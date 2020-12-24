IN TODAY'S RADIO REPORT: President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris make history in introducing their full climate team; Congressional COVID relief package includes climate and clean energy legislation; PLUS: Trump Administration ends the tyranny of efficient showerheads... All that and more in today's Green News Report!
IN 'GREEN NEWS EXTRA' (see links below): Changes caused by worsening wildfires in California forests will last centuries; Which Way to Solve Climate? 5 pathways; 'This is bad.' Hacking chaos engulfs FERC, DOE, Microsoft; A midnight regulation to end regulations; CDC Questioned EPA Rule Declining To Impose Tougher Soot Regulations ... PLUS: Demolition of the largest coal-fired power plant in the West brings hope to the Navajo Nation... and much, MUCH more! ...
STORIES DISCUSSED ON TODAY'S 'GREEN NEWS REPORT'...
- Trump Admin. racing to approve big mining projects ASAP:
- In Last Rush, Trump Grants Mining and Energy Firms Access to Public Lands (NY Times):
The outgoing administration is pushing through approval of corporate projects over the opposition of environmental groups and tribal communities...In Arizona, the Forest Service is preparing to sign off on the transfer of federal forest land — considered sacred by a neighboring Native American tribe — to allow construction of one of the nation’s largest copper mines...The final push on the mining and energy projects has come in part from senior Trump administration officials, including the commerce secretary, Wilbur Ross, a steel industry investor before joining Mr. Trump’s cabinet.
- Feds Fast-Track Plan To Lease Uinta Basin Lands For Tar Sands Mining (Salt Lake Tribune)
- Trump Tries to Ruin the Environment as Much as Possible Before Leaving (Rolling Stone)
- Trump wins his war against the tyranny of efficient showerheads:
- U.S. finalizes shower head rule after Trump complaints about hair rinsing (Reuters)
- Donald Trump Ends Efficient Showerheads' Reign of Terror (Earther)
- Trump has won the only war he ever cared about (Washington Post)
- COVID economic relief package contains climate, clean energy provisions:
- Congress takes aim at climate change in massive relief bill (AP):
The huge pandemic relief and spending bill includes billions of dollars to promote clean energy such as wind and solar power while sharply reducing over time the use of potent coolants in air conditioners and refrigerators that are considered a major driver of global warming.
- AUDIO: Bundled In Coronavirus Relief Bill Is Sweeping Climate Change Legislation (WBUR)
- Congress sets sites on climate change in Covid relief bill (CNBC):
Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the Senate minority leader, said the chemical-reduction measure was the 'single biggest victory in the fight against climate change to pass this body in a decade.'
- Biden-Harris introduce their climate team:
- Biden Put Climate at the Heart of His Campaign. Now He’s Delivered Groundbreaking Nominees (Inside Climate News)
- Biden introduces his climate team, says ‘no time to waste’ (AP)
- ‘We’re in a crisis’: Biden says U.S. needs to defeat climate change as he introduces team, priorities (Washington Post)
- VIDEO, Transcript: Biden introduces appointees for climate, energy team (Rev.com)
- A voice like hers: Haaland would make history as Interior Secretary (Bangor Daily News)
- Michael Regan, Biden’s E.P.A. Pick, Faces ‘Massive Reconstruction and Rebuilding’ (NY times)
- Meet the N.C. 'star' Biden could tap to lead EPA (E&E News)
- Biden picks top North Carolina environmental official to run EPA (Washington Post)
- Brenda Mallory: Biden CEQ pick signals NEPA changes (E&E News)
- VIDEO: Biden administration has 'most robust climate change plan ever': Jennifer Granholm (ABC This Week)
- Biden picks former EPA chief Gina McCarthy as White House climate czar (Washington Post):
McCarthy, 66, who spearheaded the Obama administration’s efforts to curb greenhouse gases from power plants and vehicles, will be responsible for implementing Biden’s plan to weave climate policy throughout the federal government as the first-ever “national climate adviser.”
- Biden’s Twin Climate Chiefs, McCarthy and Kerry, Face a Monumental Task (NY Times):
In short, Mr. Kerry must find a way to persuade foreign leaders that the United States has the credibility to once again to drive global climate action — something he can do only if Ms. McCarthy is successful in expanding federal policy to reduce America’s own emissions.
- Biden's expected Energy Department pick, Granholm, could lead charge on electric cars (Reuters):
When Jennifer Granholm was governor of auto-manufacturing Michigan, she led a charge that secured a whopping $1.35 billion in federal funding for companies to make electric cars and batteries in her state.
- Biden taps Buttigieg for transportation, Granholm for energy (Washington Post)
- Buttigieg would make history if confirmed as Biden's transportation secretary (ABC)
- Can Joe Biden rebuild the ravaged US Environmental Protection Agency? (Nature)
- Biden to Pick Brenda Mallory to Run White House Environment Office (Reuters)
