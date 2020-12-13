Guest Host Nicole Sandler with the breaking news; Also: Revolving Door Project's Jeff Hauser on Biden's cabinet picks...

Nicole Sandler Byon 12/11/2020, 7:11pm PT

It's NICOLE SANDLER back, guest hosting today's BradCast.

When the show began, we still didn't know what the Supreme Court would do about the ridiculous lawsuit brought by Texas' indicted Attorney General Ken Paxton, challenging the Presidential election results in Michigan, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Georgia. Common sense told me that a legitimate court wouldn't even entertain the idea of a hearing. Texas has no standing to challenge the elections in four other states. The unknown factor was how the three justices appointed to the court by Trump would rule.

Thankfully, Texas lost. We got the news just as I was putting the show to bed, so was able to share the good news! It's over. On Monday, the Electoral College officially casts their votes. I still don't trust Trump, so I wouldn't be surprised by him trying some other nonsense. [Ed note from Brad: Wait for what will happen on January 6th when Congress is supposed to accept the results. It will be a very long day.]

I also worry about his cult of followers. They're nuts, as is he. Please be careful out there. Or don't go out there. With COVID raging, you're better off at home!

So, the Biden-Harris transition team, meanwhile, is busy assembling its cabinet. Of course, we're all Monday morning quarterbacks, and I certainly want as progressive an administration as possible. So today, I'm joined by JEFF HAUSER, co-founder and director of The Revolving Door Project, which "scrutinizes executive branch appointees to ensure they use their office to serve the broad public interest, rather than to entrench corporate power or seek personal advancement"...

Download MP3 or listen online below...



* * *





The BradCast