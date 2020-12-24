With Brad Friedman & Desi Doyen...

Desi Doyen Byon 12/22/2020, 12:37pm PT

IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris make history in introducing their full climate team; Congressional COVID relief package includes climate and clean energy legislation; PLUS: Trump Administration ends the tyranny of efficient showerheads... All that and more in today's Green News Report!

IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Changes caused by worsening wildfires in California forests will last centuries; Which Way to Solve Climate? 5 pathways; 'This is bad.' Hacking chaos engulfs FERC, DOE, Microsoft; A midnight regulation to end regulations; CDC Questioned EPA Rule Declining To Impose Tougher Soot Regulations ... PLUS: Demolition of the largest coal-fired power plant in the West brings hope to the Navajo Nation... and much, MUCH more! ...

STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...

'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (Stuff we didn't have time for in today's audio report)...

