and rake the muck and help make you (and me) smarter or just help you find a laugh each and every day, we thank you.

The BRAD BLOG will be an unthinkable 17 years old in a few weeks. One more year and we'll be eligible to be purged from the voting rolls! None of it could be done each day without the kindness of strangers…and friends, which I consider each of you to be.

Thank you for your support in helping us get this far. And we'll see you on the other side in 2021…no matter what it may bring. We'll get through it together as we have, impossibly, for so many years. Please stay safe, warm and HEALTHY until then and accept my hopes for a Happier New Year for all! --- Brad (et al)



